Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
We have a new baby in town to announce. Tyson and Sady Ralphs are parents of a new baby girl, Rylee, born on Sept. 29. At home to greet this little girl are big sisters Oaklee and Brooklee.
Speaking of Tyson and Sady Ralphs, they recently got a new lawn and it literally came up in an hour’s time. We drove by their house on the way to Preston and there was dirt, came home a couple of hours later and the most beautiful green grass you’ve ever seen! That was miracle grass seed! (Okay, it was probably turf!)
Legrand and Tami Leavitt and their six boys took a trip to Southern Utah. They had a great time and even arrived home with all six of those kids.
Congratulations to Dalton Clay Morgan, son of Lane and Melena Morgan, on his marriage Oct. 1, to Makenna Bylund. They were married in the Jordan River Temple. A reception was held on Sept. 25, for the couple in Clifton.
For your future planning, on Sat. Oct. 30, will be the Clifton Community Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. at the city park. There will be a Sloppy Joe dinner afterward and prizes for the best decorated trunks.
There was a very special half-time presentation at the West Side/Bear Lake football game on Sept. 24. The Pirettes Drill Team members dressed in their prom dresses and performed a dance number forming a circle on the football field with their fathers which they dedicated to one of their team members, Rebekah Ward, and her father, Larry, who danced inside of the circle. The Ward family has had more than its share of serious illnesses and the dance team wanted to show their love and support for them.
Please call me at 208-747-3556 with news from your family for this column!
Editors note: Madelyn Barzee, Rebekah Ward, and Marissa Clawson from the West Side Homecoming Royalty are from Clifton and Sienna Fuller is from Weston. The Citizen regrets the error in an earlier edition.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Sunday, Sept. 26, the Franklin Third Ward received a new bishopric. Released were Bishop Lyle Fuller, First Counselor Spencer Palmer, and Second Counselor Mikal Murdock. The new bishopric members are all newcomers to Franklin – Bishop Wade Perkins, First Counselor Eric Thorson, and Second Counselor Dale Atchley. The other three members of the bishopric remained in their positions: Joseph Dryden as executive secretary, Gregg Rigby as ward clerk, and Dakota Atkinson as finance clerk and assistant ward clerk.
The Stake Relief Society held a fireside for all the sisters in the Franklin Stake featuring Audrie Dransfield on Sun., Sept. 26. The wife of Stake President Darin Dransfield reviewed the book, “The First 100 Years of the Logan Temple,” sharing noteworthy stories and little-known facts about our closest temple. Relief Society President, Janet Haslam, also announced that she and her husband, Craig, will be receiving a mission call soon. The chapel-full of women were treated to KIND bars, a short message, and bottled water to take home. The topic was relevant as many members of the stake are scheduling visits to the open house for the Pocatello Temple, now receiving visitors from Sept. 18 through Oct. 23. Preparations are moving ahead for that temple dedication on Sun., Nov. 7.
The recent touch of frost has magically transformed the trees to shades of orange and yellow, dressing them officially in their fall colors. And on days when the smoke dissipates, we can appreciate that Indian summer has arrived.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
With hearts full of gratitude for the produce raised this past summer, members of the Relief Society held their own version of a Farmer’s Market activity at the Mink Creek ballpark. Kathy Jarvis directed the event and had assists from several others: Jonia Jackson gave samples and information for using coconut oil in making popcorn. April Rasmussen shared pieces of her goat milk soap, told about the making of it, and brought a pair of baby goats as accessories. Brittnee Phillips and Kathy Roy combined efforts on making use of elderberries for both health and goodies, sharing elderberry caramels. Jasmine Erickson had recipes for various vegetable dishes, while her mother, Laurel Wilde showed how to use herbs, both wild and domestic, for health benefits. Those attending brought excess produce from their gardens to share as well as ideas and recipes on the preserving of the bounties of our summer’s plantings and harvesting. There were handouts for health from A to Z (zucchini). Light refreshments went along with a tasting table.
Despite cold temperatures at night there are still hopes of continued harvest for tomato plants, squash, and late blooming flowers as we cover those plants each evening. It is a yearly ritual to cling to the great tastes of ‘homegrown’ every fall.
Danita and Eldon Wilcox are very excited to announce that they have a new mission call. They will be serving in the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites Mission starting next March. They have invited us all to come visit them while they are serving.
Ken and Loren Nash have made a fall visit to the beauties of Mink Creek as the year moves along. They have “double residency,” being part of the Haws family, in California and Idaho.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
To emphasize the importance of being good leaders and good followers, the girls in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Activity Days program were blindfolded for an obstacle course. One of the girls was chosen to be the leader who instructed the follower how to maneuver through the course held in the cultural hall of the church building. How to give clear directions and listening to instruction were the lessons learned. Then, still blindfolded, the girls had to draw a picture to describe the obstacle course, which was fun to see, said Jarra Baird, Activity Day leader.
For their activity the week before, they learned about the temple and the work that goes on inside. They made a charm bracelet out of a paracord and a 3-D plastic emblem of the temple painted silver. They had chocolate chip cookies for refreshments. Baird is assisted by Jackie Corbridge.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Lena Bradford, horse trainer for the Quarter Horse named Baby for the last year who is owned by Tina Beckstead, entered in the Mountain Valley Ranch Horse competition held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 11. “Baby did very well. She won in the Versatility Division,” said Lena.
At a mother/daughter activity of the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the girls explained some modern terms to their mothers. “Bussin” means something is great; “Spill The Tea” means “give me all the details;” “Full send or no send” means you’re all in or all out; “No Cap” means you’re telling the truth; ”Legit” means something is for real, reported Wendy Henrie, Young Women’s President.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
After a class on family history with the Whitney Ward Family History specialists, young women researched their own family and prepared cards for family baptisms. On Sept. 15, the girls got up early on a school morning to do baptisms at the Logan Temple at 5:30 a.m., said Amber Poole, advisor for the 12-14-year-old girls.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
To work towards one of their goals to get some exercise, the Priest age young men rode bicycles to Casper’s Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah, about 6 miles. They were followed by their adviser, Ryan Bodily in his truck. Their reward was ice cream at Caspers’s.
They got more exercise mowing lawns for neighbors as a service project in September.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth, ages 12-18, in the Linrose Ward attended the Pocatello Temple open house on Saturday, Sept. 25. They were accompanied by parents, leaders and the bishopric.
The Deacons Quorum played General Conference Trivia to learn about the speakers who spoke in conference, reported Ryan Nelson, Deacon’s Specialist. “They were also encouraged to learn more about the General Authorities on their own before General Conference,” said Nelson. They enjoyed a treat after the activity.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
One of the goals of the Weston 2nd Ward Teacher’s Quorum was to learn how to cook in Dutch ovens. On Sept. 21, they met at the Weston Park. The leaders brought the ingredients for Dutch Oven potatoes and Dutch Oven chicken and taught what to do. “The best part for all of us,” said Terrell Goodey, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor, “was eating the meal after it was prepared.”