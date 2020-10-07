Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Travis and Megan Westover of Franklin Second Ward welcomed Lily Grace to their family on Aug. 26. The six pound 13 ounce baby girl is number five and joined three older sisters, and one older brother. Mother and baby are doing well.
Brianne and Dustin Murdock returned from their adventures in Israel the first week of September, and are making adjustments to Franklin again in their upstairs apartment above Marilyn Durrant. Brianne worked on excavating the town of Azekah in the upper reaches of the Valley of Elah, about 16 miles northwest of Hebron. Working with 17 international students alongside 40 regular workers added to the intrigue of discovering pottery and architecture from 1200 BC. Brianne’s seminar paperwork for her Master’s degree is due in November, and she will officially be finished when that is approved. Her husband, Dustin, continued to work for Conservice from their apartment in Israel to help pay for her education.
Tiffany Murphy organized the potato orders in Franklin First Ward mid September, and John and Barbara Packer made two trips to Stoddard Farms in Grace to pick up three and a half tons of potatoes for delivery. Ward members had placed their orders for the Yukons, reds, and russets earlier, and Murphy and her husband, Andy, helped to deliver the spuds to individual homes.
Bracken and Mercedez Parker of 227 East Main Street barely had their new baby and decided to move to Preston. The new residents of their home are Ryder and Cindy Anderson. Ryder works with property management, and Cindy is in the Logan School District. Welcome to Franklin!
John Packer participated in the “Plow Day” in Dayton on Sat., Sept 26. His antique Massey Harris tractor and plow demonstrated they could still cut a furrow and hold their own with the competition on Zane Henderson’s property.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Eldon and Danita Wilcox managed an autumn vacation driving to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Other popular sites they saw were Devil’s Tower, the Needles and the beautiful county en route. Eldon commented that he didn’t realize Wyoming had such beautiful scenery. They stopped in Lovell, WY, hoping to have a visit with a neighbor of a few years past, Bill Despain, but found he had gone fishing for the day.
The DUP camp of Mink Creek, the Syringa Camp, enjoyed an outdoors meeting this month. They gathered at the Rasmussen Park on the banks of the creek for a luncheon. Mary Ann Jepsen was in charge.
Maria and Devin Flake and son Jude came to her mother’s place, Lana and Ivan McCracken. Their object was to share some of their puppies with friends in Pocatello while putting in some Idaho time with Maria’s memories of growing up here.
David Scott Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, was ordained to the Melchizedek Priesthood, the office of an Elder. Brothers, younger and older, were present to witness the event along with his grandparents Scott and Cathy Seamons and Joe and Kathy Jarvis.
Even though the skies looked like there might be rain, the community gathered at the Rasmussen Park on a chilly afternoon to enjoy an ATV ride. This year’s guide was Bret Rasmussen and the trail took the riders to the northwest side of our valley. Around 30 vehicles participated, with close to 80 people involved. Some historical information about the building of the Twin Lakes Canal through that area was shared along with the titles of some of our surrounding mountains. The finale was returning to the park’s pavilion for a welcome feed of hot soup and rolls, root beer and ice cream sandwiches.
Bob and Claudia Erickson are spreading the word that their granddaughter, Abigail Janke, formerly of Mink Creek, has received a call to serve in the Washington, Everett, Mission, English speaking. That area is north of Seattle. The current departure date is Nov. 11. Abi is the daughter of Laural and Jody Janke, now in Richfield, UT.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Shad Groll, a sophmore at West Side High School and the 7th son of David and Deidra Groll, achieved his Eagle Scout award in January. A Court of Honor was held on Oct. 4, with the family gathered around a campfire in his parent’s backyard. They started with a hotdog roast, finger food, veggies and S’Mores. David gave a talk followed by their five sons — all Eagle Scouts — presenting the Eagle Award to Shad. They are Joshua (visiting from Tennessee), Keegan, who lives in Logan attending USU, Jathan, a student at BYU-I studying online at home, Zachariah, West Side High School graduate and who recently received his mission call, and Zeth, a senior at West Side High School. Kallan, their 4th son, who is also an Eagle Scout was not in attendance as he is serving a mission in the Spokane Washington Mission. Other family members in attendance were grandparents Kaye and Ferris Groll of Logan, Utah, Jan and Smokey Hatt from Felt, Idaho, Shalynn Groll, Joshua’s wife, and siblings Sara, 8th grade, Ren, 6th grade, Xareck, 4th grade, and Xirena, 4 years old. For Shad’s project, he installed smoke alarms in homes in Linrose, Franklin and Preston, under the direction of the Red Cross who provided the alarms and paperwork and oversaw that the installation was done correctly.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had their third annual Corn Festival on Sept. 23. Members bring the tables and chairs and set them up on the lawn by the corn field of Brian and Kaloni Hall in Fairview. In the past three years, the Hall’s grow sweet corn, sell it, and then the Branch members glean the field prior to their Corn Festival. The idea started with the Hall’s friendship with the Spanish-speaking sister missionaries serving in their ward in Fairview as well as in the Valley View Branch. This year the festival was planned by the full-time missionaries, Elder Rivera from California and Elder Johansson from Michigan. The corn is usually picked and cooked the day before by Minnie Christensen. A potluck dinner consisting of Mexican Rice, corn cakes, corn-on-the cob slathered with mayonnaise, chili powder, and Mexican soft cheese, chips with salsa, and a variety of desserts of brownies and cake was served. Soccer and football was played by the children while the adults ate and visited. “It was an activity planned to get together, to see people and be with them having a good time out of doors,” said Rivera. Johansson added: “It was super good and it really was fun and nice to see people face-to-face.”
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Five Canyon Book Club members met at the home of Jenny Lund on Sept. 23, in the afternoon in her backyard. They reviewed “Twenty Chickens For A Saddle” by Robyn Scott published in 2008. “I read the book several years ago and found it to be a unique story about a British family whose father was a doctor and flew his airplane to remote places. The book was full of historical information and was about their life in Botswana. I thought the women would enjoy reading it, too,” said Jenny. Diane Burton, who attended the book club said, “The story was very interesting which took place during the HIV (Aids) epidemic while Robyn’s father was a doctor. We learned a lot about a family in a different culture of Africa. The mother homeschooled her children.” Bagette bread, cheese, olives nuts and water were served to snack on. Secretary Gizelle Fitzgerald said the book club probably won’t meet again due to the holidays, until 2021.
Fairview
BY THAYA GILMORE
The youth of the Fairview 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had several activities. In August, the last month before school started, the Priests floated down the Narrows one day and then the Teachers went on another day.
The young women had a combined kayaking activity on LaMont Reservoir in August. The older girls hiked up Little Mountain in Franklin on Sept. 26, where they enjoyed the view of the valley from the top of the hill. The younger girls had a service project picking up trash in Fairview west of the church building on Tuesday, Sept. 22. They had water and doughnuts.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
In September, the girls of the Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, cleaned up the highway for a service project. Afterward they had donuts and hot chocolate for refreshments, reported Erika, Young Women’s President.
Four young men in the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, went shooting at the Franklin County Gun Range, in August. They either brought their own gun, or shared with the leaders who also brought ammunition, said Boyd Bradford, Teachers advisor.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Announced as the West Side High School Homecoming Royalty during half time at the homecoming game on Sept. 4, were Randee Weeks, escorted by her father, Guy Weeks, and Syndee Thain, escorted by her father, Shane Thain, of Weston.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Clifton 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a ward party on Sept. 29, at the Clifton Park. They had a “Chile Cook-off” and JoDee Cook’s chili recipe was named the winner. Everyone enjoyed this occasion and got their fill of delicious warm chili.
Jean Malouf recently spent six days in the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden. She was flown down there in a helicopter, which she doesn’t even remember, to have emergency surgery on an aorta repair. According to her husband, Ron, the fact that she is still alive is a “miracle.” About her only memory of those days was a visit from her two daughters where she convinced them to somehow wash her hair. Jean, please keep recovering. We are glad you are still here!!!
Kattie Young, a brand new mother in Clifton, said her new baby Kip’s arrival was not as expected hoped. “Monday of that week, we found out Ben (her husband) was exposed to Covid. Friday the 18th, our worst fears seemed to be coming true. Ben tested positive for Covid and my rapid test came back positive too. I still had only mild symptoms so my incredible doctor knew the baby had to come that day. I quickly drove home, grabbed my hospital bags, hugged my children and Ben goodbye. So many worries entered my mind. What if Ben were to get too sick to care for the kids? What if my symptoms became so severe I couldn’t care for the baby? What about Benner’s asthma (their 2-year old son) and his many stays in the hospital? Who would take care of all of us? Even as I write these worries, I can hardly see through my tears. It was very hard. Yet, my tears are also because of the unknown answers and help that came. On the way to the hospital, I had friends and family offering to help with meals for the entire next week. Neighbors joined together and put up our hay knowing Ben’s health would not allow it and now he would be caring for four small children alone. I had many close friends and family offer to risk their own health so that I wouldn’t be alone having a C-section.
“The most powerful help came once I entered the hospital. I was rushed in a room closed off from all the others. It was completely isolated even with my door locked. Many nurses cried as they recognized how lonely it would be. I can tell you though that I was never alone in that hospital. I was not alone as I delivered Kip or when I sat for two days in a completely isolated room. Our Father in Heaven sent help. I could feel the prayers in our behalf. He sent angel nurses. I felt surrounded by strength and help that was not my own. It came from Heaven.
“I am home. Baby Kip is as healthy as they come. My entire family had Covid and we are all on the mend. I share this story because I knew I had to. We are living with so many unknowns. So many fears and questions. I know that we are never alone. If we reach out to Him, we will feel Him reaching us. He has never left us alone and He never will. Cling to your faith and your Savior Jesus Christ.”