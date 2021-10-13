Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Cache and Brittney Morgan on the birth of their baby boy, David Graham Morgan, on Sept. 13. The baby will be known as Graham.
Lunch Bunch was held on Mon., Oct. 4, at Papa Jay’s. It is held at noon and will be held each first Monday of the month. Those that came to enjoy lunch and visiting were Dolletta Roberts, Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, and Corliss Whitehead.
The Oxford Ward Relief Society is planning an activity on Sat., Oct. 23, at 20 p.m. The theme is “Falling for Christ” and it will include a special message, fun fall refreshments, and crafts.
Wayne and I traveled to Brigham City last Friday to meet with my brother and sister-in-law, Colin and Mary Kelly, to celebrate our 44th wedding anniversary. We met at Maddox and he paid! Doesn’t get better than that. The Kelly’s live in Gilbert, Arizona and were anxious to head for home before the snow started falling around here.
Dru Westover’s special Halloween Lane display is now lit up at night and features tons of Halloween decorations. Bring the family and drive through this fun area. You will be glad you did. Her address is 6079 North Westside Hwy. in Clifton, about 2 miles north of Papa Jay’s store.
Coming on Sat., Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. is the Clifton Community Trunk-or-Treat. Decorate your trunks, fill them with goodies, and enjoy seeing the community kids dressed up for Halloween. Sloppy Joe’s will be served afterward sponsored by Clifton City and Papa Jay’s.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It was time for our annual community ATV ride, this year taking place in the mountains west of Station Creek. There was a mix of vehicles that arrived for the ride, starting at 1 p.m. from the barn buildings at the Jimmie Olson place.
All were motorized: 4-wheelers, Razors, single rides, double rides, and a variety of ages participating. They were organized into three groups. The countryside has undergone the change to fall leaves so that too was a mix-yellows, oranges, reds, evergreens, limes. It was a beautiful day for a wonderful ride and view at the top that takes in all of Franklin County. When all was said and done, servings of luscious cake were offered back at the Olson farmyard.
The family of Kerry and Lacey Christensen took a trip to Pendleton, OR, for the week of the Pendleton Roundup Rodeo. They were there in support of the Christensen daughters, Jyllian and Greenlee who have been active as rodeo princesses in this corner of Idaho this past summer.
Mink Creek has three new residents, Kenneth and Jeanie Ross and their daughter Lindsey Kay Ross. They have purchased a house owned by Richard Free, formerly occupied by Jeff Knudson. This new family comes to us from Eagle Mountain, UT.
The beautiful fall colors of our valley have brought several visitors to enjoy memories of their past years in this village. Devin and Marie Baird and son Jude of Orem, UT, spent some days with her mother Lana and Ivan McCracken. Brad and RaOne Stuart of Bountiful, UT, took some time at their home on Mink Creek’s banks. Bruce and Shauna Crane of Logan, UT, are frequent visitors in Mink Creek, one of their favorite places on the entire globe. Jeff and Julie Workman, once in Mink Creek have a hard time returning to their home in Stansbury Park, UT. Larry and Lillian Hansen enjoyed family members visiting at their Bear Creek home. I am sure there are others I have missed, so please accept apologies.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth joined together on Tues., Sept. 28, to play softball at the church. They played until dark then sat around a campfire and roasted hot dogs and had S’mores, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Marie said she planted tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins and watermelon this year in her garden and was able to can her tomatoes before the garden froze. She said the trees in Mapleton are beautiful, all reds, yellows and oranges but the leaves are still dry and dusty. “This time of the year, (there) is kind of a peaceful feeling when you go outside to see how pretty the leaves are. We take this time of year for granted,” she said.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and women attended the Pocatello Temple open house on Sept. 25, accompanied by their leaders. They also went to the Logan Temple in September to do baptisms. The Priest-age boys picked apples and cleaned up the yard for a ward member on Oct. 9, as a service project reported Greg Bingham, Priests Quorum Advisor.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and women split up into teams and played Hungry Hippo, on Tues., Sept. 28, reported Terrell Goodey, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth set up several booths, to teach skills that can be used while serving a mission, such as how to sew on a button and how to change a bike tire. On another Tuesday night, the young women made a kit they found on Pinterest to track their church program goals of physical, spiritual, social, and intellectual growth. “The goal setting activity was good for me to do, too,” said Amber Poole, 12-14-year-old advisor.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The 14-15-year-old boys in the Riverdale 1st Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went to the Preston shooting range and went skeet shooting for their activity on Sept. 28, reported Boyd Bradford, Teachers Quorum Advisor.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Elder Gabe Hammons had his mission farewell in Franklin Second Ward on Sun., Sept. 19. The son of Farahlyn and Mike Hansen is training at home until he reports to Hermosilla, Mexico, on Oct. 26.
Highlights from the lives of early Franklin settlers, Joseph and Elizabeth Stones Chatterton, were related by Debbie Chatterton at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Ellen Wright DUP camp. Chatterton also shared the Lazy JC brand, and an early rope-making tool used by the family. As the new music director, Chatterton led the 11 ladies in a rousing “Skip to my Lou” verse, explaining that the ‘Lou’ was referring to ‘love’ in Scottish, and that the dance typically exchanged or ‘stole’ partners. Barbara Wright led the pledge, and presented museum tidbits, including an antique ‘weasel,’ or yarn winder. Zelma Woodward gave excerpts from pioneer folklore, with stories centered on Brigham’s Eagle Arch, seer-stone ‘findings,’ and ghostly appearances. Caramel apple cupcakes and applesauce cookies with apple cider were provided by Linda Lund.
National Guard member Ephraim Sharp will be deployed to Kuwait for one year in November. The son of Randy and Stella Sharp is currently living in Rexburg.
A “Walking talk – about it” was the theme for Franklin Second Ward ministering interviews on Sept. 22. And, of course, walking tacos were served for the participants!
Oct. 1 signals the closure of the Watercraft Check Station south of Franklin on HWY 91. This season almost 5,600 boats were inspected here, with only 26 that were returned to their origins by law enforcement, and 43 that came from infested waters (mainly Lake Powell, Ut.). Directed by the Department of Agriculture for the state, it is a long, hot, necessary job to keep invaders out of our Idaho lakes and streams.
Condolences are extended to Wayne Waddoups and family at the passing of his mother, Debra Thompson, on Oct. 1.
Condolences are also extended to Jerry and Lorna Lund and Linda Lund at the passing of their sister, Margaret Lund Gessel, on Sept. 25.
Rebecca Kirkbride recently lost her older brother, Merlin Hatch, whose funeral was in Ogden on Sept. 29. Condolences are extended to her family.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Six members of the Spring Creek Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Oct. 4, at the Franklin City Cemetery where they cleaned the tombstone of John Brimley Read, erected by the DUP. Read was born December 27,1830, in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, England, where he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was the first man to be buried in Franklin Cemetery. He was killed by Indians July 23, 1860, at Smithfield near Summit Creek. An Indian who did not belong to any particular band had stolen some horses and was detained in a cell. Indian companions encouraged the thief to escape, but he was killed in the process. To get revenge, the band of Indians rode into Smithfield and killed John Read, who had stopped along the highway near the creek to help repair a wagon tongue for some people who were on their way to Salt Lake City for supplies. John, age 29, left a wife and two children—Naomi, 2, and baby John, who was the first boy born in Franklin. After cleaning the tombstone, the DUP members met on the grass by the tombstone where they sat on chairs and ate sack lunches, sharing Fritos and desserts. They then proceeded with their DUP monthly meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance was given by Melanie Keller, spiritual thought and prayer by Sharlene Turner, and “Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” was sung acapella led by Carma Lee. An artifact along the Halloween theme regarding a ghost was given by Julie Sturn. The lesson “Arizona Pioneer DUP Markers” was given by Beverly Smith. “It was a gorgeous day to be outside. Cleaning the tombstone was a good way to learn about John Read and to be able to serve in this way for people who lived in the community,” said captain Pauline Keller. “We enjoyed being together and being outside in the sunshine.” The history was given by LaRue Hooley about her great-great-grandmother, Julia Ann Brownell Myler, born Feb. 21, 1826, in Dayton, Ohio. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ohio prior to moving to Nauvoo. She and her husband James Myler settled in Farmington, Utah, then moved to Logan and Clarkston. After her husband died, she lived with a daughter in Lewisville, Idaho, where she is buried.