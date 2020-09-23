Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
McKenna Jepsen, daughter of Dr. Kerry and Melinda Jepsen, became the bride of Landon Johnson at the Jepsen home in Mink Creek. He is the son of Dr. Brian and Elizabeth Johnson of Jefferson City, SD. McKenna and Landon met at Utah State University. The new Mr. and Mrs. Johnson will begin their together lives in San Diego, CA, but have plans to move to Utah.
Another daughter in the Jepsen family, Tara, was scheduled to leave on her mission to New Zealand. As is often the case with the COVID-19 situation there have been some changes in that announcement of last week’s Citizen. At the present time Tara is not certain of her place of service, but she will begin the two weeks of Missionary Training at her home this week.
The LOTOJA commandeered our highway for several hours over the weekend with its annual presence. After some rather chilly days, the day of the race was ‘just right’ with the participants being able to take care of their layered outfits to suit the temperatures. Mink Creek residents recall the year that the summit of our canyon greeted the bikers with snow and the need of extra care, even with ambulances waiting if needed.
Wynn and Cecelie Costley are again serving in a mission capacity. The first call was to be in Russia, but with the twists and turns of 2020, they are now part of the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission.
Jyllian Christensen, daughter of Kerry and Lacey Christensen, received awards at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for her work with the Working Ranch Horses program. Austin Corbett, son of Sherrie and Shane Corbett, took second in quality at the sheep showing at the fair. Congratulations on their accomplishments.
Emily Longhurst surprised us with a new event. She had appendicitis and was hospitalized for some surgery. Now she is getting back in shape to play volleyball for Preston High.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Jessica Whitely, daughter of Mitch and Amy Whitely, graduated with an Associate of Arts 2-year Degree from Treasure Valley Community College, in Ontario, Oregon, receiving her diploma by mail. She played volleyball there for two years. She left July 4, to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville (SIUE) in Edwardsville, Illinois, across the border from St. Louis, Missouri. There, she is working on her bachelor’s degree in nutrition and psychology. She received an academic as well as a volleyball scholarship. Jessica has been practicing and conditioning for the volleyball games, however, the games have been postponed until spring. The college is also shutting down in November and she will return home to continue her studies online. She plans to return in January.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Activities for the young women are being held every two weeks outside, and have included floating down the Weston flume. They also had a swim night at the Rackham’s natural spring pool.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Relief Society hosted an ice cream social on Sep. 1, at the Banida Park under the pavilion. Twenty women gathered, adhering to social distancing, and enjoyed being able to visit with each other. Most of them wanted to linger longer as they ate vanilla ice cream with various toppings for a sundae in a brownie cup.
The Winder Ward’s Primary Presidency was released Sep. 13, and other members of the ward called to serve in the positions. Called were Emily Shumway as president, Judy Geddes as first counselor, Mallory Campbell as second counselor, and Katy Nelson as secretary. Released were Candice Geddes as president, Jamie Talbot as first counselor, Jill Jamison as second counselor and Emily Shumway as secretary.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Lena Bradford placed fourth in the Lady’s Stock Horse event at the last event of the Mountain Valley Ranch Horse Association (MVRHA), Aug. 29, at the Franklin County Rodeo Fairgrounds. She rode her buckskin mare, Maggie. An awards banquet will be held in November.
Davin Griffiths spent seven months in Merida, Mexico, then transferred to Lubbock, Texas, Spanish-speaking mission for nine months until March 15, due to COVID-19, and returned home. He quarantined for 14 days. On Sep. 6, he was able to report his mission in church on Sep. 6, in the Riverdale 1st Ward. “My mission helped me to learn that it is good to keep an open mind as you don’t know what life will hand you. It makes it easier if you go with the flow and don’t resist it. Make sure you learn from every choice you make,” Devan said. He worked through the summer and is currently at his father’s business, Ace Restoration Water Damage Clean-up, in Riverdale. He plans to attend Boise State University in January 2021 taking general academics and maintaining his Spanish. His parents are Chris Coleman and Rebecca Griffiths. His grandmother is Eileen Griffiths.
Kevin Watts, son of Kevin and Teresa Watts, was able to serve in the Argentina Cordova Mission for one year before being released in April 2020 due to COVID-19. During the summer he worked in Las Vegas at his uncle’s window-washing business. Kevin is currently working as an apprentice for DB Plumbing in Franklin where he is learning that trade. He plans to attend Bridgerland to further his plumbing skills.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The new Relief Society Presidency has been keeping busy since April with members moving in and out, said President Dani Bloom. Her first and second counselors are Kaloni Hall and Ashley White respectively. Leah Gilbert is the secretary. Released were Terri Lindon as president, Mary Jo Roberts as first counselor, Sherri Hollingworth as second counselor and Andrea Hatch as the secretary.
Terri Lindon is busy outside in her garden this time of year harvesting the seeds from her flowers and vegetable. She likes having them when she is ready to plant them in a cardboard egg carton or yogurt cup in the spring to have seedlings for her garden. She said she has also started making another denim jean quilt made out of jeans that are either worn out or that no longer fit. She encourages families to keep thinking about recycling.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
After much planning and effort, Woodward’s Country Store installed high volume gas pumps and is now offering off-road diesel. Scott Vasholtz of Pro Shot Services, LLC, was a happy first customer.
The girls in the Weston 2nd Ward have started having a few outdoor activities at the park or at one of the leader’s homes. One night they shared their goals while they ate brownies. Six girls are on the volleyball team at school: two at Beutler Jr. High School, two on the freshman team and two on the Varsity team at West Side High School.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Greg Bingham, Priests Quorum Advisor, said that the boys went fishing several times at the Weston Reservoir. They also had a cookout at Weston Park where one of the boys cooked Dutch Oven Potatoes and another one made peach cobbler to fulfill their goals.
Chase Bingham, son of Greg and Marci Bingham, who had five months left to serve in the Olongapo Philippines Mission speaking Tagalog was reassigned to the Nebraska Omaha Mission where he has been since August. He and his companion still have to wear masks but they are able to call on members, and they look for and do a lot of service work. His release date is December 2020.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Daughters of Utah Pioneers camp meetings are back being held, at least during the warmer weather. We haven’t had any meetings since March, before COVID-19.
On Sep. 14, the Cedar Tree camp held its meeting at the Clifton pavilion with eight members present. Dru Westover gave the lesson. Those enjoying meeting together again were Jean Malouf, Sue Beckstead, Sally Jones, Afton Ralphs, Dolletta Roberts, Dru Westover, Debra Miles, and Linda Burton. Plans were made to meet again in October.
The Harold B. Lee DUP camp held their meeting the same afternoon in Nola Garner’s back yard. The lesson was given by Lisa Sears and Carol Mumford and was on the celebration of the pioneers coming into the Salt Lake Valley. Those enjoying this meeting were Nola Garner, Peggy Christensen, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Lynda Smith, Lisa Sears, Carol Mumford, Carol Beutler, Teresa Wood, Andrea Kimpel, and Carolyn Davis. It was good to have Carol Mumford and Carolyn Davis back from serving their LDS missions. Delicious ice cream bars were served as a treat. Hopefully, October’s weather will allow this group to have another outdoor meeting.
We wish Char Robinson a speedy recovery from an accident she had where it appears that her horse won the battle.
Time for my weekly Covid 19 quote: “I’m not turning my clock back an hour on Nov. 1, because seriously none of us need an extra hour of 2020.”
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The Lions Club lined the park and Highway 91 north of Franklin with flags in memory of 9-11. The patriotic memorial was appreciated by travelers passing by and citizens in the community.
On Sep. 12, as the LoToJa bikers pedaled through Franklin, they were offered a break station along Highway 91. The window for the 1,250 participants here was 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to reach Jackson Hole before dark. Welcome to our town!
On Sep. 14, the Ellen Wright Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers convened under the park shelter in Franklin for the first time in six months. Thirteen members greeted one another and continued the traditions of the DUP legacy. New assignments included Sharon Chase as the treasurer, Sharon Durrant as chaplain, and Cathy Crookston as the member recognizing birthdays. Barbara Wright led the group in the pledge, and shared a picture of a rag rug and a moccasin used by a pioneer woman. Marcia Sorenson brought an old scale and demonstrated how weight was measured with it. The lesson on the organization and history of DUP was presented by Zelma Woodward, after which some of the group examined the historical contents of the old City Hall. April Millward, Patsy Shipley’s daughter, was visiting from Midland, Michigan. The next meeting will be held on Mon., Oct. 5, at 1 p.m.
The county has cleared and expanded the turnabout at the top of Maple Creek Road to accommodate horse trailers and other vehicles. The off-road parking space will help to clear Maple Creek Road for traffic.