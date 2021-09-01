Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Franklin Story Time, sponsored by the Larsen-Sant Library, will be starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Parents are invited to bring preschoolers to enjoy the books and free activities beginning every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Franklin City Building. Lessons will be taught by Sharmain Cubit.
Monday, Aug. 23, four-pound one-ounce Victoria Carrillo finally came home from the hospital in Ogden where she had spent the first month of her tiny life. The dark-haired daughter of Selina and Luis Carrillo was only two pounds and eleven ounces when she was born on July 20, so every ounce of progress has been wonderful! She was welcomed home by three older siblings and her great-grandpa, Darwin Goodsell, who lives next door.
The Primary Presidency changed hands in the Franklin Second Ward the first part of August. Thanks to the retiring presidency, including Alicia Robertson as president, Valynn Spackman as first counselor, and Trissa Hobbs as secretary. Welcome to the new presidency: Lacey Rallison, as president, Jo Samia as first counselor, Emily Chatterton as second counselor, and Corina Cunningham as secretary.
Andrew and Will Jensen are the first to board the school bus at 7 a.m. high up Maple Creek Road each morning, and they would normally get home last, about 5 p.m. The sons of Josh and Emily Jensen extend their school day with cross country practices each evening, and then start all over again the next day. Visiting with friends keeps the young men entertained during their hour-long commute, but homework has to start after the 10-hour school day ends. That’s endurance!
“I’m digging an Olympic pool for family and friends,” Kent Dunkley responded in answer to the questionable ‘shoulder work’ signs at his home north of town on Highway 91. Actually, the gas company is removing the casing off the natural gas pipeline, originally installed in the 1990s. Hopefully, the three-week projected completion will be finished on time, and Dunkley can go on with his normal life, without the pool.
The Hobbs’ Produce sign heralds in the season of harvest and their stand on 1st East is filled with melons and fresh corn. Gardens in and around town have been heavily hit with grasshoppers this summer, but some vegetables have survived. Any extra free produce can be left on the front porch of the post office to share with neighbors.
Sarah Crosgrove, daughter of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, is in a whirlwind of activities while she prepares to go to Snow College. The high school graduate earned her CNA before graduation and is working at Sunshine Terrace, in addition to tutoring reading online three days a week, and teaching voice and piano lessons in her spare time. The runner-up to the Miss Idaho Days Pageant has also been busy riding in parades and performing as her award dictated.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual Jubilee/Seminar on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Preston South Stake Center. Those attending from the Clifton/Oxford area were Susan Atkin, Carolyn Smart, Edna Fuller, Lisa Sears, and Emma Jean Rider. Kathy Thomas gave us some very interesting information about pioneer quilts and displayed many of them. The Hershey Kisses – Lisa Sears, Katie Mumford, Carol Beutler, Corliss Whitehead, and Carolyn Smart – performed a fun musical number titled “The Ashby Boys” which was originally performed at the ‘Rendezvous’ production in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Later that day the family and friends of Nola Garner gathered at the Moyle Community Center in Clifton to help her celebrate her 83rd birthday. The scheduled outdoor gathering was moved indoors because of inclement weather. Actually, it rained and hailed so hard that some of the young, brave grandchildren used the opportunity to go outside and literally got “soaked”!
Speaking of water, some have asked if we have any yet at the “Smart Compound”. The answer is yes, but no it isn’t completely fixed. We have learned that showering isn’t all that it is talked up to be. We are pretending to be pioneers. But I am sure we will all really appreciate it when it is fixed!
School has started so please everyone watch out for that yellow school bus and remember, don’t pass it when it is stopped! To add information to this column call 208-747-3556.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Jeffrey and Jennifer Seamons and their family moved to Caldwell, ID; Jennifer has a teaching position at Nampa High School, teaching orchestra and German. Previously she had been employed at the high school in Soda Springs. They have three sons still at home, David who is serving a mission at this time, Jonathan, and Jacob. Three older sons Joseph, Sam and Ben are married.
The new baby of Ben and Mollie Seamons was blessed and named in the Mink Creek Ward. This tiny boy was given the name of Andrew Hart Seamons. Mollie’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Collins from North Carolina were able to be here for the occasion, along with the Mink Creek grandparents, Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, and great grandparents Scott and Cathy Seamons and Joe and Kathy Jarvis.
Our community has had word of the passing of Iva Lou Christensen Morgan recently. Iva Lou grew up here, a daughter of Lloyd and Rena Christensen. Her brother Lee, and Sandra Christensen are the only immediate family still in residence in Mink Creek.
Kevin Olson has passed away. He loved growing up on the Station Creek farm of Delmer and Velda Olson. Kevin has dealt with many health issues during his life, but maintained a positive attitude and great sense of humor. Three of the Olson siblings have homes in Mink Creek: Nate, Jimmie, and Jeff. Kevin’s sisters have kept their Idaho roots, ReNae Mellor in the Boise area and Millie Mower in American Falls.
With the smoke from fires to the west of us flowing in and out we have some days that our valley shrinks visually and our mountains nearly disappear from view. We have received several cloudbursts in the past couple of weeks and the moisture has given our landscape a boost of greening, warding off the feeling of an early descent of fall. However, some leaves are already in the process of color change.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
At Crystal Park in the Pioneer Mountains in southwest Montana, quartz crystals are scattered through the granite for the popular hobby of rockhounding. The crystals are clear, cloudy, white, purple or gray up to several inches in diameter, said Wes Fellows, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor in the Cub River Ward. The three leaders and nine boys using pickaxes and shovels dug for rocks filling up five-gallon buckets with rocks. They made screens to sift the sand from the rocks, then divided up the rocks to share with each other and with rock collectors. They spent three days, August 12-14 in the Forest Service Camp sleeping in hammocks tied to trees. They swam in the hot springs nearby and ate pancakes, sandwiches, and cobbler.
The Cub River Ward had a party in the pavilion at the Church on Friday, Aug. 6, feasting on pulled pork sandwiches, Dutch oven potatoes, green salad, rolls, and Creamies for dessert. A singer provided entertainment. It was a good time to get together, said Marinda Hicks, Relief Society President. The event was planned by JayDee and Beverly Cole, Tony and Kathy Ann Hollingsworth and Jan and Necia Seamons.
The Canyon Book Club met Aug. 25, hosted by Diane Burton. She chose the book “Locked In” a true story by Victoria Arlen. “It was an inspiring book to me to read about someone who overcame many misfortunes in her life and then to come out with a positive attitude,” said Diane. The general consensus by club members was that it was hard to believe that there is still abuse going on in hospitals in our time. Arlen shares her story of recovery after falling into a mysterious vegetative state at age 11. Victoria won a gold medal for swimming at the London 2012 Paralympics. She is the youngest ESPN Personality and Dancing with the Stars participant.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 1st Ward Relief Society members each chose a pioneer woman who made an impact on them or church history and shared with the group. Most sisters gave a history of family members. Linda Hamblin, Relief Society President, told the story of a woman doctor in Salt Lake during the early days. Rebecca Branson sang a musical number. Refreshments were foods that the women of that era ate, such as homemade bread, jams and honey.
The Young Women in the Riverdale 2nd Ward watched the movie, “Wonder,” at the church for an activity on Aug. 17. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, they had a goal setting night with school starting for the year. They ate ice cream for refreshments.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
For their weekly Activity Days, leader Jerri Baird, and her helper, Jackie Corbridge, and five girls painted rocks. Jerri and Jackie collected rocks from Bear River washed them, and then painted them. An idea from The Friend Magazine suggested painting a rock that said “I Am A Child” of God.” “On other rocks, the girls painted flowers and ladybugs. The girls also learn an Article of Faith each month and do an activity from Come Follow Me.
Jackie Corbridge entered various categories in the Preston County Fair, and received an Honorable Mention for her Grandmother’s Memory Pillow. “I’m always excited when I win something at the fair: she said. The pillow included flower pots made of material once used for dresses she made for her children. ..."the dress and apron that my daughter wore for Trek is included in the pillow,” said Jackie. “When my grandmother died, my twin sister, Geri and I made alike dresses like we use to wear when we were little and wore them to her funeral. That material is also on the pillow.”
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Ward Primary Activity was a day camp held at the Hull Valley. The 11 children who attended learned how to fly the flag and how to fold it when it is removed from the pole. They made a beaded bracelet and had a treasure hunt. They also went on a kayak ride. They brought a sack lunch from home to eat.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
“Faith To Move Mountains” as President Russell M. Nelson spoke about, was the theme for girl’s camp held at Cinnamon Creek Camp July 5-8. The girls hiked up the mountain with a big rock in their backpack. When the back got too heavy to carry, the girls helped each other by carrying each other’s rock. They also decorated sunglasses with beads and jewels on the frame and tried painting with watercolors. A testimony meeting was held. A large picture of the Savior surrounded by trees had a spotlight shining on the picture. At the base of the picture on the ground was a mound of sand. Each girl after bearing her testimony scooped up a jar of sand and received the poem “Footprints” to take the jar and the poem home. For meals, they had walking tacos, hoagie sandwiches, pasta night, and sweet pork burritos. For breakfast, they had pancakes, eggs, bacon, and stuffed French toast with cream cheese and fruit. The 25 girls and six leaders also enjoyed kayaking at Porcupine Dam.