Clifton/DaytonThe funeral for Larry Ward was held on Saturday September 3rd. Many family members and friends filled the Oxford Ward chapel and cultural hall to pay respects to this special man. Lining the street to the church were many blue and white balloons with messages tied on them. One could tell by viewing those balloons and the many table displays inside the church that Larry was a very devout BYU football fan.

On Sunday the 4th Larry was released as the 1st Counselor in the Oxford Ward bishopric and the current 2nd Counselor, Ben Young, was sustained as 1st Counselor. Our new 2nd Counselor will be Zac Cox. Congratulations to Brother Cox. His wife, Ashlee, will now be sitting alone on the bench at church trying to entertain (almost) 4 little kids. Best wishes, Ashlee. I did that for many years.

