Clifton/DaytonThe funeral for Larry Ward was held on Saturday September 3rd. Many family members and friends filled the Oxford Ward chapel and cultural hall to pay respects to this special man. Lining the street to the church were many blue and white balloons with messages tied on them. One could tell by viewing those balloons and the many table displays inside the church that Larry was a very devout BYU football fan.
On Sunday the 4th Larry was released as the 1st Counselor in the Oxford Ward bishopric and the current 2nd Counselor, Ben Young, was sustained as 1st Counselor. Our new 2nd Counselor will be Zac Cox. Congratulations to Brother Cox. His wife, Ashlee, will now be sitting alone on the bench at church trying to entertain (almost) 4 little kids. Best wishes, Ashlee. I did that for many years.
That same day two baby boys were blessed in Fast and Testimony Meeting. John Rowe Moyle, son of Jared and Laura, and McCoy Dee Mack Hartvigsen, son of Michael and Shantae gives the Oxford Ward two new members.
Eleven ladies and one lucky gentleman met at Papa Jay’s on Monday September 5th for a Labor Day ‘Lunch Bunch’ and hour of visiting. Enjoying time together that day were Dolletta Roberts, Sally Jones, Rick and Brenda Porter, Emma Jean Rider, Susan Atkin, Debra Miles, Jean Malouf, Nola Garner, Linda Burton, Debbie Wardell, and Carolyn Smart.
On Wednesday the 7th the Dayton Ward activity-day girls learned to make stroganoff, start to finish 25 minutes, so it can be a quick supper they can fix for their family. They ate it for their snack and most of the girls were amazed that they liked it because there were some ingredients like mushrooms and sour cream that some thought they didn’t like. Afterwards, they played some basketball to finish up the hour. 6 girls attended.
Helen Robbins from Dayton received a visit from the West Side School Board on Wednesday the 7th. They presented her with a plaque honoring the 40 years of service driving a school bus for the school district. She did this from 1982 to 2022.
The Oxford Ward will have a ward service project on Saturday September 17th to honor Patriot’s Day on the 11th.
Mink CreekLin and Sharla McKay are fitting in time for some road trips recently. They did one to Nevada to visit with former neighbors, George and Judy Rasmussen. The Rasmussen’s moved away some years ago to be nearer to their family in Spring Creek. Later trips took Lin and Sharla to their grandkids, beautiful mountain scenery, celebrating birthdays and even a long river ride, nice on these hot days.
Dane and Rebecca Jones and their daughter, Clara, have moved to Mink Creek to be closer to Rebecca’s parents, Johnny and Jeannine Iverson. They come to us from Washougal, WA. Clara will be in high school. They have visited here often over the years and already feel a measure of comfort in this new location.
McKinley Longhurst and her husband Skyler Stevens have moved across the county, for further schooling and employment in North Carolina. Now with their college days at Idaho State a thing of the past they are moving forward. McKinley is the daughter of Candy and Sheldon Longhurst.
Danalee and Gene Abernethy, of Prescott, AZ, spent the weekend with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. They were on a road trip north, hoping to avoid the hot temperatures of Arizona’s summer, only to find the heat had moved up the globe. They also visited with family, Carla and Mark Nielsen, in American Fork, UT, then with friends in Burley and Sun Valley in a traveling loop before going back to Arizona.
Summer squash, yellow and zucchini, are being shared around the community. Green beans are also a part of seeing their last days in the gardens. The neighborhood deer are making their nightly presence known by taking one bite out of each winter squash, along with other annoyances.
RiverdaleThe youth of the community handed out LOTOJA passes to residents, in preparation for the bikers and bike race that took place on the Riverdale portions of Highways 34 and 36. People who live on the route of the race need permission to drive the roads while the race is in progress.
The news is being announced that Brandi Rasmussen Allred, who grew up in Riverdale, daughter of Bret and Jody Rasmussen, will now be the Chief Nursing Officer at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She began her nursing studies at Idaho State University and has served in various places with these skills. Brandi has garnered several awards in the nursing profession. Her latest position was an Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at a hospital in Nashville, TN. It will be good to have her within less miles for her family in this area.
GlendaleWith school back in session this month, the Young Women are busily involved in sports at Preston High School. One girl is playing golf, two Juniors and four Seniors are playing Powder Puff Flag Football for Homecoming week. The Young Men and Young Women were also volunteers for a day at the replica of the Tabernacle on display in Logan this month.
FairviewThe Young Men and Young Women in the Fairview 2nd Ward were trained to be volunteers for their assigned day at the replica of the Tabernacle on display in Logan in August. “They said they learned a lot by being at the display and helped them understand the symbolism better of what they read in the Old Testament,” said Michele Griffeth, Young Women’s President.
Other activities have been going to support the 10 girls at the school volleyball, cross country and soccer games.
FranklinToby and Valynn Spackman of the Franklin 2nd Ward and their two older children served as volunteers at the Tabernacle Replica display where they welcomed visitors to the site into a room to show them an introductory video. Their 8-year-old was with them but too young to serve, while their older children explained about the Priest’s clothing, and the sacrificial alter in other areas of the tour.
Franklin City now has a Franklin Little Free Library box that is located at the stairs between the historic Franklin City Hall and the new Franklin City Offices where citizens and visitors of all ages can take a book or leave a book to share.
Winder/BanidaA leisurely ride on the way home after a family birthday party, then visiting the Bear River Massacre Interpretative Site for a pensive moment, led us to exploring a few unknown roads in Winder. We wondered if any road from Winder connected with the highway in Riverdale. Much to our surprise as we took a paved road off of Highway 91 which turned into a dirt road we traveled through hay fields lined by a water canal coming out at a substation on Highway 34 before going into Riverdale. Then we spotted a sign to a road that said Winder and went west along a dirt road passing a large body of water—the Winder Reservoir that we didn’t know existed. It was a beautiful drive with green fields, hills, and waited for a few deer to cross the road until we came back to Highway 91 that we started out on. We felt like we were explorers like Lewis & Clark or John Muir before the sun set.
LinroseThe Young Men and Young Women have been attending firesides to prepare themselves for volunteering at the replica of the Tabernacle display in Logan, then 8 youth served there for their assigned day. They also attended a Tri-Stake Fireside at the Dahle Fine Arts Center listening to a young man who turned his life around.
With school in session, the youth are also busy along with their studies playing football, volleyball and cross country.
WestonMark your calendars now for the second annual Weston Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21 and October 22 from 6-8 p.m. Watch for more details.