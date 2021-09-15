Mink Creek
The End of Summer event for the Mink Creek community was a night themed around cowboys and the agricultural way of life. Taking place at the Mink Creek Ballpark, there were plenty of western hats, cowboy boots and shirts with a western cut in evidence. Corrine Larsen had decorated the stage area with Cowboy posters, hay bales and saddles. Items on the menu were Tri-tip beef and chicken, Dutch-oven potatoes and BBQ beans, rolls, with a bit of rice pilaf. Choice of beverages were lemonade, chokecherry lemonade and Mink Creek water. Traditional ice cream sandwiches were dessert. The reported fixing committee was Clare Christensen, Stuart Ostler, Jody Rasmussen and Terrie McKay, with the rolls from an outside source, Gerry Crookston of Preston.
After the feast the program featured Johnny Iverson’s some cowboy poetry. Billy Wall of Morgan, UT, provided guitar and western songs. The main event was Kristine Lloyd, a multi-talented young lady who entertained with the guitar, songs, gun spinning, a roping exhibition and some bullwhip cracking. With her Bear Lake country and Heber Valley, UT, background, she related well to her audience of about a 100 people.
Local young women enjoyed an old-fashioned tea-party at the home of Claudia and Bob Erickson. The objective was to become acquainted with Claudia’s vintage hat collection as part of the ‘way things were, back when,’ and after trying on a few chapeaus, each chose one to wear while partaking of a plate of cucumber sandwiches, English scones and a fresh fruit salad, sipping from dainty crystal cups filled with a fruit punch. Emma Rasmussen had chosen this occasion and her mother, April Rasmussen, and leaders Jody Rasmussen and Amy Baldwin provided the refreshments.
Robert and Elizabeth Hawkes are announcing the birth of a grandson, on Aug. 28. He is the first son of Lauryn and Zach Robb, of Gooding, ID, and is named Owen Levi Robb.
Members of the Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson family gathered in Meridian, ID, to enjoy remarks by their grandson, Charles James Peterson, the son of Charles and Dana Olson Peterson. C.J. will shortly be leaving Idaho to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina.
Franklin
Four children entered the waters of baptism on Sept. 4: Lyla Eggleston, daughter of Jared and Shannon Eggleston, had Grandma Hunt from St. George along with an aunt and cousins to share in the special day. Gina Hanson and Sarah Wood gave talks, and Grandpa Davenport played the guitar and sang “Teach Me to Walk in the Light” for the special musical number. Lyla’s favorite song, “Gethsemane”, concluded her program, followed by lunch in the park.
Cousins Judd Thorson, son of Camie and Eric Thorson, and Ashlyn Perkins, daughter of Kathleen and Wade Perkins shared the spotlight for their chosen day. Camie Thorson and Sandra Larkin delivered the talks. Ashlyn was most excited about the fact that her brother, Jesse, was able to perform the baptism, having just returned from his mission to New Caladonia and South Carolina two weeks ago. Judd’s farthest cousins came from Syracuse, Ut., to enjoy the special day with family. Sharing food in the park was part of the celebration with Judd’s favorite cinnamon rolls.
“Excited!” was the best word Porter Migliori could think of to describe his feelings at his baptism. The son of Angie and Devon Migliori welcomed Aunt Katie Migliori from Layton, Ut., who also delivered one of the talks along with Cousin Tate Ray. The party at his house included Hawaiian Haystacks, one of Porter’s favorite treats.
It appears that the big “cat” has come back. Jason and Marissa Rogers, who live up Maple Creek, reported on Facebook on Sept. 2, “... just wanted to give everyone a heads up that we had a mountain lion on our property this morning. Dogs went barking and running to the back corner of our property just before 8 a.m. and when Jason went out, he found a baby deer that had just been attacked. It was still alive but had a good wound on its hind leg and had been bit on and drug by its nose. We had a wildlife rehab facility come pick it up to see if they can save it and he said it was a cat for sure.” The Rogers said they will check back with the facility to see how the fawn is doing in a couple of days.
Ten members of the Helen Wright DUP Camp toured the Hatch House and Doney House as part of their first meeting Tues., Aug. 31. Linda and Jerry Baird, who are the current Service Missionaries for the museum, opened the doors and answered questions about the pioneers and their legacy. Zelma Woodward and Barbara Wright were honored with service pins recognizing their many years of activity in the organization. Also recognized was Lyndi Drews, the newest member, and Marion Shumway exhibited the quilt block she created using Linda Lund’s photography to represent the camp for the company quilt. Wright provided cake and ice cream in the park to celebrate the beginning of a new year of activities.
The Franklin Relic Hall Museum and Historical Site is now closed for the 2021 year. The buildings will reopen for Memorial Day, 2022.
Chad and Elaine Womack had their farewell on Aug. 22, and have reported to the Arcadia California Mission for the next 23 months.
Eight deacons and six teachers from Franklin First Ward took an excursion to Beaver Mountain Resort Aug. 19-21. Under the direction of Devon Migliori, John Yeates, Bob Beadles, and Matt Smith, the young men enjoyed mountain “mud” biking (thanks to the wet weather), the Bridgerland Adventure Ropes Course, team leadership skills, and go-karts in Garden City. Sean Hokansan, and bishopric members Dean Hansen and Brad Wood also spent a day each with the group. A 200-member bicycle club from Farmington, Ut., swarmed around the group Friday evening, and hastened their retreat after breakfast on Saturday morning.
Clifton
Austin Hatch, son of Jeramie and Aubrey Hatch, received a mission call to serve in Reno, Nevada. They are from the Oxford Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Also leaving on a mission, from the Clifton 1st Ward, is Brentan Noreen, son of Mikal and Anne Noreen. He will be serving in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Little Mazie Lyn Hardy, baby daughter of Chris and Billy Anne Hardy, was blessed in the Oxford Ward on Sept. 5.
Sadie Waite, a recent graduate from West Side High School, spent the last summer working at a ranch in Island Park, Idaho. She returned home and is now planning to attend BYU-I this fall.
Dan and Sherri Garner, from the Clifton 1st Ward, recently returned from a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They joined Dan’s brother, Lynn, and his wife Shair Garner from Preston who were also celebrating their anniversary. Grandma Nola Garner was privileged to dog-sit her grand fur baby, Buddy.
The Oxford Ward Young Men and Young Women traveled to Pocatello on Tuesday evening Sept. 7, to attend the open house for the new Pocatello Idaho Temple. They arrived back home very late, but had a wonderful time.
Linrose
The Deacon’s Quorum in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had several fun activities to meet their goals of planning physical and spiritual activities for this month, reported Ryan Nelson, Deacon’s Quorum Specialist. They each brought their favorite game, for instance the card game Skip-Bo and played them for one evening at the church building. Another week they met at the Bishopric Counselor Ben Turnbow’s house. Each boy brought an ingredient to make pancakes and their favorite topping. Then they watched “Chosen.” On Sept. 7, they had a young men combined activity shooting Nerf foam arrows with a bow outside at a ward members property.
Dayton
Five 8-9-year-old girls played board games during Activity Days. What made it more fun for them is that they invited their little sisters to play with them. They played Trouble, Sorry, Temple Bingo, Connect Four, and Gone Fishing. They even had time to play musical chairs and jumped the rope, too. They had Cheddar Gold Fish Crackers for a snack, reported Jarra Baird, Activity Days leader, assisted by her helper Jackie Corbridge.
Weston
The 8-9-year-old Activities Day boys in the Weston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fulfilled their physical activity goal on Sept. 8, with a bike ride from the church building up the “big hill” into Weston.
The Primary children are working on preparing for the Primary program with extra rehearsals during the week.
Winder/Banida
The Humanitarian projects have not stopped production by the women in the ward during the past year and have continued through the summer with women putting together hygiene kits at home and at times gathering together at the church. The kits are sent to Africa.
Riverdale
The Young Men and Young Women of the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoyed Dutch oven cooking and a game of volleyball at the church, said Wendy Henrie, Young Women’s President.
Cub River
The Canyon Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., hosted by Jenny Lund. She chose the book “Plenty for Everyone” by Corrie Ten Boom for discussion.