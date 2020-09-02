Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The newest members of Franklin Third Ward are Garrett Dryden, son of Lisa and Joseph Dryden, who was baptized on June 6; and Mercedes Holton, daughter of Jordan and Katrina Holton, who was baptized on June 13.
Charlee Rallison, daughter of Tyler and Lacey Rallison, was baptized Aug. 15, and is the newest member of the Franklin Second Ward. Congratulations to these young people!
A summer of persistence, care, and love was rewarded recently at the County 4-H Fair. Lacey and Callie Chatterton, daughters of Kirby and Heidi Chatterton, Harley West, daughter of Jason and Andrea West, and Jaycee Rossier, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Rossier, all joined their talents and resources to raise lambs. The neighborhood girls between the ages of nine and 12 purchased lambs from Dana Palmer and Lance Geddes in early June with a promise to repay parents the purchase price and feed bills when the lambs were sold. Jennifer Rossier led the club and together they all learned the lessons of responsibility by consistently feeding, walking, and grooming their animals.
When the fair finally came in mid-August, the girls had to show their lambs to be judged and received their ribbons for showmanship and quality. PTI Industries, Kiwanis, and IFA were among businesses that bought the lambs at the auction, and finally the girls received a monetary award for their work. This was Jaycee’s third year, and she shared that she has not spent her money yet, but has it safely tucked away until she decides what to buy!
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
On August 4 the Dayton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a front yard parade. The Primary presidency commandeered a neighbor’s big bell and rode through Dayton in the back of a truck ringing it and meeting the children and their families in their front yards. We threw candy and had some squirt gun wars. It was fun to see the kids, said Mary Moffat, Primary President.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Rikki Stewart, Primary President of the Weston 1st Ward teamed up with Colette Bonsata in the Linrose Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to make up good deed cards for each child in the Primary. “When their card is punched for the month of August, they let us know and they get a treat. We miss the children and we just want to let them know that we do care about them,” said Rikki.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Mayli Christensen, a Preston High School postgraduate, daughter of Clark and Bekka Christensen, realizes she’s using what she learned in high school. “I find myself going back to what I learned in my classes, like math and food, and just a lot of common sensing that I learned in high school,” she said. She was also in the Key Club for three years, National Honor Society for two years, and in the PhiDels for four years. “I actually liked how they did graduation. I still got to walk and had my family there,” she said. During the summer she worked for two months for Preston School District cleaning the high school building. Then she’s been helping her uncle in Pocatello, painting, repairing, fixing it and patching his house. At home, she has been helping do yardwork for a neighbor and she helped her father with the lamb show at the fair this year. She plans to go to BYU-I in September to study Family and Consumer Science for one year, then go on a mission. She advises “Listen in school, give it your all, enjoy high school and enjoy being a teenager.”
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Connor Shaffer, son of Teresa and Brandon Shaffer, a PHS graduate, liked high school as it helped him learn how to get assignments done. He also enjoyed being with friends and played on the football team for four years as an end and linebacker. His advice is “live it up.” He has been working as a plumber with Nathan Haslam Plumbing and plans to go to plumbing school at Bridgerland next spring before looking for a good job opportunity.
Condolences to the family of Cherisa Rindlisbacher at her passing on Aug. 13. She was buried in the Winder Cemetery.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Kody King, son of Brent and Nicholle King of Weston, graduated in June from Bear Lake High School in Montpelier, Idaho, while living with his cousin Karen and Cameron Krane during his junior and senior years. He attended the freshman and sophomore years at West Side High School. “What I liked about high school is being around the people I associated with,” he said. He played football, basketball, baseball and track. “Being involved in sports I learned how to be a leader,” he said. He was also on the Ski Patrol in Cokeville, Wyoming, and helped with several rescue missions. Kody was grateful they had a graduation ceremony that was held outside at the fairgrounds. They parked in cars and he got out of the car when his name was called. He took a class on phlebotomy and plans to go to ISU in Pocatello majoring in nursing. He has spent the summer fishing before school starts.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to McKenzie and Matthew Foster on their marriage on Sat., Aug. 29, in the Brigham City Utah Temple. An open house was held on Aug. 27, at the Foster residence in Hooper, Utah, and a reception on Aug. 29, at the Whitney Ward Church. McKenzie is the daughter of Daren and Tonya Foster of Whitney. Matthew is the son of Kurt and Janet Foster of Hooper, Utah.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Paige Bennett, daughter of Ben and Laurie, went to Bear Lake High for her freshman, sophomore, and junior year, then moved back to Preston. For her senior year she enrolled in an online school called I-Succeed. “Graduation was super nice because I could get ahead and graduated early in May. Instead of going to Boise to get my certificate, they mailed it to me,” she said. Studying online and then graduating early allowed her to pursue her rodeo competition as she was gone a lot of the time. “It was easier for me to do studies online, and I could do them when I wanted to and still be able to do rodeo,” she said. Her mom and her dad did rodeo, and Paige started out with rodeo at the age of three, when she got her own horse, Roddie, a Quarter Horse. She competes in barrels, goats, breakaway, in the summer and open rodeos. She also works on fences for her grandfather in Bear Lake. She has started online studies at ISU majoring in radiology. She is also on the ISU college rodeo team. Her recent achievement is qualifying for nationals in Oklahoma for two months which ends in October. Her advice for high schoolers is “Work hard,” she said.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Eldon and Danita Wilcox have had a constant run of family visitors this summer, often arriving to help with work on the finishing touches of the Wilcox’ new home. About half of their children now live in Utah. Elise and Jeff Hardy and their children live in North Ogden. Ami and tom Fenton’s bunch are in Tooele. Brittany Durant and her youngsters claim Salt Lake City. Idaho Falls became home for Brigham and Jennipher Wilcos’s family when Brigham became a pharmacist there. MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter have come back from Utah and are in Arimo, ID. It is nice for Eldon and Danita to have most ove their family within easy driving distance. Only Lesli lives in Texas.
Mink Creek has a new family in town. Joe and Pearl Lloyd have moved here from Weston. Their home is located on the hill with the Valley View road looping through the expanding residence.
A group of siblings and a cousin or two from the William Crane family gathered at the Mink Creek home of Bruce and Shauna Crane for an annual reunion and lots of reminiscing. Bruce, Sheryl, Linda and Lynn kept the memories rolling, especially when they visited the local cemetery and took stock of all their old family and neighbors that are gathered there.
The community embarked on a river ride, with the Bear River situated handily in our back yard. Around 35 people enjoyed the wetness in kayaks and tubes, with no mishaps. After this cooling down the riders met with the rest of the village at our Mink Creek Ballpark for a dinner of hamburgers (three varieties offered) with all the fixings, corn on the cob, potluck salads and desserts provided by the families in attendance. The event was well attended and included several of the summer-time visitors. We are fortunate to have the space for safe distancing
Elder Andrew Iverson is headed to Texas, Dallas, Mission, having completed the at-home Mission Training from the Center in Mexico City online. He will be speaking Spanish to serve in the Mexico Queretaro Mission but is currently assigned to Texas until the COVID-19 causes another change. He is the son of Dr. Kurt and Margret Iverson.
Alex Huxford and his son have been up to spend some time with Richard and Vickie Free. Summer moments in Mink Creek have been part of Alex’s life since his teenage years.
Lorraine and Royce Christensen made a drive to the home of their daughter Carrie and Ken Melton in Layton, UT. With the two Melton boys excited about school coming up it added a fun dimension to the visit. Their son, Fred and Victoria Christensen spent some time in Mink Creek with their children. The youngest was a preemie at birth and is now meeting all the normal measurements that match that first year.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Elder Hyrum Tolman of the Clifton 2nd Ward flew to the Eugene Oregon LDS mission on Aug. 26, and will be serving there until his Mexico mission opens up. He has just completed his home MTC which his mother Heather describes as “a lot more wonderful than I thought it would be.”
On Sept. 2, Elder Matthew Ballif of the Oxford Ward begins his home MTC experience. Matthew is our grandson and we are honored that he will do much of his home MTC in our home with his grandpa being his companion. Wayne and I basically have no life so we are able to be home with him. We just need to make sure our home pantry is stocked up with enough goodies that he can gain the weight that he would were he at the MTC in Provo, Utah.
Richard and Mary Penrod were able to take a trip to Alaska and enjoy that beautiful state before the snow flies ... sorry for using that four-letter-word when it is still summer.
School still appears to be going well for both school districts, as of Aug. 27. We have grandkids that are sure excited to be back on that yellow bus again.