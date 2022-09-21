Clifton/Dayton
Congratulations to Liz Ballif, daughter of Dennis Ballif, on her marriage September 16th to Josh Bullock. Liz spent many years in living in Clifton, moved to Kansas and met Josh, and the rest of the story is history.
Our condolences go out to Nolan Robbins of Dayton on the passing of his wife, Helen, on September 12th. I just spotlighted her in last weeks column about receiving a 40-year service award from the West Side School District. Her funeral was held on Saturday, September 17th. She was a favorite bus driver on the west side.
Now for some missionary news. Robert and Kelly Ballif are excited for the return of their son Matthew from his LDS mission to Tampa, Florida. (He is also our grandson!!!) Elder Ballif will report his mission in the Oxford Ward on Sunday September 18th. That same day in the Clifton 2nd Ward Tanner Nance will speak prior to his departure for the Republic of the Congo LDS mission. Tanner is the son of Jeremy and Jaymi Nance.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers began their fall meetings by gathering in the Dayton Church on Monday September 12th. The lesson on the “Sixth and Seventh Wards” in Salt Lake City was given by Carol Mumford and Lisa Sears. Refreshments were served. Those attending were Carol Beutler, Peggy Christensen, Carolyn Davis, Edna Fuller, Nola Garner, Andrea Kimpel, Carol Mumford, Emma Jean Rider, Lisa Sears, Carolyn Smart, Dawn Taylor, Pam Thornock, Teresa Wood, Elizabeth Christensen, and Corliss Whitehead, a visitor.
Mink CreekWe can put another LoToJa bicycle race in the books. The race has been going through our village for many years, as the racers head up to the top of our Strawberry Canyon, to Copenhagen Basin and down to Montpelier before the next leg of their journey. This year’s weather was kind to them, but there is never a guarantee.
Kent and Tammy Beardall had a wood harvesting party for winter fuel. They were assisted by their son Shawn and Callie Beardall and their children. There is something special about a work project that can take place in the nearby canyons. Grandkids are great, and even more so when they can haul wood. Shawn’s bunch live in Spanish Fork, UT.
Sundance and Anna Watts and their little girl have moved from Mink Creek. They are now living in the Ogden, UT, area.
RaNae Mellor drove down from her home in Meridian, ID, to spend a few days with her brothers and their families. She is a sister to Nate Olson, Jimmie Olson, and Jeff Olson, who all have homes in our Station Creek area.
Leon and Katharine Noorda have been able to spend nearly a month at their digs in the Keller Apartments. We enjoy their being here for however long time permits from their schedule.
It has been quite a while since Mink Creek had a visit from Wes and Heather Hansen. They are part of the Hansen children who have built a retreat home on the banks of Mink Creek on the Hugh Hansen farm and it serves for reunions, parties, etc. so they can get together. Wes and Heather live in Ogden, UT.
Elise and Jeff Hardy were up for Labor Day weekend, bringing at least twelve others with them. The Hardy’s come frequently and live in North Ogden. Elise is the daughter of Eldon and Danita Wilcox.
RiverdaleSister Hannah Stephenson began her At Home Missionary Training this past week. She will be serving in the Virginia, Richmond, Mission. Hannah is the daughter of Brandon and Michelle Stephenson of the Riverdale 1st Ward.
The Relief Society of the First Ward is getting together at the pickleball courts for fun and a session on the fun of ministering. They announced that pickleballs and paddles will be provided, and possibly some pickles, too.
There was a Class Reunion activity for the women of the Riverdale 2nd at the Riverdale Meetinghouse. This fun night included “Getting To Know You” games and it is always interesting to find out what you did not know about your friends. A nursery was provided for those with young children. The dinner was great, with the added bonus that they didn’t have to fix it themselves.
FairviewThe Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers had a picnic for their opening social held on Thursday, September 8, at the Fairview Park Pavillion. The officers provided the lunch of chicken sandwiches and ham sandwiches and cucumbers.
Flora Zollinger brought her 1912 Model T Ford Pick-up and gave rides to the 10 members and 5 visitors in attendance. They also had a Show and Tell where camp members were encouraged to bring what was important to their history to share. For instance, Captain Katie Golightly brought a baby highchair that belonged to her husband’s grandparents. Mary Jo Roberts shared a butterpress and a spinning top that belonged to her grandparents.
WestonMark your calendars for the second annual Weston Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. It’s free to attend as well as free for people to create a pumpkin display.
If you’d like to create a pumpkin display, you need to register for a space at westonpumpkinwalk.com. If you don’t want to do a display, you can bring a carved pumpkin to display.
Bring your carved pumpkin, along with its own LED light, to the Weston City Park Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m. Pumpkins to be carved will be available for pickup at the Weston church Tuesday, October 18 from 6-8 p.m.
FranklinThe Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers met the end of August at the church in Franklin to have a final practice for the Franklin County annual DUP Jubilee. They talked about having a commemorative birthday party for Ellen Wright and discussed the design and making a historic marker at her cemetery gravesite. Refreshments were provided by DUP Captain, Patsy Shipley, who brought apple slices, cheese, bagel chunks, and assorted dips.
The Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League tournament game played at the Franklin City Ball Diamond south of the pavilion winners for Thursday, September 15, are: 7 p.m. game: Home Team: Mother Heifers, score 11, Visitors: Scared Hitless, score 10; 8 p.m. game: Winner: Visitors: Mother Heifers, score 25, Home Team: Base-It Pitches, score 15; 9 p.m. game winner: Home Team: Pink Ladies, score 25, visitor: Preston Pitches, score 7.
Each team plays every team twice and gets to be home team four times. On Thursday nights the Lion’s Clubs Hamburger Stand is also open to get a hamburger while spectators watch the Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League tournament. Large-sized hamburgers with condiments, cheese, tomatoes, relish, onions, sesame buns, pickles, yellow peppers, and chips for $4.
Cub RiverThe Spring Creek Daughters of Utah Pioneers members met on a beautiful, warm day, with beautiful large butterflies taking nectar from the surrounding flowers under the shaded pavilion at the home of Beverly Smith in Cub River on Monday, September 12.
The 8 members and one visitor were welcomed by Captain Pauline Keller. Joy Ball read a quote for the Chaplain before the prayer. Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian gave a thought-provoking quote by Albert Einstein: “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”
The artifact was a photo of a Pie Safe owned by Beverly Smith’s husband’s grandmother, Mamie Robinson, that she purchased at Dinwoody’s Shop in Salt Lake in 1982. Beverly Smith gave the lesson on the “6th and 7th Wards” with lots of photos of the ward boundaries, dwellings, and residents. A potluck luncheon was served of cole slaw, bow-tie pasta salad with hard-boiled eggs, sliced tomatoes with sliced Mozzarella Cheese, sliced cucumbers, home-grown cherry tomatoes, Hawaiian fruit punch, soda pop, chocolate chip cookies, and lemon-icing cookies.