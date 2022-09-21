Support Local Journalism

Clifton/Dayton

Congratulations to Liz Ballif, daughter of Dennis Ballif, on her marriage September 16th to Josh Bullock. Liz spent many years in living in Clifton, moved to Kansas and met Josh, and the rest of the story is history.

