Riverdale
On Sept. 7, the Young Women and Young Men of the Riverdale 2nd Ward passed out resident passes on Highway 34 for the LaToJa Race, reported Erika Shuman, Young Women’s President.
Fairview
Twenty-two girls and their leaders in the Fairview 1st Ward spent three days at Camp Oakley Stake Ranch in Delco, Idaho, near Burley, Idaho, August 9-12 for their Young Women’s camp. The activities reflected their theme “Shine Your Way” said Britney Halsey, 1st Counselor in the Young Women’s Presidency. A relay race rewarded the top two team winners to use flint and steel to start a bonfire. A Faith Walk involved carrying a shoe bag filled with rocks that represented trials, anxiety, and other problems that the blindfolded girls carried up a hill. When they got to the top of the hill, they poured out their rocks (burdens) at the feet of a picture of Jesus Christ, said Camp Director Sarah Curry. Meals were prepared by Annie Curry, mother of Bishop Justin Curry, who owned a restaurant in the Salt Lake area. For breakfast they had homemade sweet rolls, French toast, and breakfast burritos. Following a campfire testimony meeting, they made fudge.
Congratulations to Brystol Halsey, 11, who received a blue ribbon at the Franklin County Fair for creating of a camping scene with tent camp chair, and hammock on a board made of clay.
Linrose
Fred Bingham, age 96, a World War II Veteran, participated in the 9/11 Parade event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and the Elks Club held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Preston City Park. Bingham served in the Navy during World War II for one year, 1945-1946. He was stationed in Tennessee at the Naval Technical Training Center. “My ministering brother and neighbor, John Jensen, drove me from my house to the Preston City Office and drove me in the parade in his convertible,” said Fred. “I thought it was a nice parade seeing all of the people there. I was impressed with all of the emergency equipment.” Fred said he remembers that terrible day of the 9/11 attack. “I still remembered when it happened. My wife, Ruth, and I were canning peaches here at our house in Linrose when our daughter called to tell us to turn on the television.
I couldn’t believe that was happening in our country,” Fred recalled. “It is hard for me to walk without assistance so I didn’t get out of the car at the park to visit the booths. But I felt honored to be asked to come and be in the parade,” he said.
Mapleton
Young men involved in sports at Preston High School are Luke Visser, cross country, and Dash Day, Tyton Knapp and Edison Lefler on the football team. Young women are Maren Leffler in cross country, and Lacen Burbank on the soccer team.
Cub River
Eight Spring Creek Camp DUP members and one visitor gathered at the pavilion of Beverly Smith in Cub River Ranches for their meeting Sept. 13. A welcome was given by Captain Pauline Keller. Sharlene Turner gave the thought and prayer. Melanie Keller read a quote by Abraham Lincoln and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Carma Lee led the music “Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” and “Oh, Dear, What Can the Matter Be.” The history about a spoon holder was explained by Julie Sturn. The lesson “Pioneer Folklore” was presented by Beverly Smith, telling a few folklore stories such as a peep stone, the woman in black, a mid-wife’s experience with a hitch-hiker ghost, water witching, the Indian Strongwind in connection with the aspen trees, and the monster at Bear Lake. A salad bar of several jellos, broccoli, pasta, sliced tomatoes and cheese, deviled eggs, and cookies for dessert were enjoyed.
Weston
Ten members of the Lone Rock Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met at the Weston Church building on Sept. 10, reports Captain Julie Waldron. The lesson was given by Jennifer Roberts, and a report on artifacts was by Staci Bosworth, music led by Lana Kotter and history “Clotheslines and Clothespins” was given by Julie Waldron. Refreshments served were miniature cupcakes and a selection of Creamies ice cream.
Clifton
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their September meeting on Sept. 13, at the Dayton City Park. Carol Mumford gave the lesson on Pioneer Folklore. Carolyn Smart gave a history on her great-great grandfather Milo Andrus and his experiences in Zion’s Camp, and then a potluck luncheon was enjoyed by Nola Garner, Edna Fuller, Emma Jean Rider, Peggy Christensen, Carolyn Smart, Andrea Kimpel, Carol Mumford, Teresa Wood, and Carol Beutler. Janis Buttars was a visitor. It was nice to finally be back to having regular meetings again.
Some of you older-timers may recall that I originally began writing this Clifton column the summer of 2001. The 12th column that I wrote came out a few days after Sept. 11 — 9-11 as it is now known. As we have recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of this difficult time in our country, I would like to share my column which was from the Sept. 19, 2001 addition of the Preston Citizen.
“I have never been so proud to be an American as I have been this week. Flags are flying everywhere, and I’d fly one if I could find one in a store to buy! Patriotic songs which usually bring tears to my eyes have brought rivers this week. Life will go on and we will all be fine. Regis and Kelly and Monday Night Football will resume on television and we will all try to get back to normal. I’m so thankful for living in this beautiful valley where I feel safe. Quoting some words from the song ‘God Bless the USA’, I thank my lucky stars to be livin’ here today, ‘cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can’t take that away.”
I don’t want to sound political, but I sure wish we could feel the way we all did on Sept. 12, 2001.
Mink Creek
Sherrie Corbett and Candy Longhurst are enjoying the fall weather while hiking various trails. Not all of them are nearby. Recently they were hiking on mountains in Colorado. This one was near Manitou Springs, with beautiful scenery that goes along with many of our nation’s National Forests.
The Christensen girls, Cassidy, Greenlee and Jyllian, have been exhibiting their equestrian skills at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Cassidy and Greenlee came home with 1st place ribbons for Walking and Trotting, and Western Pleasure in their age divisions. Jyllian placed 4th in her age division of Western Pleasure. These young horsewomen are the daughters of Lacey and Kerry Christensen
George Garr, turned 90 years old on the Aug. 27. He and his wife, Bobbi had a nice birthday party at their son John’s home. About 40 friends and relatives celebrated with them. George reported there was great food and lots of dancing. The Garrs live in Lakewood, CA, and have had a home in Mink Creek for many years.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox have a new grandchild. MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter of Arimo, ID, brought a new little girl, Jillian Rae Gunter, into the world on September 9, 2021 in Pocatello. This little one has a fan club already with her ‘big’ brother and sister.
We have had some cloudbursts of rain lately, short in length but furious while it lasted. The winds lashing, trees whipping about like Harry Potter’s Whomping Willow. Occasionally there are tree limbs ripped off in the process, along with scattered pine cones and evacuated bird nests.
When the LoToJa bike riders made their annual way through our community last weekend some of the bike riders got a thorough dousing in that storm. Rain jackets covered up their tag numbers, they had water streaming down themselves and the bikes, but the sogginess didn’t seem to deter these determined individuals much. A person couldn’t help but wonder what weather might they find, north up the canyon, when they got to Copenhagen at the top, or to Emigration.
Franklin
A stately row of American flags lined Highway 91 on Sept. 11, in memory of the 9-11 attack on the Twin Towers in New York 20 years ago. A Day of Service was observed in Franklin with citizens contributing their time and means to help others. Jena Rigby, Dave and Pauline Woodward, and Katy Purser organized clothing donations in the LDS Stake Center, while others, including the Dean Hansen family, collected food for the local food bank. Several individual homes in the city received a cleaning facelift both inside and outside. Six members of the John Yeates family, along with Brad Sandburg, picked up the metal sprinklers at the city cemetery, and helped to pack them away for winter.
Local artist, Albin Veselka, was recently spotlighted in the Herald Journal. Gene Needham, reporting in the Artists’ Corner, noted, “His [Veselka’s] work has been repeatedly chosen by LDS Temple personnel to create period art of the life of Jesus. His accuracy to detail in clothing, architecture, and story line, make his work appreciated above many other artists.” The Logan Fine Arts Gallery will display his work for sale Sept. 17 through Oct. 15.
“Bread and butter, jelly and jam, say ‘hello’ as quiet as you can,” introduced the preschoolers to the Franklin Story Time, Tues., Sept 14. Sharmain Cubit led the three little people in songs, books, and activities centered on the letter “h” and “houses.” Six participants attended the previous week according to Cubit, but her enthusiasm was not dampened by the smaller group. Chloe Simanton and her daughter, Pauline, drove from Preston to be there for the fun, and Pauline could hardly contain her excitement to sit still for the stories!
Larry Warner’s home at 4064 S. 4650 E. is now home to the Flesher family – Edward, Tawna, and their seven children. Arriving Aug. 4, from Nampa, the Fleshers had searched in the Logan area for a home to fit their needs, but were pleased to find their home in Franklin. Edward works as a mechanic for Leading Edge at the Logan Airport, and Tawna is tackling homeschooling with the youngest three.
Shane and Renee Swenson are also new move-ins at 5204 East Maple Creek. Individually they hail from Wyoming and Canada, but the two are most recently from Richmond, and Renee admits “It already feels like home.” The parents of eight and grandparents to 16 are self-employed in real estate development, working together to reach their business goals. Welcome to Franklin.