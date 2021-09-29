Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The Young Men and Young Women in Franklin Stake travelled to Hull Ranch, Fri., Sept. 17, for a special Stake Fireside. Following two youth testimonies, Stake President Darin Dransfield spoke to the audience seated in the amphitheater surrounding the campfire about following the Prophet and trusting in the Lord’s timetable. A variety of yummy desserts were served at the conclusion as evening settled over the treetops.
Andrew Gibson, son of Michelle and Ryan Denton graduated Sept. 10, from Franklin County High School, and is ready to move on with his life. Currently working for his mother at Rae’s Bake Shoppe and Café, Gibson plans to expand his work opportunities and eventually prepare for an LDS mission. As he looked back on his high school experiences, he commented on the outstanding performing arts offered at West Side, where he performed in The Music Man and Newsies – both highlights of his education there.
The Maple Creek Ranch development high up Maple Creek Road is alive and well. According to Guy Arnell, five new homes are currently under construction with two more predicted this fall. The road has been completed in Phase II of the plan and all 18 of the properties have been sold. “The buyers from out of our area just keep expressing how beautiful it is here, and how friendly the people are,” Arnell shared. He has heard stories of unrest in other parts of the country, and the new people are very impressed with the kind attitude that has welcomed them to Cache Valley. The roads in Phase III are under construction, and Phase IV should open up next spring. It is apparent that many are finding their “piece of paradise” in our Franklin neighborhood.
Condolences are extended to Tyson and Erin Munson at the recent death of his brother, MeRell Munson.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Homecoming 2021 for West Side High School was a very successful week. Our football team won and the Homecoming Royalty featured on last week’s front page of the Citizen, are all from the Clifton area.
The Larry Ward family took a well-deserved vacation to Island Park. Randy and Susan Peterson visited Walt Disney World in Florida for a week. They took some family members with them and came home exhausted.
Kori Ballif came home to visit from Utah State University for a couple of days and out her parents who are both currently laid up. Bob and Kelly don’t want me to mention them, so I will quit, but Grandma is really glad for Kori to help them out. Hoping for life to return to normal soon!
A bridal shower was held for Hallie Waite, daughter of Adin and Eve, on Sept. 28, at the home of Deb Wood.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Summer is family time in our village. Lin and Sharla McKay have seen River and Hunter Morgan of Centerville, UT, on several weekends. Josh and Sarah Newby with Gage, Nash and Kace, came up from Spanish Fork, UT. Payton and Judith Newby and their four, Xander, Declan, Adalind and Ryland of Springville, UT, matched visits on a weekend or two so the cousins could get together and enjoy family camping, and rides on motorcycle and 4-wheelers.
Davis Collins, son of Jay and Kristin Collins of Lakeview, OR, is staying at his grandparents’ home in Mink Creek, Bob and Claudia Erickson. He graduated from BYU/Idaho in Rexburg, loved the Idaho lifestyle, and is now hoping to send down some roots of his own in this area.
JoAnn and Drew Ford celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this summer in July, having missed the celebration last year due to the COVID restrictions. Nearly all of their five children, with spouses and grandchildren were able to come to Mink Creek for this occasion. The states of Idaho, Utah, and Iowa were well represented. Such fun and reconnecting on all levels took place, particularly with the cousins.
With the recent passing of Kent Egley, all of the Egley family have been home, gathering for the funeral and support of Kent and ReNae’s family. Kent has three brothers: Carl and Carol Egley now from Ulysses, KS, still farming but with huge fields on flat ground after being raised on the Mink Creek mountain slopes. Larry and Bunny Egley from West Glacier, MT, where they have a travelers’ resort near Glacier Park, Lynn and Shelley Egley from Benson, UT, just across the Idaho border. These, plus children and grandchildren in each family, coming from many directions, gave support in this trying time.
News of the death of Sandra Wylie was reported this week by her daughter, Mona. Sandy is the daughter of Marie Aupperlee and came from Texas to visit her mother here in Mink Creek. After Marie’s passing Sandy lived here for several years. A few years ago she moved to Rock Springs, WY, to be closer Mona and her family. Sandy suffered from health issues over this time and recently was dealing with an infection, then COVID-19 and pneumonia developed. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, after 10 days of hospitalization.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Daytona DUP group met at the Dayton City Park for their DUP meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. Mariane Sharp led them in the Pledge of Allegiance, Joyce Dansie gave the prayer, Karen Naylor showed an artifact and Elizabeth Christensen gave the lesson. The six members in attendance had cookies for refreshments.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club, hosted by Jenny Lund, met Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., to discuss “Plenty for Everyone” by Corrie Ten Boom. “I had read a few of Corrie Ten Boom’s books including “The Hiding Place” and loved her wonderful messages of faith. So, when I saw the title of the book “Plenty for Everyone,” I expected that this book would be uplifting and joyful. And it was. God has said that this earth would provide ‘enough and to spare’ for all of us and the artificial scarcity that so many experience that causes so much suffering and fear can be overcome through love and faith in Jesus Christ, is beautifully illustrated in this book,” said Lund. One member said the book was hard to get into, perhaps because it isn’t a narrative story like “The Hiding Place.” Another member said she felt the book emphasized that Ten Boom believed that she was to follow and obey the Spirit even when it is hard to do. The book is a compilation of short experiences Ten Boom had sharing the Gospel, organized by principles she learned from those experiences. Lund served chicken croissant sandwiches, veggie tray, fruit, and pumpkin cake pops from Sam’s Club and lemon bites to the eight members present. The next book club meeting will be announced.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers of Fairview met on Sept. 9 at the Fairview Church. The lesson “Arizona Markers” was given by Marsha England. Several members brought quilts and had their own quilt show. They discussed ideas for the quilt block they are to provide for a Franklin County Quilt. The eight members provided a potluck luncheon, reported Janice Nelson, Captain.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
A mother/daughter activity held by the Relief Society of the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, under the church pavilion on Sept. 16, featured a pancake bar with choices of toppings, syrups, jams, whipped cream, sausage and fresh fruit. They played BINGO with the message “We are sisters.” The girls explained new slang words such as G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Times), said Ruth Henrie, Relief Society Activities Leader.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
