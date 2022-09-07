Support Local Journalism

The Franklin Idaho Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual seminar on Saturday August 27th. Kay Moser and myself (Carolyn) were honored for many years of service on the company board. We received a nice certificate, service pin, and delicious box of Alvey’s chocolates!

