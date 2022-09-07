Clifton/Dayton
The Franklin Idaho Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual seminar on Saturday August 27th. Kay Moser and myself (Carolyn) were honored for many years of service on the company board. We received a nice certificate, service pin, and delicious box of Alvey’s chocolates!
Clifton condolences go out to the family of Larry Ward. He passed away on August 26th from a very long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was only 55 years old. Larry will be missed around here. He was serving as the First Counselor in the Oxford Ward.
Clifton and Oxford Wards were well represented at the Preston North Stake Conference on August 27th and 28th. President LaWrell Cook is the First Counselor in the Stake Presidency and he spoke. Kristy Clawson, JoDee Cook, and Ed Kimpel spoke also and Andrea Kimpel gave a prayer. It was a wonderful conference.
In a previous column I announced the birth of Jared and Laura Moyle’s baby son, John. This little guy has a neat heritage I’d like to share with you. The baby was named after John Rowe Moyle, the pioneer and stonemason for the Salt Lake Temple. He carved the ‘Holiness to The Lord’ sign which is on the side of the temple. He is their babies 6th great grandpa.
“The Dayton activity-day girls have been busy again. This week they made signal mirrors and practiced using them. 7 girls attended with nutter butter for a snack. Most of the girls thought it was too hot to stay outside in the sun too long so then we played in the gym for a little while. A little freeze tag lasts a long time.”
Mink Creek
Daniel and Casey Christensen and their daughters Josie and Annie have become members of our community this past summer. They come to us from Weber County, UT and are making a home for themselves and their horses in the upper part of the village on Strawberry Creek.
Fall is coming so this will change before too long, but we have had a flock of sheep on summer grazing in our canyons. They arrived with livestock trucks loaded with the sheep, a horse trailer and a sheep wagon for the herder. The herder is a young man from Peru. We hope both sheep and herder have enjoyed our mountains and canyons.
Dawnell Greene’s brother, Paul Bodily, came down from his home in Blackfoot, ID, to hang out with the family of Chad and Dawnell for a weekend. He was welcomed with open arms.
There was an Allen and Pearl Christensen Cousin Reunion at the Mink Creek park. The older group grew up in Mink Creek, but they are now pretty scattered and it was extra fun for them to get together. Royce and Clare Christensen still live in Mink Creek. DeeVirile Christensen has called Dayton home for a lot of years. Dorothy Christensen Sheard calls Colorado home. Clarice, Clair’s twin, now lives with her husband in Centerville, UT. Verneal Lowry is in Tooele, UT. Jeanette Christensen lives in Preston. Dan Aldrich lives in West Valley, UT. The next generation down was well represented but they, more in number, also are more scattered. Those able to attend were Dawna Christensen Hall, Burt Lowry, Shawn Lowry, Sherry Emerine, DeAnn Asay, Colleen Carter, Carrie Melton, Janna Small, Melissa Hugie and Karen Roberts.
Glen Jepsen was glad to have an annual visit from his daughter, Jill Neitz, down from Alberta, Canada. She brought two daughters with her, Josie and Taite. The Neitz family live on a ranch, but Jill teaches school and the approach of the new school year called them north after a couple of weeks with Glen and other Jepsen family members.
The alert is out that the Birch Creek Culinary water system is going to be interrupted on Sept 6 while maintenance and repairs procedures take place. Hopefully those homes involved have been notified well ahead of the date.
Fairview
The Sara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers members attended the annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers on Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. In-between the second half of the meeting, which was the Officer Training Seminar, refreshments were served which could be taken to their class to eat. Their camp was assigned to bring veggies and dip, fruits, or cake or cookies for the refreshment table.
Franklin
Trisha Smith in the Franklin 1st ward area has beautiful flower gardens where she grows Cosmos, Dahlia’s, Snapdragons, and Zinnia’s to name a few varieties. She lets people come to her garden and cut the flowers to make their own flower arrangements.
Some parents were confused and frustrated with the rearranged school bus schedule and pick-up for the first week of school without telling the parents. Even when the students stood at the bus stop for the new time, the bus just passed them by and didn’t pick them up. When several parents called the school, the phone wasn’t ever answered. The students had to drive themselves to school last week. One parent said “Even to this day, I still don’t know where my daughter is to get on the bus or the time. Other parents have not been happy either.” Hopefully they’ll get it all worked out soon.
The Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers members participated in the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. They were one of five camps who were assigned to give a history of their DUP camp. Five Ellen Wright DUP members, Karen Lowe, Marion Shumway, Sharon Durrant, Linda Lund, and Debbie Chatterton, wearing pioneer attire with long skirts, bonnets, and shawls each held a large poster with photos as they read a part about the forming of their camp. They sang a familiar children’s pioneer tune “Whenever I Think about Pioneers” with new words written by Debbie Chatterton titled “Ellen Wright’s Girls” accompanied on the piano by DUP Captain Patsy Shipley. A variety of fruits, vegetables and dip, cookies, cake and water were available in-between the second half of the meeting which was the Officer Training Seminar. Several DUP artifacts were displayed.
The Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League had their fourth tournament game on Thursday, August 25, played at the Franklin City Ball Diamond south of the pavilion. There are five teams made up of women all over Franklin County, reported Sara Jenkins of Franklin, who is on the Scared Hitless team. The scores of the August 25 game are: 7 p.m. game, home team: winner Scared Hitless with a score of 16 vs. visitor team: Preston Pitches, score 4; 8 p.m. game, home team: winner Base-It Pitches with score 15 vs. visitor: Scared Hitless, score 4; 9 p.m. game, home team: Pink Ladies, score 6, vs. visitors: Mother Heifers winner with score of 23. Each team plays every team twice and gets to be home team four times. The hamburger stand is also open to buy a hamburger.
Winder/Banida
Congratulations to the fair winners of the Winder Kevin and Deborah Sharp family. Daughter-in law, Heidi Sharp, (husband, Will, of Clifton), won a 25-pound bag of sugar for her winning the Most Canning Entries. Filling over 23 jars with green beans, tomato sauce, peaches, apples, apricots, grape juice, green enchilada sauce, salsas, jalapeno pepper relish, as well as three varieties of dried fruit entries, strawberry, apples, and apricot. The Sharp’s also had a lot of crops that they entered receiving Blue and Red Ribbons for their tomatoes, beans, corn, pumpkin, watermelon, and cabbage. Heidi and Will’s daughter, Hailey, age 17, won the Jr. Sweepstakes for her still life photo of some fall leaves on a tree as well as Sweepstakes for a knitted baby hat and blanket.
Kevin and Debra Sharp’s grandson, son of David and Jamie Lynn Sharp, of Clifton, Ole Sharp, age 10, won a Green Ribbon for Honorable Mention for his bug collection. Their daughter, Tyli, won a Sweepstakes Ribbon for her flower collection. Another grandson, son of Karen and David Alder, of Banida, Landen Alder, age 13, won a trophy and a Blue Ribbon for Best Hen for his striking black and white Polish Hen. LillyAnn, age 8, received a Red Ribbon for her Sugar Cookie entry, and received a trophy for her first time participating in the Bloomfest.
Whitney/Valley View
Since everyone was busy with the fair and getting children ready for school, mothers and daughters attended the Relief Society’s monthly breakfast for the ladies in the Valley View Branch a week later this month held at the home of Rocio Gomez, First Counselor in the Branch Relief Society on Saturday, August 27. The eight sisters enjoyed the delicious food and the visiting. They had enchiladas and beans, raspberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, orange juice, and cupcakes.
Cub River
The Spring Creek Daughters of Utah Pioneers members participated in the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. They were assigned to bring fruits, veggies, or cookies for the refreshment table. There was a good variety to choose from that was available in-between the second half of the meeting which was the Officer Training Seminar.
Riverdale
The state highway crew has done double duty recently. The road itself is sporting bright new yellow and white lines, without too many smears from traffic before it got dried. The road sides are all mowed back which is so helpful in this territory. The view at the intersections from the side roads opens up considerably when the long side grasses are chopped back.
The trimmed road side helps when the deer pop out with little warning. There have been several fatalities of the young ones in the last few weeks.
The Lunch Bunch for Riverdale 1st ladies is scheduled for September 9. They are meeting at the Island Bowl Grill for that special Hawaiian style men.
It is volleyball season around here, both indoors and outdoors, providing there is a good pit to set up the net. That has been the plan for the Riverdale 2nd young ladies.