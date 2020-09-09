Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Motorcycles keep our highway roaring on a daily basis. While single ones are a daily frequency there are times when groups of 50 to 100 go zipping by. Their riders must enjoy the beauty of our canyon as much as those of us who live nearby. Bikers of the pedal variety have been making their presence known as they are practicing for the coming LOTOJA race that is scheduled in September.
Lots of preserving of garden produce going on — ‘tis the season. Green bean season, corn season, fall raspberries, cucumbers, tomatoes, and let’s not forget the bounteous zucchini and yellow squash of summer. Chokecherries are ripe and there may be huckleberries for the picking on the mountainsides in our canyons.
We are sorry to see Chett Jensen, son of Kalee Bair and the late Shawn Jensen, move to Weston. Our loss is Weston’s gain.
Laural Janke and three of their children came up from Richfield, UT, to give assistance to her mother, Claudia Erickson, during the installation of a new computer system. It wasn’t all work, they managed some water play and hiking and always get in some 4-wheeling when they visit.
Emily Longhurst, daughter of Candy Longhurst, is a senior this year at Preston High and is excited about having an opportunity to play on the PHS Volleyball team.
Johnny and Jeannine Iverson have had some family stopping by. Daughter Rebekah Jones came down from Washougal, WA to see her parents and her daughter, Jeannine Jones who is now in Pocatello. Then daughter Christine Clark of Rosedale, CA, came. She has a son who will be attending USU. While here Iverson grandson, Thomas Clark, found some action at Preston’s skateboard offerings.
Local signs that Fall has arrived: a temperature drop requiring the wearing of jackets for comfort, harvesting of grain and the baling of straw, outdoor colors in general changing from lush green to dry beige. The college age set have regrouped for a few days of home life before heading back to their various locations of continued education.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Kade and Elise Cox on the birth of their new baby girl, Tatum Elise. At home to smother this new baby with kisses is her big sister, Harper.
Hattie Mumford, daughter of Lincoln and Hollie, was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Sept. 5.
We welcome the Barnett family to Clifton. Parents are David and Patty with sons Austin and Brent. I am afraid that, due to this quarantine and staying home, I have probably missed other families. Please let me know if you are one or if you know of them.
West Side High School decided to “make hay while the sun shines” and hold their Homecoming week celebration earlier than usual while the Covid-19 virus was cooperating and allowing school to stay in session. After losing the prom last spring, I guess they didn’t want to take any chances!
Our grandson, Elder Ballif, is doing some of his Missionary Training days in our basement. They are doing all of their classes virtually. The Elder was quick to discover a poster of Elmo from Sesame Street on the wall showing up on his computer screen for his whole mission district to see. (He has set up his Mission Training Center (MTC) in our former toy room.) Needless to say, that cute poster was quickly removed! Sorry Elmo. Everyone enjoy this beautiful fall weather!
Fairview
BY THAYA GILMORE
To keep in touch with 112 Primary children in the Fairview 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the last three months, the Primary Presidency posted weekly videos on a special Facebook page for the ward. Primary President Shelley Zitting shared a spiritual thought to encourage the children to continue studying the Come Follow Me lessons. In the next video, the Primary Presidency talked to the children. Music leaders took a turn talking about the music the children would be learning for that week, writing the words to the songs out for them to see. The teachers independently have dropped off handouts that would have gone with the lesson for each week. One teacher helped his students with doing family history for the lesson that week. Knowing that children like getting mail, the presidency has also sent cards and letters to stay connected with them. Cookies have been taken to 11 new Primary children who have moved into the area.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women went to Winder Reservior twice, kayaking and tubing before COVID curtailed weekly activities. Since then they have been holding activities every other week, texting, holding treasure hunts, a movie night in cars, and several zoom meetings.
Elder Wesley Talbot, son of Travis and Gina Talbot, served six months in Natal, Brazil, before returning home in March 2020. He was reassigned to the Santa Rosa California Mission in June and reports that he was recently transferred from Willits to Vacaville in California. He was asked to be the leader of one of the mission’s zones. He has been able to go to the homes of members as well as nonmembers, masks optional, to teach lessons as well as continuing to teach online. He has been able to baptize two people.
Primary chorister, Colette Ransom and organist, Jo Geddes, planned a hunt which led the children to Ransom’s shop door, where a knock would result in receiving a treat. For another activity, the duo sent a letter to each child with a piece of fruit stripe gum. They said they received a cute letter back from a girl saying thanks.
Miles Geddes has gone to Alaska several times this summer to fish, having good times accompanied by his sons, grandsons and sons-in-law.
Jonna Clements, Relief Society President said that she and her counselors keep busy visiting women in the area on their porch for their birthdays and giving them a gift.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Bailey Henderson, West Side High postgraduate, daughter of Lance and Misty Henderson, said she learned “how to get along with people, how to work, how to deal with people, and how to apply it all to life,” in high school. She was on the drill/dance team for four years, the West Side Scholastic Team, and spent one year with the Business Professions of America. She played outfield on the softball team all four years, as well. “Even though it was a small graduation I was grateful to be able to walk on the stage,” Bailey said. She is currently working at Pizza Villa and in January 2021 she will go to Utah State University, majoring in English to be a teacher in junior high or high school. Bailey loves to read fantasy books, mainly non-realistic fiction. She enjoys writing her own fantasy stories. “It’s a break from life for me,” she said.
Her advice is to younger kids going back to school is: “Try new things, don’t be afraid. Make a lot of memories. Do as much as time allows.”
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Sayge Keller, daughter of Kasey and Heather Keller, serving in the Columbus Ohio Mission since January 2020, is now in Talmage, Ohio, north of Columbus. She is out of quarantine and has been able to make some visits to homes but still wears a mask. She and her companion were able to attend church recently for the first time in six months. Through ZOOM meetings, Sayge was able to see several baptisms of people to whom she was able to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ. She will return home in 11 months.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The rumbling yellow buses are reminders that school is back in session. And except for a few modifications, it is business as usual. Angel Gonzalez, seventh-grade son of Vilma and Carlos Gonzalez, is glad to be back even though two of his classes are at either end of the school and he is required to go out the door and all the way around the building to get to his destination. Special routes are designed to cut down on the in-hall contact. Personally, Gonzalez is comfortable wearing his mask, but reports that most students do not. He and his two younger sisters, fourth-grader Celine, and first-grader Susan, sit together on the bus in assigned seats, but he is quick to add that not all the buses need to assign seating. Compared to the online instruction last spring, Angel is grateful to have teachers delivering live instruction and moving ahead with guided curriculum in each of his six classes.
Amber Anderson, junior daughter of Ann Marie and Darin Anderson, reported that school is pretty much back to “as normal as possible.” The majority of students do not wear masks, and because there are a lot of students in classes, distancing is difficult. Amber and her sister, Hannah, have been preparing for tonight’s Powder Puff game – playing against each other on opposite teams – welcome back to normalcy!