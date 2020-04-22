Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Update from last week…our car has now gotten four weeks to a gallon of gasoline!
Clifton’s condolences go to Ron and Carol Mumford and their family on the passing of their son, Marcus, who was living in Salt Lake City. In about 2002 I had just recently begun writing this Clifton Rural Route News column. Marcus had just married Michelle, and both were attorneys in New York City. I had mentioned the marriage of these two “powerful” attorneys, one from Clifton, in my weekly column. I guess Marcus was receiving The Preston Citizen in his New York City apartment so he cut out the column and posted it on a board where he worked on Wall Street. At that point I became a “famous” writer — I don’t recall receiving a raise in pay, however. We love the Mumford family!
I have a couple more quarantine quotes to share: “I wish corona could have started in Las Vegas because what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!” Also, “Coronavirus has turned us all into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We’re told “no” if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides.”
Can I just say that I miss Preston! We are taking this quarantine stuff very seriously at our house but I am afraid we will soon forget the way out of town. Also, my hair looks like a shaggy dog!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Julie Johnson has accepted fabric donations, help from neighbors and family, and created more than 350 masks to donate to businesses, nursing homes, the hospital, and those in need. She has been one of several in Franklin who has stepped up and stitched, sharing their skills and materials to protect others. Their contributions at this time have been greatly appreciated!
As students and families stretch to tackle their schooling at home, teachers are likewise challenged to carry on from home. “I feel like my students have been ripped away from me!” said Amy Priestley, a fourth-grade teacher at Oakwood. JoBeth Morrison, who teaches a split second and third grade at Harold B. Lee Elementary, expressed a similar sentiment. She said the workload is heavier at home, with more time spent on the computer to videotape lessons, and correct and comment on homework. Morrison misses her kids, feels like there is no closure, and feels like the students need personal direction with the new curriculum. One student wrote on the bottom of an assignment, “I miss my teacher. My mother is torturing me!”
“Nobody likes the arrangement, but I guess we are safe,” Morrison concluded.
In spite of viruses and social distancing, boats are still allowed into Idaho, which dictates the opening of the Watercraft Check Station south of Franklin. Our Cache Valley Utah-Idaho border is not part of the Utah surveillance net to check all vehicles entering the state. So normal traffic is not being questioned or harassed to determine virus symptoms or travel plans, unlike other highways into Utah.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The cliff-side spillway of the Twin Lakes Canal that originates in Mink Creek has a healthy trickle descending down to the Bear River below. It looks like nature has taken white chalk and drawn a ragged zigzag vertical stroke against the rocky red background.
Armando Crosland had come here some time ago for a visit with his family. His employment is based in Washington, DC. His visit to Idaho was lengthened out when the rules for the virus went into effect. There is always a project going at his parents’ home on so his time has not been squandered, but it is a relief to get things straightened out for him. His job often takes him abroad but he is uncertain how the COVID 19 restrictions might change that.
Some of us celebrated Passover as well as Easter. With limited shopping and safe distancing, it is amazing how creative people can be to still meet their goals and fulfill their wishes. Once a person has taken a trip to the Holy Land at this time of year the meaning of the Feast of the Passover is no longer just a time of celebration read about in the Bible.
It is interesting to notice that with homeschooling taking place in our families that during the week before Easter some of the topics being studied were about different aspects of the holiday. Some learning of different Easter customs around the world, others of the history of Easter, some religious related. Such a variety that, chances are, except for our current situation, these things would never have come so strongly to the children’s attention. Much of that week would have been chocolate rabbits and eggs, both sweet and natural.
That snow that keeps returning, along with the north wind that brings biting cold even when the sun is shining, just cannot quench people’s desire and anticipation for the season of renewal. No matter the weather residents of this community are thinking of, and doing, tasks that spell S-p-r-i-n-g. Noted are garages being cleaned out, household repairs underway, seedlings planted indoors and coddled in spots of warmth and light to get a head start. Readiness for when the weather decides to settle down. One gardener has already got tomatoes planted and wrapped up in their cages, top to bottom, to give them encouragement, while offering protection.
Mapleton
BY THAYA GILMORE
An Easter Scavenger Hunt was organized for children in Mapleton to celebrate Easter. People displayed Easter pictures in their yard and families were encouraged to drive around the neighborhood to hunt for the displays.
Kyle and Marie Knapp and their five children, ages 15-5, colored eggs and filled plastic eggs with candy and gold coins and had a cookout in a fire pit in the backyard roasting hot dogs and making s’mores.
Four full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are from the area. Sarah Dransfield, daughter of Darin and Audrey Dransfield is in Canada; Erika Ray, daughter of Jared and Jenny Ray, is in Washington, D.C. Becka Visser, daughter of Mark and Tana Visser, is in Ohio, and Emmett Hartley, son of Justin and Stacy Hartley, is in Arkansas City, Kansas.
Winder/Banida
BY THAYA GILMORE
Humanitarian work has continued in the Winder area by several area residents at home, said According to Tamara Austin, Humanitarian Specialist in the Winder Ward. Many women have also been working on a face mask project, said Lisa Sears, Preston North Stake Relief Society President. She said that 532 masks were donated to a doctor in Salt Lake City, Utah, and his employees. The doctor’s mother lives in Franklin County. He said that the masks would be saved for future use when the current situation is over, so they will keep on giving.
Condolences go to Debbie Talbot’s family at her passing on April 10.
Cub River
BY THAYA GILMORE
The week leading up to Easter Sunday incorporated different traditions this year for Mitch and Amy Whitely and their five children 21, 19, 16, and twins, age 12, in the Cub River Ward. They followed the eyewitnesses of people who lived during the final week of Jesus Christ’s mortal life. To celebrate Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem riding on a donkey, the Whitely’s used a plant that looks like a palm leaf as a visual aid to the story. They picked up trash in their neighborhood to practice doing a kind deed; dyed eggs in onion skins to turn their shells red then put them on their mantle to remind them of the crucifixion.” Joseph and Nicodemus wrapped Jesus’ body in linen and laid Him in the tomb. “We wrote on paper what the sacrifice of Jesus meant to us, rolled it up and placed it in a plastic egg that we hung on the palm plant.” For the next day, they chose a favorite scripture for the year and placed it on the mantle by the red-colored eggs. They told the story of Doubting Thomas, then looked around their house for things that reminded them of Jesus, such as a white lily, called the “white-robed apostles of hope.” On Sunday they talked about the life of Jesus, watched Easter videos, and enjoyed making Empty Tomb Rolls following a recipe that can be found online.
Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
Mattie Creager, daughter of Jon and Kathy Creager of Linrose, returned from the Little Rock, Arkansas Mission, on March 4, a month before the official notice to call the missionaries home. She had been there since Sept, 2018. “I was glad I got to finish my mission. I know Heavenly Father was proud of what I did. I was kinda relieved that I didn’t give a talk in church yet but will give it at a later time when we start meeting again as it gives me more time to know what to talk about my mission,” said Mattie. Two years prior to her mission she attended and graduated from Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, on a basketball scholarship. Now home she will attend the College of Idaho in Caldwell, to play basketball on the team. She is currently working the graveyard shift at Casper’s Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah. The fourth of five children, her three older sisters served a mission, and her youngest sister is preparing to do so. “I learned on my mission how to really love all of God’s children, even when you first meet them, even if they slam the door in your face. I still love them,” she said.
Riverdale
BY THAYA GILMORE
Brynlee Banks is currently serving in the Kennewick Washington Mission, Spanish speaking, since June 2019 with a release date of November 2020, reports her mother Debi Banks of Riverdale. Because she is serving stateside, she was not part of the call to return from her mission. But she and her companion have had to learn how to be creative in their service by writing cards and letters as well as painting prayer rocks and leave them on doorsteps. They try to keep busy by making phone, Facebook and text contacts, since they can’t face-to-face. She says that is hard with Spanish speaking people, as they want to be very social. Wearing a mask they can go out to buy groceries and to go for a walk. Debi and her late husband, Bruce, have three children at home, another daughter who went on a mission to Yakima, Washington, and who just graduated with a nursing degree from BYU, a 15-year-old son, and a 12-year-old boy.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
With five children 16 to 7 years old age, Corina Olson, of Weston finds that having children at home for the last month has been less stressful. “It’s been good to just not have to worry about track, basketball, driver’s ed, and nice to have them all home. It’s different from the normal routine, like a summer vacation. There’s a lot to do at home and the kids haven’t been bored…yet. They play games, do lots of yard work, and have been doing their homeschooling online, Corina said.