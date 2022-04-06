Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Food Drive this past weekend was successful. Mink Creek residents had bagged or boxed foods sitting on their doorsteps anticipating the planned pickup by 9 in the morning that Saturday. LaRon Baird & seven young men organized the pickup and delivery to the Food Pantry near the Archery Building in Preston. Our village was able to donate 691 pounds to this cause. It was a part of the Preston North Stake Food Drive and the food total for the stake was four tons.
The last Sabbath of March, the 27th, the ward membership enjoyed a Linger Longer lunch together in the recreation hall. Whether it was due to the onset of spring or the invitation of lunch together we had a good attendance. There were 17 containers of a wide variety of soups, spicy, mild and in-between. Rolls were an accompaniment and the dessert selection offered brownies, cakes, cookies and a huge container of huckleberry ice cream.
Paul and Terrie McKay enjoyed some St. George, UT, time with its recreation offerings of dry canyons and hiking trails. They were joined by Jay and Kristin Collins of Lakeview, OR, during Oregon’s spring break from Kris’s teaching position. Soaking up sun, good company, fun and relaxation was a good recipe for the break.
Walter Iverson, son of Kurt and Margret Iverson, is engaged to Jillian Jarvis, a young lady from South Jordan, UT. Her parents are Heather and Matt Jarvis. The day planned for the ceremonies is May 4. Exciting plans are being made.
Candy Longhurst took her spring break from her job with the Preston School District to visit with her daughter Tiffany and Spencer Wheeler, and their son Hudson. The Wheelers are currently living in Hawaii so this was a win-win location with all sorts of grandparent fun and new places to see and things to do.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
One of the major activities of the Riverdale 2nd ward has become a tradition. It is a youth auction, with the financial goal of donating funds to cover all the activities of the youth of the ward throughout an entire year. The variety of auctioned items was huge. Gift baskets, baked goods, candy. Handmade items, wooden, sewn, crafts. Services: baby-sitting hours, yard work, meals delivered, etc. It was a wonderful evening. The ward provided hot dogs and hamburgers with all the fixings for those attending, chased by homemade root beer. The auctioneer was Mark Schumann who does a professional job and entertains the crowd while going about the process of procuring bids. One observer described it as, “hilarious.” There were smiles all around.
Riverdale was part of the Food Drive conducted by the Preston North Stake to load the shelves of the county Food Pantry. The Young Women delivered flyers to the homes announcing the day and pickup times, then the Young Men and their leaders gathered donations and delivered them to their destination in Preston.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Invitations, decorations, lemons and table settings were all in the color yellow for the Linrose Relief Society Birthday celebration held on Thursday, March 24. Susan Blair, Relief Society 2nd Counselor, gave a talk on being a woman and a mother showing different kinds of shoes at different stages of their life. Under the planning of the Activities Leader, Susan Doney, and her committee, Brittin Turnbow, Michelle Priestley, and Shayla Turnbow, they served chicken salad, rolls, fruit, and fancy cupcakes. There was a lemonade stand to made a drink.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch sisters attended the Logan Temple on Saturday, March 12, for their Relief Society birthday celebration. They joined back together at the church building for visiting while eating a delicious homemade vanilla cake filled with fresh strawberries and chocolate made by Tanya Martinez, reported Shannon Crowther, Relief Society President. For their service project, they are hosting an Easter Sunday luncheon for the Latin Community in Franklin County at the Whitney church building on Sunday, April 17, at noon (12) p.m.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Wes Talbot of Winder on his marriage to MaKayla. They had an open house and reception on Friday, March 25, at the Winder Ward. Parents of Wes are Travis L. and Gina Talbot.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the church building on Friday, March 11. Cheryl Hilton gave the history on one of her ancestors who settled in Cache Valley. Julie Waldron brought her grandmother’s sewing basket to show for the Artifact. Jennifer Roberts gave the lesson outlining the events that took place during the Vanguard Company prior to entering the Salt Lake Valley, July 24, 1847, marking 175 years ago. The 8 members present enjoyed Shamrock sugar cookies provided for refreshments by Lana Kotter.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
New Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers officers were installed: Captain: Katie Golightly, First Vice-Captain: Syndee Christensen, and 2nd Vice-Captain Marsha Inglet at their meeting on Thursday, March 10. Mary Jo Roberts gave the history on her great-grandfather, William Franklin Garner. Mary Jo also showed a photo of the oval braided rug in the Franklin DUP Museum. Marsha Inglet gave the lesson on the 175th year celebration of the Vanguard Company. Blond brownies for refreshments provided by Janice Nelson were served to the 12 members in attendance.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Spring Break week and lots of our residents either went somewhere or had visitors to their homes.
The West Side high school band, cheerleaders, and choir members went to Disneyland and the beach over the week. They, of course, had a blast!
Trenna and Johnny Gailey went to southern Florida where it “is hot!!” They visited Key West Florida where it is the southernmost point in the United States, 90 miles from Cuba.
Shorty and Sherlauna Beckstead went to Hawaii with some family members. Sessilee and Warren Choules have recently been to Cancun. Congratulations also to them as they are new great-grandparents.
Teresa and Mike Robinson have been to St. George and Curtis and Jackie Tripp visited Moab. Kristi Westover went somewhere involving an air flight. Several Mumford men went golfing to St. George. The Smart’s and the Ballif’s all stayed home……but you already knew that!
Lyle and Carol Henderson reported that their daughter Vicki Olsen from Riverton, Utah visited her parents. The Henderson’s also attended a funeral in Rockland Idaho for Lee Ralphs’ mother. Lee was a former basketball coach for West Side.
The Henderson’s also met a special friend from their mission when they served at Fort Bragg. They enjoyed lunch at Chuck-A-Rama with their former Relief Society president and her two sons.
That is all I know about this week. Welcome Spring!!!
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Franklin City is planning an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Anyone interested in helping with volunteering in any way, donations, stuffing eggs, and distribution, call Erin Munson, 352-949-4370.
During Spring Break the combined Young Men and Young Women of the Franklin 1st Ward attended the Logan Temple to do baptisms on Tuesday, March 29. They had lunch at Chuck O’Rama afterward.
The Kristian Morrison clan with children and grandchildren were able to break away during Spring Break to visit the Pacific Ocean coast and the trees in Oregon.
The Activity Day’s girls in the Franklin 2nd Ward with the help of their leader Valynn Spackman made flower pens for their activity on Thursday, March 31. They made flowers and attached them to a pen. They also played a Get-to-Know you dice game which included wrapped treats, like Starbursts.
Second Hansen Merchant located on Highway 91 and Main Street in Franklin posted their summer hours: Tuesday-Friday 1 – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.