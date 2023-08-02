RiverdaleThe end of July has been a active month for the community of Riverdale. Riverdale First Ward celebrated Pioneer Day on the 22nd at the Pavilion. The Elders’ Quorum Presidency cooked hamburgers and everyone that attended pitched in with bringing salads and desserts. They launched candy from a candy cannon for the youngsters to gather up. When they ran out of candy footballs were launched to catch and reload, providing lots of entertainment. This twist provided lots of action and it got even better when Bishop Blaine Keller started doing some of the catching.
Sister Hailey Meek, daughter of Brad and Jill Meek of the First Ward, has been called to serve a mission. She will be serving in the Wisconsin, Milwaukee Mission and spoke in the ward recently.
The Riverdale Second Ward enjoyed their Pioneer Day at the church pavilion. They had a dinner of pulled pork, Dutch-oven potatoes, potluck salads and fruit cobbler. After dinner there were pioneer game and a short program to honor the early settlers and their efforts to come to this valley.
Mink CreekThe spring green of our valley is taking on the heat of this summer and anything not irrigated has a dried, tan appearance. Grasshoppers are invading every space available and they are eating vegetation with a vengeance. It brings to mind the pioneer stories of crickets wiping out crops and seagulls coming to the rescue.
Trek has become a summer-time word. Our Primary age children, along with some parents and leaders, took their own version of trekking last month. The group had one handcart to push as they went along, containing supplies needed for this outing and on occasion a child might be a passenger in the cart. With Anna Beth Olson as their guide they started at the Olson home on Station Creek, designated as “Iowa City” and stopped in “Nebraska,” the Olson Cabin. This was the perfect place to learn about pioneers building cabins. From here, they crossed into “Wyoming” and walked all the way to Bishop Paul McKay’s campground. A learning activity was making butter with some heavy cream in a well-shaken container, the shaking taking place while they walked. Once arriving at the campground they had lunch, using the butter on slices of bread, then played some pioneer games, danced and sang pioneer songs. The return trip took them to “Independence Rock” with some scratching of letters on sandstone, crossing the “Sweetwater”(small creek on Olson farm) and getting to the “Salt Lake valley” where they celebrated with ice cream and heard some stories of Brigham Young and the challenges faced by the pioneers. Around 30 people participated in this fun event.
Tammy Beardall had several days of fun while helping her son Shawn Beardall “hold down the fort” in Spanish Fork with his five children. Shawn’s wife, Callie, and her sister Kamey, had scheduled a sisters’ retreat so Tammy helped out.
The Worm Creek Opera House recently featured the original play, “Seeing People,” authored by Mink Creek resident, April Rasmussen. It was her first undertaking of this side of theatrical endeavor and it proved very successful. Others from the community involved in the production were April’s daughters, Emma, Kate and Annie and Hazen and Dallon Baird. The play was written as a project, part of Rasmussen’s college class.
Clifton/DaytonWarning! Another rattlesnake (dead, thank goodness) has been spotted on the road in front of our house. This makes at least 4 of the unwanted critters around our place in the last couple of weeks. Everyone farming, walking the roads, riding bikes, or kids playing outside, please be aware.
Our youth in the Oxford Ward have been busy lately learning to index names on their computers on Family Search. They have certain goals to meet, then they journeyed to Pocatello to the LDS temple to complete baptisms for the dead. Afterwards, they were treated to pizza. If you feed them, they will come!!
Most of our family got together on Sunday July 23rd to celebrate my birthday. We enjoyed visiting, cake and ice cream, and some of the younger ones went on a safari for “treasures” in grandpa and grandma’s basement. It was a hot 100 degree day, our house was HOT inside with no air conditioning, only fans (A.C. been broken for many years and we haven’t felt the need to fix it!). If the grandkids visit a few more times, our basement will be cleaned up!
We hope everyone enjoyed the rodeo, carnival, sidewalk sale and parade these last few days. Now we have only three weeks before school starts.
