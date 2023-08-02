Support Local Journalism

RiverdaleThe end of July has been a active month for the community of Riverdale. Riverdale First Ward celebrated Pioneer Day on the 22nd at the Pavilion. The Elders’ Quorum Presidency cooked hamburgers and everyone that attended pitched in with bringing salads and desserts. They launched candy from a candy cannon for the youngsters to gather up. When they ran out of candy footballs were launched to catch and reload, providing lots of entertainment. This twist provided lots of action and it got even better when Bishop Blaine Keller started doing some of the catching.

Sister Hailey Meek, daughter of Brad and Jill Meek of the First Ward, has been called to serve a mission. She will be serving in the Wisconsin, Milwaukee Mission and spoke in the ward recently.


