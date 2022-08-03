Clifton/Dayton
Congratulations to Brigg Fuller from the Clifton 2nd Ward. He will be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday August 6th. Brigg is the son of Curt and Tawna Fuller.
Jeramie and Aubrey Hatch made that “fun” drive to the Provo Missionary Training Center to deliver their daughter, Sister MaKayla Hatch, for the continuation of her MTC training. Sister Hatch will serve her mission in the Washington Yakima Mission. She is from the Oxford Ward.
Elder Fielding Mumford, from the Oxford Ward, spoke in Sacrament Meeting on July 31st prior to beginning his Home MTC on August 8. Elder Mumford will serve his LDS mission in the Peru Iquitos Mission, also known as the Amazon Jungle! He is the son of Bishop Lincoln and Hollie Mumford.
Welcome back to my favorite camera which has been missing for 5 years. Wayne made an abrupt stop coming back from Logan and it came flying out from under the passenger seat. Now, you must know that we tore our house and cars apart looking and…no camera. I don’t know where it has been!
The Oxford Ward activity days boys and girls had a “RainGutter Regada” at the Clifton Park Pavilion on Wednesday July 27th. Twenty-seven kids attended and they had a blast. There were cookies, boat-shaped Rice Krispy treats, and lemonade for snacks and prizes in many categories for the “boats”.
I finally caught up with the Dayton Ward activity days leaders. I have missed reporting on them. On Wednesday July 27th they went to the Clifton Splash Pad. Last week they did some camp skills, built a fire, boiled an egg and made ash cakes. 5 girls attended that week. The first week of July they made patriotic flag bracelets. 4 girls attended.
Mink Creek
There have been many loads of logs being trucked up our canyon on Highway 36. Our assumption is that they are headed to the Jensen’s Lumber Company’s sawmill in Ovid, ID, over on the other side of the canyon.
Loaded dump trucks have also made their way in our direction, and having dumped they head back south to the valley for a repeat performance. We are not certain of their destination or of the project that may be going forth. There are a number of buildings in the making in the area so it might be multiple projects.
The Worm Creek Theater is one of the favorite places during any production times because several of our residents participate in this endeavor. For the Wizard of Oz, recently onstage, there has been Ty Jepsen in two roles: as a crow and also as one of those flying monkeys, Madelaine Erickson as a beautiful Munchkin. This year the Wizard was played by Paul Swainston, ex-Mink Creek, with his deep bass voice to grab attention.
Connie Westenskow brought her Young Women’s group to her family’s campground this year. They had plenty of space, plenty of water play, plenty of fun.
Bret and Jody Rasmussen have been entertaining grandchildren much of this summer. Grand children seem to grow up faster than their parents did and the time spent goes quickly.
Larry and Lillian Hansen are here for the summer months. Their grown children and families are in and out during these warm days for a change of pace in “the country.”
This is a big month for our horse riding young ladies being involved in parades as rodeo royalty around the valley. This includes three Christensen girls, Jyllian, Greenlee and Kassidy and Jancy Henderson. It is an exciting time, but keeps them and their families busy.
Elder Eldon and Sister Danita Wilcox are serving a mission in Pennsylvania at Church Historic Sites. Very recently they welcomed a young lady missionary who had just been transferred there. It was Sister Brexli Ware, daughter of Jeff and Bobbi Ware of Preston’s 4th Ward. Sister Ware had been serving at New York sites and this was a surprise to both parties to find someone from home.
Riverdale
The Pioneer Day celebration for the Riverdale 2nd ward was a blast. There was a pioneer parade with the children dressing in pioneer costume and singing pioneer songs, followed by pioneer games such as sack races and stick pulls. Dinner for the occasion was pulled pork or beef, Dutch oven potatoes, salads and fruit cobbler, all appropriate fare from ancestral past. One of the highlights of the night was a pie eating contest. Urry Donahue won the men’s pie eating contest and Tiara Reeder was the victor for the women. Around 120 people enjoyed this event.
These hot winds are having consequences on the landscape. Things were so green and lush and now any living plant not irrigated is looking tan and dry. The Bear River is attracting floaters trying to escape the heat.
Fairview
The combined Young Men and Young Women went floating down the Narrows for their activity on Tuesday, July 19.
The oldest Activity Boys went to the lake.
Winder/Banida
Over 150 community members joined together for their annual Pioneer Day celebration. The Primary organized a parade where the children decorated their bikes and scooters, several tractors were driven, wagons pulled by horses, 4-wheelers and a vintage car owned by Jud Gregersen who lives in Banida, and lots of horseback riders. “It was one of the better parades that we’ve had in years,” said Jonna Clemens, Relief Society President. The Young Women were charge of the games. There were two bounce houses, a dump tank which was a success for residents to be cooled off on that hot day. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs were served with assigned potato, macaroni and chili bean salads, with rice krispies, cookies and popcorn balls for dessert. Families with their families who lived in the area came back for family reunions, so there were lots of kids and grandchildren at the celebration.
The Young Women really enjoyed their girls camp. “The girls have all said that they loved being together,” reported Candice Simmonds, Young Women’s President. “We as a presidency wanted unity for the girls. We, too, all loved being together. They said they felt the Spirit and the love for the girls.” The first day they went to Bear Lake and played. The second day they stayed at camp and made dream catchers, decorated chairs, made bracelets, and decorated water bottles. They had dinner and a fireside with the Bishopric and a guest speaker, and a testimony meeting with the girls. The third day they had breakfast, cleaned up camp and went to Bridgerland Adventure in Garden City.
Franklin
Debbie Godderidge, Ann Harris’ daughter, won the Ellen Wright Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp quilt raffle when her husband, Toby’s ticket was drawn at Idaho Days. The money raised from the raffle went towards the metal symbols to be placed beside the founder’s cemetery headstones in Franklin. Ann Harris and Debbie Godderidge have a Doney ancestor who is one of the Founders of Franklin.
Welcome to new move-ins in Franklin, Brian, Ame and their son Greyson, who moved from California.
At the Library Day Summer Reading program at the Franklin City Park for Show and Tell Time, Ame DeCanter brought her 6-year-old Sulcate Tortoise named Dottie. Dottie is 2-feet big in diameter that she has had since it was a baby and was only a hand-size big then. The children got to touch Dottie and watch her eat watermelon and lettuce. At Patsy Shipley’s station she did crab walk races and pretzel pincer (with salad tongs) bowls. At Karen’s craft booth, Sharon Taylor brought shells to look at and then the children were encouraged to draw a picture of a shell on a paper plate with paint. They had Otter Pops after turning in their readers log and books. Next week is the last week of the summer reading program. The children are encouraged to wear water clothes next week so they can get wet for their final day at the park.
The Randon and Karen Lowe family were the recipients of a service project performed by the Franklin 1st Ward combined Young Men. The Young Men were scheduled to go boating and fishing but when the Bishop told them about the need to haul in the hay for the Lowe’s they said they would rather do a service project. The over 30 young men, ages 11-18 showed up on four trailers loading up 1,000 bales of hay on Tuesday, July 26. Coming and going driving through Franklin the boys were singing and dancing on top of the hay filled wagons until the task was done. Karen who was watering the plants turned the hose on the boys as they passed by cooling them down which they appreciated. When the service project was done, they were given rootbeer and orange floats and Otter Pops. “It was awesome,” said Karen Lowe. “It meant a lot to us to have this help. We really appreciated their service.”
Weston
Glenn Beck was the guest speaker at the Weston City Annual Pioneer Day Celebration held on Saturday, July 23. Mayor Greg Garner introduced Beck as a “True Patriot.” Beck responded “I love America” followed by words of encouragement for residents in his talk, Beck said “…take time to look at where you live, educate yourself, and stand firm for truth.” Beck displayed his historic collection of memorabilia in the church building cultural hall. Under the direction of Taci Watterson-Balls, City Event Organizer, the celebration started with a fun run, West Side High School fundraiser breakfast, parade, games, vendors in the park, an airplane candy drop, animal chase, and softball tournament. The Patriot Gunslingers, an Old West shoot-out, was held at Woodward’s Country Store. Sponsored by Tad’s Custom Cuts, there was a benefit dinner for Connor and Lisa Waldron. The evening finished with the Rough Stock Band and fireworks show.