Clifton/Dayton

Congratulations to Brigg Fuller from the Clifton 2nd Ward. He will be baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday August 6th. Brigg is the son of Curt and Tawna Fuller.

