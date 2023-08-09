RiverdaleThe West Cache Canal has suffered some severe earth slides recently. The pile of dirt was threatening to block the Bear River’s progress. The repair equipment has done the fixing but those huge machines seemed rather small against the backdrop of the huge slide.
Elder Emmitt Bradford has returned from his service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is the son of Boyd and Lena Bradford. He shared some of his experiences over the past two years spent in the Colorado, Ft. Collins, Mission with his home ward, Riverdale First. He is the son of Boyd and Lena Bradford.
Rodeo weekend offered fun for everyone but it will be a long lasting memory for Hawkins McKay. Hawkins is 5 yr old and won the Mutton Busting at the rodeo Friday night. His parents are Spencer and Kelsey McKay.
Mink CreekIt has been rodeo time in more places than Preston. Kerry and Lacey Christensen took their children, Jyllian, Greenlee, Kassidy and Timber to Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, WY. This rodeo is known as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and runs for several days. With the Christensen girls competing in rodeo royalty in this corner of Idaho, this was a learning experience as well as fun.
Brooke and Josh Reichman will be moving to Ohio. The couple have been hoping for and putting in the hours to achieve a goal, that of Josh being accepted to further his studies at the Northeast Ohio Medical University. It has happened! Brooke is the daughter of Shane Corbett and Sherrie Golightly. Congratulations to the Reichmans!
Mink Creek youth went to Logan Canyon for an overnighter of both camp experiences and some service projects. It was scheduled for a busy weekend so the group was small, a result of many activities within the county. There were only nine youth, total, and their leaders, all under the direction of Bishop Paul McKay. They did some canoeing in the lake at Tony’s Grove, throwing in some swimming and water fun. This was old-fashioned camping, tent-style, but they managed to watch the movie Cars on a big screen. A hike from Tony’s Grove to White Pine Lake was a challenging 8-mile climb. After collecting wild flowers for identification the girls used the blooms and leaves for a craft, pressing the flowers into picture frames to decorate and serve as a memory. The young men helped build and repair fence, clean up brush, etc. for the camping area.
The descendants of the Hannah and Perry Pearson family gathered for a reunion at the Pearson home in Mink Creek. According to the report of granddaughter Melanie Hawkes Evans there were 86 in attendance. The family of Roy Pearson was in charge this year. Preston’s rodeo provided a highlight for the group. A favorite item was the coolness of the night-time hours during this stretched out heat wave.
Clifton/DaytonEd and Andrea Kimpel and their three boys recently returned from a fun family trip to Hawaii. While there they met up with Kyle and Carolyn Christensen, who used to live in Hawaii. The two families had lots of great times together and their tour guides, the Christensen’s, knew all of the great spots to visit.
Ryan Buttars was released from the High Council of the Preston North Stake and Jeremy Nance was called to be Stake Young Men’s Secretary.
Happy 90th birthday to Alve Murdock. His family, and there were MANY, came to Clifton to celebrate with him. They enjoyed time at Twin Lakes and camped out in Alve’s backyard. There were many RV’s and tents set up there. Alve is still a sealer in the Logan Temple. He and his wife Janet are still going strong! He is amazing!!
Congratulations to Kelsey Moyle, daughter of Doug and Tammy Moyle, on her marriage August 4th to Bennett Anderson.
Welcome home to Elder Brentan Noreen, son of Mikal and Anne Noreen of the Clifton 1st Ward on his completion of an LDS mission to Minneapolis Minnesota.
