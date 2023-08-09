Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

RiverdaleThe West Cache Canal has suffered some severe earth slides recently. The pile of dirt was threatening to block the Bear River’s progress. The repair equipment has done the fixing but those huge machines seemed rather small against the backdrop of the huge slide.

Elder Emmitt Bradford has returned from his service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is the son of Boyd and Lena Bradford. He shared some of his experiences over the past two years spent in the Colorado, Ft. Collins, Mission with his home ward, Riverdale First. He is the son of Boyd and Lena Bradford.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.