FairviewSherri Congdon of the Fairview 2nd Ward won First Place and a cash prize in the Advanced Division, the top prize in the Hemsley Ventures Gingerbread House Competition held during the Festival of Lights event Saturday, November 26. There were 54 entries in the competition. Sherri entered the contest by making what she calls a “traditional” gingerbread house. Although she’s made gingerbread houses for her family over the years, she had never entered any of them in a contest. “I was so surprised I won the top prize because there were some very creative entries,” Sherri said. Her gingerbread house is 17” tall and 14” wide. Sherri designed the pattern after what she calls “Gingys House” from the movie “Shrek.” The whole display was made of gingerbread including the light posts and sleigh. The decorations were all edible including the trees made of ice cream cones and the windows made from melted candy and icicles made from royal icing. The inside of the house was also decorated with furniture and Gingy could be seen decorating his Christmas tree.
Sherri started assembling the house and decorating it 10 days before the contest due date. “It was really fun to make and work on it several hours a day,” Sherri said. The gingerbread house is part of their indoor house Christmas decorations.
FranklinThe Christmas potluck party for the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers was held at the church on Monday, December 5. They had turkey, ham, funeral potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit, rolls, and cheesecake. There were 9 members and 1 visitor present for the festivities. Sharon Durrant gave a history on her ancestor, Jacob Schaffer, who was a personal secretary to George Washington. A gift exchange game spearheaded by Marsha Sorensen consisted of matching half of a Christmas card picked out of a box by the recipient and matching it with the other half of the card that was taped onto the gift.
Preschool-aged and younger children met on Tuesday, December 6, for the Franklin Outreach Story Time, at the Franklin City Building. The letter of the day was “T” specifically Christmas Trees. The books they read were “It’s Christmas David” by David Shannon, “Bear Stays Up For Christmas,” and “If You Take A Mouse To the Movies.” They sang songs “I’m A Little Pine Tree,” “Jingle Bells,” “Christmas Tree Song” and they read several Christmas poems. For their craft they made a Christmas tree ornament gluing different sized and colored pompoms on popsicle sticks.
Continuing with the Christmas holiday theme, the children met on Tuesday, December 13. They read “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” by Anna Dewdneg, “The Christmas Alphabet” by Robert Sabuda, and “Mouse’s First Christmas” by Lauren Thompson. They sang “Little Presents” to the tune of 10 Little Indians. “One little, two little, three little presents! …10 little presents to share with friends!” They also sang “Old St. Nicolas” to the tune of “Old McDonald Had a Farm.” They also did actions to an activity singing “Rudolph, Rudolph, turn around….touch the ground…all sit down!” They decorated a paper Christmas stocking gluing white cotton balls, applying glitter and stickers on it.
Cub RiverThe Spring Creek Camp Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Pauline and Melanie Keller in Cub River on Monday, December 5. There were 7 members in attendance. Pauline Keller, Melanie Keller, Joy Ball, Becky Porter, Beverly Smith, Julie Sturm, Carma Lee, and one visitor, Chloe Simanton. The Pledge of Allegiance and message was led by Parliamentarian Melanie Keller. Julie Sturm showed a photo of a leather-bound concordance of the Old and New Testament for the artifact, The lesson “The Guard at Fort Seminoe Wyoming,” built near Devil’s Gate in 1852 was given by Beverly Smith relating that some of the pioneer’s belongings were unloaded and stored there, guarded by 18 men who stayed there for the winter November to May. Carma Lee led the members in singing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The camp members had their Christmas party with a gift exchange. They ate turkey, funeral potatoes, pistachio jello salad, rolls, hot apple cider, pumpkin roll, lemon cake, and chocolate cake.
MapletonThe Activity Day boys had a big birthday party in November for all of the 7 boys. They had a memorable time playing musical chairs, a balloon game and Pictionary and had birthday cake for refreshments.
WestonTo usher in the holiday season every year, Weston City has a lighted Nativity scene set up by the Weston City Office.
A neighborhood gathering for a Christmas time of eating and socializing, a tradition for over 13 years, was held at the home of Chris and Scott White on Monday, December 5. Along with visiting, the over 40 neighbors feasted on a potluck dinner bringing their favorite Christmas dishes. Sloppy Joes, pink and green jello salads, fancy dips made of avocado, and favorite Christmas desserts, Chocolate Mousse, cakes and Flan for dessert were served and enjoyed.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale 2nd Ward held their Christmas Party this past week at the Riverdale church building. Christmas Karaoke and Caroling were part of the fun. Ugly Christmas sweaters were encouraged as suitable apparel. It was a night for festivity, friends, food and fun.
This ward is making lap robes to give to the Care Center at the Franklin County Medical Center this season. The request is that the robes be made from an ordinary, soft fabric and simply tied. Minky or fleece fabrics are difficult to use as the heat from the center’s dryers is too high for those materials. A 48 inch square would be a good size. Barbara Reynolds is heading up this project and hopes to have enough lap quilts to give to all those at the Center. She hopes to have this wrapped up by December 20th. Please contact her if there is interest in participating.
Mink CreekIt has been a week with heavy fog and the resulting hoarfrost that goes with it. Beautiful, but not comfortable in vision or temperature. One never knows when a deer, or other wildlife will pop out in front of your moving vehicle.
Bob and Claudia Erickson enjoyed the visit of four daughters and their families for the holiday weekend. Kristin and Jay Collins and Claire came early from Lakeview, OR and got in some extra hours with the family of Paul and Terrie McKay. Laural and Jody Janke’s family of seven arrived the night before from Teton, ID. Carla and Mark Nielsen and sons drove in the day of, having put in some race time for their son Aidan who runs on the XCountry team for Salt Lake Community College.
The fourth family was four of Claudine and LaMar McKague, now living in Mink Creek. Throw in a few young single adults and this gathering would nearly pass as an official Family Reunion.
Dean and Michelle Wilde of Pocatello were able to have their family Thanksgiving gather at their Mink Creek home. They enjoyed some 20 guests at the new home. There should have been plenty of room in their large house.
Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson’s home on Station Creek was full for the holiday. It was the central gathering place with family coming from all directions. Peggy and Jon Flinders and their family were down from Rigby, ID. Jerry and Christine Olson and family drove up from St. George, UT, and Mike and Anna Olson’s group came over from Brigham City.
The Winter Feel-Awful bug has been very active in our village. Breathing, moving, and all things respiratory have been a challenge in many of our homes. Wheezing, fevers and hacking coughs seem to hang on forever.
Clifton/DaytonLunch Bunch was held at Papa Jay’s on Monday December 5th. Those enjoying lunch and visiting were Sally Jones, Nola Garner, Linda Burton, Debra Miles, Carolyn Smart, and Brenda Porter.
The Oxford Ward Christmas Party was held on Tuesday December 6th. A delicious meal was served to lots of neighbors and friends which consisted of pulled pork, baked potatoes, green salad, and cake. There was a special Christmas musical program with numbers by the Robert Ballif family, Alan Brooks family, Duke Mumford family, and a group of ladies: Lisa Sears, Megan Westover, Laura Sant, Janis Buttars, Dru Westover, and Hallie Palmer.
We have a lot of illnesses going around Clifton lately. Several of our little ones have that awful RSV. We pray everyone is healthy for Christmas!
The “red coat” club in the Oxford Ward has many new members. Sporting the holiday look, in addition to those previously mentioned last week, are Alan Brooks, Blake Atkin and the three sons of Jason and Jami Reese. One would think we have a coat rack outside the foyer door to the church which has multiple sizes of red coats. I wish my husband would wear one!!!
Elder Fielding Mumford, who has been serving his mission in Tacoma Washington has finally received his Visa to be able to go to the Amazon jungle, his original call. We are excited for him! Speaking of missionaries, Drake Buttars has received his call but no-one knows where he is going…..including Drake. He received it on Tuesday but won’t open it until next Sunday. If I were his mother, Janis, I would be totally insane by now. I will let you know next week.
