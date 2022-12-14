Fairview Rural Route photo

FairviewSherri Congdon of the Fairview 2nd Ward won First Place and a cash prize in the Advanced Division, the top prize in the Hemsley Ventures Gingerbread House Competition held during the Festival of Lights event Saturday, November 26. There were 54 entries in the competition. Sherri entered the contest by making what she calls a “traditional” gingerbread house. Although she’s made gingerbread houses for her family over the years, she had never entered any of them in a contest. “I was so surprised I won the top prize because there were some very creative entries,” Sherri said. Her gingerbread house is 17” tall and 14” wide. Sherri designed the pattern after what she calls “Gingys House” from the movie “Shrek.” The whole display was made of gingerbread including the light posts and sleigh. The decorations were all edible including the trees made of ice cream cones and the windows made from melted candy and icicles made from royal icing. The inside of the house was also decorated with furniture and Gingy could be seen decorating his Christmas tree.

Sherri started assembling the house and decorating it 10 days before the contest due date. “It was really fun to make and work on it several hours a day,” Sherri said. The gingerbread house is part of their indoor house Christmas decorations.


