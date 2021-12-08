Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Primary organization furnished the program for our Sacrament Meeting. It was delightful, even though we only have nine children active in the group. Their songs were beautiful, their parts well delivered. Each child chose a favorite song and then explained why that was their favorite. The Primary president is Brittnee Phillips with Terrie McKay, the chorister and Linda Christensen playing the piano.
Carol Gaines Wilkinson, mother of Wendy Currie of Mink Creek, was stricken with COVID-19 the first part of November. She was transferred by Lifeflight to the Veterans Hospital in Boise. She passed away Nov 15, in Boise. Her funeral was held in the Mink Creek Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on November 27, 2021.
Armando Crosland has been enjoying a two-week visit with his family members who live in this area. With his occupation in Washington D.C. taking him to various places around the world, it is a treat to be able to come home to Idaho for this length of time.
Bishop Paul and Terrie McKay had a houseful for Thanksgiving. Their son Cody and Kevyn McKay were up from their home in Queen Creek, Arizona; another son, Andy up from Logan; and Morgan and Eli Curtis, also from Logan. Add Connie and Adam Westenskow of Logan and Layne and Karen Erickson, Terrie’s parents, and the McKays had a full house.
Clifford and LaDawn Jensen were happy to have daughter Mercedes Mackelprang home for a few days around the holiday. Mercedes lives in Statesboro, Georgia, and it has been four long years since her last visit home.
It is a time for celebration. Angelo Crosland has graduated from Bridgerland Applied Technology College in the field of welding. He is looking forward to a job using these talents.
Jodi Free Loveday passed away unexpectedly at her home in Logan. She is the daughter of Richard and Vickie Free and Wayne and Susan Ivison. There was a graveside service for family and friends at the cemetery in Wellington, Utah.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Clifton and Dayton residents send their sympathies to Lynda Smith and her family on the loss of her husband, Lauritz Smith on Thanksgiving morning. He was a former bishop of the Clifton 1st Ward and a Logan Temple ordinance worker. Lauritz’s funeral was held on December 1st. He will be missed by many of us.
Congratulations to Whit Sage, son of Bishop Rett and Jennifer Sage of the Clifton 1st Ward, on his recent baptism November 27th into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Also from the Clifton 1st Ward and being baptized on December 4th is Jules Stegelmeier, daughter of Bill and Sheri Stegelmeier. Congratulations to her.
Cute little Ellie Christensen, daughter of Kyle and Carolyn, performed over the Thanksgiving weekend in the Nutcracker Ballet in Logan. She is a wonderful, talented little dancer and all of the performances were sold out.
We wish Vince Whitehead a quick recovery from heart surgery performed in Ogden, Utah. He had some stents placed in his arteries and should be feeling good in no time. Vince and Corliss recently had their 28th grandchild. The little boy was born to their daughter Candice and her husband Jordan Livingston.
Thanksgiving was celebrated in many homes in Clifton. Ron and Carol Mumford had 45 people in their new “great room” to celebrate the holiday. Kelly and Bob Ballif celebrated Thanksgiving for three days, once with Grandpa Dennis Ballif, once at their own home (they like lots of leftovers!) and once at the Smart Family celebration on Saturday, November 27th held at Jeff and Amelia’s home. We had 30 people that were able to come to our celebration where we celebrated Wayne’s 76th birthday also. Jenny Ballif made a darling turkey cake for his birthday which was a real hit with our family.
Christmas parties are being held on December 7th for the Clifton 1st Ward, December 8th for Clifton 2nd Ward, and December 9th for the Oxford Ward. My husband says that Clifton 2nd Ward is the “smart” ward because they don’t have to put up the tables or take them down!
Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton activity-days girls met on Wednesday December 1st and made thankful paper chains and Christmas chains. They listed the things they are thankful for which included celestial family members. Afterwards they played games and ate chocolate chip cookies. There were four girls in attendance and it was held at the Dayton church.
The Dayton Ward’s Christmas party will be held on December 14th and on December 15th the Primary will have a Christmas party where they will watch a Christmas movie.
Mike and Faralyn Hansen are new members of the ward and they spoke in church on Sunday. They have a son named Eli.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Lynnette Hansen could watch the flames across the valley in Cornish from her towering living room windows in Franklin on Saturday evening, Nov. 27.
She knew the location well — it was her younger brother, Joe’s, with 650 tons of hay, storage barns, and feed bins ablaze. Their parents, Orville and Ruby Creech, had farmed and started a dairy in Cornish years ago with their five children. They sold the operation to Joe and his son Nick to continue the family tradition.
According to Hansen, there were many miracles that night. No one was hurt. None of the cattle or calves were lost in the fire. The three gas tanks did not explode. Most of the equipment was salvaged, including the combine, which was parked behind the tractors. And neighbors arrived with hay and services to assist the Creech families even before the fire was extinguished.
Joe and Nick’s wives started the necessary milking at 11 p.m., and Hansen’s son, “T,” even recovered his charred wallet the next morning — his drivers’ license picture was barely recognizable. But as the white column of smoke continues to spiral up the west mountain range five days later, Hansen’s concerns for her brother and his family will continue over the winter months as they put their lives back together.
Franklin Second Ward had a Family Night Title of Liberty dinner and activity Tues., Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Following a feast of baked potatoes, pork roast, salads, rolls, and desserts, about 100 members enjoyed musical numbers by Tate Porter and Rebecca Hobbs. Craig Cunningham spoke on the Title of Liberty and its significance in the Book of Mormon. Families then created their own ensigns representing individual standards and virtues. Corina Cunningham, Lacy Rallison, and Emily Chatterton spearheaded the event.
Wed., Dec. 1, the Second Ward Primary Presidency hosted a “Thank You” dinner for the teachers and workers in their primary organization. Over 25 leaders were honored and received their class lists and organizational information for the new 2022 year.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lamont and Julie Waldron family of 35 from Richland, Washington; Afton, Wyoming; Rigby, Pocatello and Clifton, Idaho; and Cove, Utah, joined for the Thanksgiving weekend that started on Wednesday, November 24, with pie night. Lots of delicious pies lined the kitchen counter. Card and board games ended the evening. On Thursday, a traditional turkey dinner was served followed by more games, crafts, and backyard volleyball. Grandma Julie and the little kids went for a walk to Bishop Ben Gittens’ house to look at baby Jesus in their beautiful Nativity scene. The older kids needing more of an adventure decided at 10 p.m. when it was 25 degrees to go outside and play night games. On Friday, there was more food, games and volleyball.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women provided service in their community by washing windows, mending fences and raking leaves. The Young Women had a fundraising event for their expenses for girls camp. They took orders and donations for homemade rolls for Thanksgiving at a Souper Bowl Dinner Fundraiser on Tuesday, November 9. There were a variety of soups served, rolls and desserts served. The girls and their leaders made 17 dozen rolls with instructions how to freeze, thaw, and cook them at the designated time to use them. The Young Men set up a football throw through tires to help with the donations.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The kick off to Winter Wonderland for the Winder neighborhood was held on Tuesday, November 30. Prior to the activity, the Young Men took fliers throughout the neighborhood inviting people to hook up lights on their house and in their yards offering their help if they needed it. On Tuesday, residents met at the church for doughnuts, hot chocolate and fireworks. Then residents took a tour of the 20 houses that had lights displayed and got to vote on the top three of the best display. The winners will be announced and a prize given at the annual ward dinner on Thursday, December 16. “Part of this fun activity was that I took several widows around in my car for a tour of the houses so they could see them, too,” said Jonna Clement, Relief Society President.
Aspen Lindhardt, daughter of Mark and Lana Lindhardt, entered the Provo MTC Wednesday, December 1, prior to entering the mission field in the Jacksonville Florida Mission.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The week of Thanksgiving, Tuesday, November 23, the Young Women and their leaders passed out slices of apple and strawberry pie to couples and widows within their ward boundaries plus enjoyed visiting with them. Then the girls returned to the church building and ate some pie, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Women in the Riverdale 2nd Ward said they had a fun activity Tuesday, November 30. They made caramel apples dipping them in M&M pieces, pretzel pieces, nuts and graham crackers. “Then we ate them,” said Erika Shuman, Young Women’s President.