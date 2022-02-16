Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
JoAnn and Kevin Auger were in Mink Creek for a family visit. JoAnn is the sister of Glen Jepsen, and aunt to Dr. Kerry Jepsen. Kevin’s roots are in Preston. The Augers live in Woodland Hills, UT.
ReNae Egley went with her daughter, Tara Nielsen to Nampa, ID, to soak up the sounds of the orchestra concert that was the culmination of the efforts of students who had qualified for the Idaho All State Orchestra. Tara and Jeff Nieldsen’s son, Nick, had auditioned and been accepted, playing as the First chair Bassist. Nick is an excellent musician in many areas of the field. The concert was held on the campus of the Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. Nick plays in the Preston High School Orchestra under the direction of Ms. Jill Durrant.
A new family has arrived in Mink Creek. Jacob and Christy Cheney and their children Jared, Isaac, Kaylee and Hannah have been welcomed into the lower story of the home of Ken and Jean Ross. The Ross couple are the grandparents, Christy their daughter. Jacob’s Mink Creek connection is that of his sister Laura Cheney who has lived here several years. The arrival of more children will expand the roles of our dwindling Primary-age numbers.
The neighborhood owls are chatting during these cold crisp nights of moonlight. It is fun to listen, but way too cold for much outdoor observation and tuning in to the conversations.
Friends in Cub River aren’t reporting many deer sightings on their side of our connecting mountains. Our melting southern slopes must offer feed with extra flavor because our deer are many. Please be careful if driving through our village and beyond, particularly during the evening and night time hours.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Kallan Groll, son of David and Deirde Groll, returned from his full-time mission to the Spokane Washington Mission. He will speak in the Linrose Ward on Sun., Feb. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Deacon age boys in the Riverdale 2nd Ward had fun going going ice fishing assisted with their leader’s help on Sat., Feb. 5, at the Glendale/Foster Reservoir.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Yahir Huato Hernandez, 9 years old, of the Valley View Spanish Branch, who was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sat., Jan. 29, at the Franklin Stake Center. Val Castillo, 1st Counselor in the Branch Presidency, conducted the service. The opening hymn “I Am A Child of God” was sung followed by the opening prayer by Yahir’s sister, Amayrany Huarta. Carmelita Rengifo gave a talk on Baptism and Janet Mejia gave a talk on the Holy Ghost. Testimonies were given by Yahir’s parents, Javier Penaloza, his father, and Sandra Hernandez, his mother. The closing hymn was “I Stand All Amazed.” Sandra Hernandez gave the closing prayer. Afterwards, about 40 people joined the family in the Franklin City Offices for dinner which included Posole (chicken and hominy soup), tacos, Agua Fresca de Pepino (drink made from cucumbers), fruit, cookies, and a large Tres Leche Cake (Three Milks) a traditional Spanish dessert to celebrate the occasion.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers gathered at the home of Julie Sturm in Franklin, on Mon., Feb. 7. Pauline Keller, DUP Captain welcomed the 9 members and 1 Associate member and conducted the meeting. The spiritual thought and prayer were given by Chaplain Sharlene Turner. Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave a quote by Benjamin Franklin: “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” Outreach Representative, Thaya Gilmore, was given her DUP Certificate of Membership as new member, shared a message. “Go outside for just a few minutes. Think of what you see, what you hear and what you smell. By doing so, it reminds you to live in the moment and to be grateful.” Cindy Nielsen gave a history of her great-great-grandfather, Warner Hoopes, the first settler in Cache Valley in Weston in 1865. His wife, Priscella was a nurse and cared to the people in Weston. The artifact shared was a dresser that belonged to Julie Sturm’s great-grandparents, Thornton Meyers and Sarah Helen Wyatt Meyers that they bought when they married and now in Julie’s home. “It’s wonderful to have it in my home as it brings back fond memories for me,” expressed Julie. Melanie Keller gave the lesson “Pioneer Romances.” She shared stories of blossoming romances showing colored photos printed from stereoscope images from the DUP Museum. Julie made a Valentine dessert, red jello, topped with whipped cream, sliced bananas, chopped walnuts, and thumbprint sugar cookies, a recipe of her mothers.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Grandma Sara Ballif ended up in the hospital this past week, but she is doing much better now. Please take care of yourself, Sara!
Clifton Lunch Bunch was held on Monday, February 7th at Papa Jay’s. There were eight ladies who came to enjoy lunch and visiting. Attending were Debra Miles, Brenda Porter, Nola Garner, Susan Atkin, Sue Beckstead, Dolletta Roberts, Sally Jones, and Carolyn Smart. Special guest attending for the first time was Wayne Smart (he had no choice). You see, Wayne dropped his wife Carolyn (me) off for lunch and I decided that life was too boring lately so I proceeded to fall down flat on the cement and bang up my head really good! Wayne picked up my remains off of the ground and brought me in for lunch to make sure I wasn’t going to ‘pass away’ and he ended up having a great visit with the ladies and eating my roast beef sandwich. You see, anyone is welcome at lunch bunch! My eyes look terrible now, as does my nose, so don’t expect to see me around for a few weeks. Talk about being humiliated!!! Someone, please give me something good to report on next week!
The Dayton Ward activity day girls cancelled their activity on February 2nd because their leaders were sick. Instead it was held on February 9th and the girls made drums out of cardboard cylinders, Naugahyde and paracord. They had lots of fun, as they usually do.
Nola Garner got “hearted” on Tuesday evening with paper hearts all over her door and cookies to eat. YUM!!! Still no signs of spring ...
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers met for their monthly meeting at the Franklin Stake Center on Mon., Feb. 7, under the direction of Patsy Shipley, Captain. The lesson was given by Lindee Drews on “Pioneer Romances.” Lindee also gave a history about her ancestors, Charles Ellry and Louise Hardner. For the artifact sharing, Sharon Durrant showed her ancestor’s butterchurn. She made some butter for them to taste, reported Marion Shumway, DUP Secretary. Flapper Pudding with a vanilla wafer cookie crumb crust topped with whipping cream was made and served by Cathy Crookston to the 11 members in attendance.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Starting out in near blizzard conditions and ending with sunny blue skies, Anna Mumford, a senior at Preston High School and her father, Bryce Mumford and her grandpa Rex Mumford participated in the 100-mile Idaho Sled Dog Challenge by racing their Alaskan Husky dogs in the annual race near Boise, Idaho, the past weekend. Congratulations to the Mumfords! This is the first race for Anna who placed 6th out of 15 contestants, with Bryce right behind her, who placed 7th and Rex placed 8th.