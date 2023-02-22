Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonLunch Bunch was held at Papa Jay’s on February 6th. Four ladies attended — Brenda Porter, Debra Miles, Sue Beckstead, and Sally Jones.

The Cedar Tree camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their February meeting at the Clifton Church on Monday February 13th. The lesson was given by Susan Atkin and the following eight ladies attended; Dolletta Roberts, Brenda Porter, Debra Miles, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, Sue Beckstead, Jean Malouf, and Sally Jones.


