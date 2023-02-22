Clifton/DaytonLunch Bunch was held at Papa Jay’s on February 6th. Four ladies attended — Brenda Porter, Debra Miles, Sue Beckstead, and Sally Jones.
The Cedar Tree camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their February meeting at the Clifton Church on Monday February 13th. The lesson was given by Susan Atkin and the following eight ladies attended; Dolletta Roberts, Brenda Porter, Debra Miles, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, Sue Beckstead, Jean Malouf, and Sally Jones.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers also held their February meeting at the Clifton Church on February 13th with Carolyn Davis and Corliss Whitehead as hostesses. Those in attendance were DeAnn Bingham, Peggy Christensen, Carolyn Davis, Edna Fuller, Trenna Gailey, Emma Jean Rider, Lisa Sears, Carolyn Smart, Dawn Taylor, Dru Westover, Teresa Wood, Danelle Willis, Corliss Whitehead, and Teresa’s mom Elaine. The lesson, “Recovered Treasures”, was given by Teresa Wood and Lisa Sears. Delicious refreshments of rolls, salads, and Valentine cookies were served.
We welcome back Marcia Kendall who has been recovering from a serious accident in October. We also wish Chris Jensen well as she recovers from back surgery. Another Clifton lady recovering from surgery is Beth McCombs. She is doing well. Anyone I have missed?
The West Side boys and girls basketball teams are entering district and state playoffs. We wish them all the best!
Tracy and Nancy Cox are warming up on vacation in Hawaii. Wise time of the year to visit the islands!
No signs of snow melt at our house. Just more snow!!! UGH!
Mink CreekThree couples took a break from the snow covered slopes of Mink Creek, seeking the sun and warmth of the island of Maui in Hawaii. Richard and Vickie Free, Robert and Phee Crosland, and Wally and Kim Christensen had the challenging situation of packing their belongings to go from subzero temperatures at home in relative comfort to the balmy days and relaxation of the islands. It took some serious planning to be successful no matter the location. It also took a day or two to adjust to reality once they got back home.
The Valentine Dinner for the community was well attended, 9 tables with 8 people per table and there were few empty chairs. Since this was an adult party a nursery was provided with Annie Rasmussen, Alli Ostler, and Madelaine Erickson tending the children. Clare Christensen was in charge and as head chef had prepared the meat, both beef and chicken. Others helped in the preparation of the rest of the menu which was very satisfying. Assistants and servers were Steve and Amy Baldwin, Cliff and LaDawn Jensen, Jonia Jackson, Corrine Larsen, Margret Iverson, Niel Lemon, Dana Olson and others.
There were door prizes and more door prizes. Clare had invited Wynn Costley to help him with creating wooden bowls and they got a little carried away, a bonus for those attending. Nearly every household went home with a wooden bowl or plate of their choice. Sherry York and Kathy Roy did the beautiful decorating of the recreation hall and the tables in a Valentine theme. Sherry also gifted with boxes of chocolates, always a hit. The guest speaker was Bryan Winward from Clifton.
Emma Rasmussen and Kate Rasmussen have had fun being in the Fairy Tale Courtroom production at the Worm Creek Opera House. Emma played the part of Snow White and Kate was the Gretel part of Hansel and Gretel. A lot of work and time goes into these productions, but it is rewarding during the performances. They are the daughters of Trevor and April Rasmussen.
RiverdaleRiverdale Second Ward held a Sweehearts’ Dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 11th. Included on the agenda was Bingo and dancing. Approximately 70 people attended and enjoyed the good food and played a few rounds of Bingo. Prizes were mostly gift baskets that held a variety of chocolate and gift cards. One prize was a stuffed llama while another was a beautiful bowl from Mexico. Dancing followed the winning of prizes with waltz lessons given by Brett and Tiara Reeder.
The Relief Society of the Riverdale First Ward held a fun activity the evening of February 15 . The title of the night was “Minute to Win It/Family Feud.” It was a night filled with fun competition and interesting comments.
Sister Brecken Smith, daughter of Weston and Brandi Smith, was recently set apart to begin her service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She starts her at-home training now and within a week will go to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, UT. She will be serving in the Arizona, Phoenix Mission.
Whitney/Valley ViewTo celebrate El Dia de Amor — Valentine’s Day, the Valley View Branch stayed after church services for a Valentine’s Linger Longer Sunday, February 12. Members brought all of the food items for a potluck dinner consisting of rice, beans, salads, tacos, chicken, spaghetti, sauces, chips, dips, and lots of desserts!
FairviewSara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers monthly meeting was held on February 9 at the church, reported Mary Jo Roberts, Secretary. A history was given by Janice Nelson on her ancestor, Anders Nelson. Katie Golightly showed a photo of a wagon that belonged to Brigham Young for the Artifact. The Lesson, given by Elsie Thompson was “Winter Guard at Fort Seminoe.” Music was led by Janice Nelson. There were 9 members. Angel food cake with strawberries and whipping cream was provided by Marsha Inglet for refreshments.
FranklinFranklin Outreach Story Time for preschoolers met on Tuesday, February 21, with Audrie Dransfield held at the Franklin City Building. The library gave each child a free book “Peppa Pig Valentine” for Valentine’s Day at their class on February 14. The theme for their class on February 21 was “Birds.” They read the books “Birds” by Kevin Henkes and Laura Dronzek; “Peck, Peck, Peck” by Lucy Cousins; and “Vulture View” by April Pulley Sayre. They also recited some rhymes and talked about the great backyard bird count. For their bird craft, they glued craft feathers on paper.
WestonFive members of the Whitties Writers group who meet monthly met at the home of one of the writers in Weston, gathered on Wednesday, February 15, where their shared their personal writing with members as well as responded to questions to write about after lunch served by the hostess which was taco soup, green salad, and lemon squares.
