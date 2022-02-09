Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to the West Side High School drill team. The girls recently competed in the 5th District Dance/Drill team competition in American Falls and took home the Sportsmanship Trophy. That is awesome!!!
Congratulations to Trevyn Hadley from the Clifton 1st Ward on his LDS mission call to the Ivory Coast. Trevyn is the son of Jennifer Hadley and the late Ryan Hadley.
Our sympathies go to the David Sant family from the Oxford Ward on the death of his wife, Linda, on January 27th. She had been living in the Heritage Home in Preston. Linda’s funeral was held on February 2nd. Her son, Eric, and his family also live in Clifton.
Jackie Tripp from the Oxford Ward has been called to be the Young Women Camp Director. Those girls will have a blast at camp this summer!
Covid-19 is still rearing its ugly head around our area. Actually, it is everywhere. Our two LDS missionary grandsons, both serving in Tampa, Florida, have both had Covid. As has their entire mission. Last year I used to share some Covid memes in this column. Please permit me to share another one…..’I thought I had Covid because I couldn’t breathe. Then I unbuttoned my pants and it was all good!’
I have been frantically looking for signs of spring … there aren’t any. Our family has been dealing with frozen water troughs daily. The boys are getting good at swinging an ax to break the troughs open. Even the wildlife is looking to get warm. Our daughter discovered a raccoon in her basement the other day. It thought it needed to share Ammon’s bed!
Take care, everyone!
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Kyla Dahle, daughter of Reed and Anjanette Sorensen, of the Linrose Ward, recently returned home from the Chicago Mission. She spoke at the Preston South Stake Conference on Sun., Jan. 23.
Zeth Groll, son of David and Deirde Groll, has been called to the Baton Rouge Louisiana Mission. He will start home MTC in April. He is a 2021 West Side High School graduate and working until he starts his mission. He is the 6th missionary in his family to go on a mission. His brother, Zach Groll, is currently on a mission in New Jersey Morristown Mission. Zach won’t be home until October 2022. So Zeth and Zach will be out together in the mission field for six months.
Grace Turnbow, daughter of Frank and Christine Turnbow, has been called to the Nashville Tennessee Mission. She will start home MTC in March.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Women in the Fairview 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decorated sugar cookies with white icing, colored sprinkles and candies that their leaders made for their activity this week. They also made paper Valentines to go with the cookies that were later delivered by the leaders to widows and others within their ward boundaries to cheer them up. “The recipients really loved the cookies and the Valentines and being thought of in this way,” said LoraJean Gudmundson, 1st Counselor in the Young Women’s Presidency.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Men in the Riverdale 2nd Ward went to the Laser Flash Point at Cache Valley Fun Park in Logan for their Tues., Jan. 18, activity. Then on Tues., Jan. 22, they attended with their leaders the BYU-USU hockey game at the Ellen Eccles Ice Arena in Logan. USU won.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women continue to play basketball in the Winder Ward building.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men play basketball at the Franklin Stake Center. The Young Women gather to learn skills about volleyball and then play a game once a week also at the Franklin Stake Center but on a different night than the boys.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and their son Desmond have returned after a lengthy visit to her homeland in the Philippines. They were there during the typhoons that brought devastation to much of the country but were able to spend time with Annavelyn’s family and even visit some areas that were new to them. Jesse served his mission in the Philippines and so this was a memory trip for him. The were able to make connections with Mink Creek’s Samuel Seamons who now lives there, and his wife, for a dinner date. After soaking up the green colors of those islands it was hard to return to the white slopes and winter chores of freezing Idaho. The neighborhood in Mink Creek has greeted them with smiles and comments of, “You are back!” and “Welcome home!”
Landon and Amy Costley and family warmed up the Wynn and Cecelie Costley residence with a check-in day or two. No matter the season it is fun at Grandma’s house.
With the winter temperatures we are experiencing it makes perfect sense that we have several males with bearded faces. These are all dark and nicely taken care of, quite attractive.
Tommy Henderson, son of Shoni and Brady Henderson, is playing on the Preston High School Junior Varsity basketball team this year. His dedication to basketball was recognized by Coach Matt Shumway. It is fun to have one of our own on the team when Mink Creek fans are attending the basketball games.
During the cold months our community often feels like we are the gateway to the mountains and canyons around us for the snowmobiling crowd. They aren’t the only ones that enjoy our nearby spaces, cross-country skiers and those who enjoy trying out snow shoes are also part of the winter scene.
One of the major wildlife critters in our area is “those turkeys.” Hundreds of the birds inhabit our hills and fields. Feeding in a snow covered field they can appear as though a giant had cast a handful of black marbles or black beans onto a white blanket. Although they feed along the highway it is seldom that they connect with a vehicle. This week one of the turkeys must have miscalculated the road crossing because there was turkey carnage spread over an area, feathers galore.