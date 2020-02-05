Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Winter activities abound in this part of the country. The Primary organization enjoyed a sleigh riding afternoon on the farm of Glen and Betty Jo Jepsen. Their driveway is a perfect slope for this age group and it is long enough to provide good sledding. Glen doesn’t clear it to gravel just to provide a perfect surface for a runner sled. The group was able to round up 16 Flexible Flyers and the sledders, including those with a parent assist, had a great time. Adults were on the hill as well: Jasmine Erickson, April and Trevor Rasmussen, Bishop Paul McKay, Brint and Brittnee Phillips, Jared and Hollie Keller, and Mike Jepsen. There were 4Wheelers in operation to haul sleds and riders back up the hill. Primary leaders Amy Baldwin, Jody Rasmussen and Mary Ann Jepsen were busy handing out hot dogs around the bonfire and hot chocolate with doughnuts.
Hawaii isn’t the only warm spot to attract people. Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson took some time to visit with Patti and Forrest Christensen in their winter retreat in Welborn, FL. This area is pretty familiar to ex-resident, Nelson Coleman, who grew up in Welborn at this place. The Olsons report that it is a beautiful area with lots of live oak trees with hanging moss, cattle, and of course, some swamps. In the way of activities they visited the Gulf Coast, went to the Stephen Foster Museum, checked out some great antique malls, purchased pecans from a roadside stand and loved the nice temperatures for relaxing both indoors and outdoors. With about 13 acres in the Christensen’s backyard there was plenty of space to just lounge around. It was a bit difficult to come home and deal with our ice and snow.
Jacob Seamons, youngest son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, was ordained to the office of a deacon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Family members who gathered to witness the occasion were grandparents, Scot and Cathy Seamons and Joe and Kathy Jarvis, Jacob’s brothers and aunts and uncles.
Bob and Claudia Erickson went to American Fork, Utah, to the home of their daughter Carla and Mark Nielsen where family participated in the ordination of Cooper Janke, a deacon in the LDS church. He is the son of Jody and Laural Janke. The afternoon found the family attending a gymnastics competition in Linden, UT, where Sophia Janke was competing. She did well and placed in all of her events.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Friendly conversation complimented busy hands and warm hearts as the Franklin Third Ward sisters gathered for a humanitarian service project, Thurs., Jan. 16. Under the organizational expertise of Danielle Atchley, with Amy Porter, and first counselor Andrea Spencer, the ladies prepared 50 hygiene kits for SIECAA in Preston which aids low-income, elderly, and disabled local residents in south-eastern Idaho. They also cut, tied, and completed 10 fleece blankets which will be distributed with Lifting Hands internationally. Many of the sisters stayed until 8:30 p.m. munching on fruits and vegetables, and completing a stake-assigned tied quilt. “The sisters were just chatting and having a good time,” according to Atchley.
Darren and Loa Lee Hatch have recently been called as stake senior missionaries in the Ogden Utah Mission to minister to the four missionaries in the Franklin Stake, teach investigators, and assist the bishops and stake president, all while enjoying the comforts of their own home in Franklin. They will enter the MTC in Provo on Mon., Feb 17, for five days, and their official assignments will start Feb. 22. They are replacing John and Barbara Packer who will be released, as they have completed two years in the calling. The Packers expressed their feelings of withdrawal at not being able to spend more quality time with the young missionaries, attend the zone conferences, rub shoulders with the mission president, and associate with the new converts. They may find they have a little more free time on their hands in the near future.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club met on an overcast Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., at the home of Jenny Ray. There was a good discussion of the book “The Flip Side of Feminism,” by Suzanne Venker and Phyllis Schlafly. Wheat and sourdough scones with powdered sugar were served with a fruit cup. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at the home of Mary Lucherini. They will discuss the book “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” by James Herriott.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney/Valley View Young Women worked on a senior quilt for one of the older girls who had prepared two sheets and brought batting and thread. There were three leaders and eight girls working on the blanket on Tuesday, Jan. 14. It was reported a great night while tying the blanket. There were some wonderful conversations, and afterward finishing the quilt, they ate delicious cookies.
Some of the other girls turned to a pages in the Book of Mormon and underlined all the references to the Savior. They then picked their favorite reference and shared it with the group.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the young men were in charge of a joint activity playing “Cheetahs and Topis” (similar to the game “Fox and Geese” in the snow). Then Bishop Russell Palmer talked to all the youth about “Cheetahs and Topis” referring to a talk by that name given by Elder David A. Bednar during the October 2019 General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For the combined Young Women activity of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Jan. 28, Cami Fellows, a therapist and former ward member spoke about “anxiety.” Cupcakes were served for refreshments.
Talmage Hollist, son of Linda and Japen Hollist, graduated from American Heritage School in American Fork, Utah, in May 2019, left Monday, Feb. 3, for Marine Corp Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton for 12 weeks.
The Holllists reported seeing a fox roaming around in their yard.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young women of the Dayton Ward have two new class presidencies. The 12-13 year old class president is Jade Bowman; first counselor is Halle Taylor, second counselor is Litni Weeks, and secretary is Leah Taylor. In the 14-15 year old class, the president is Britta Grimm, first counselor is Korie Hatch, second counselor is Lili Hyde, and secretary is Tommi Henderson.
The “Sisters Connection” group did not meet on the first Thursday, as it was so close to the first of the year, but they met on Jan. 16, as scheduled. They shared ideas on how their families were implementing the “Come Follow Me” program. Under the direction of Kristy Jensen and Rachel Terrazas many great insights were given for singles, couples, families, and teenagers. Their next meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dayton church building. The discussion, led by Bonnie Jones, is on the “Power of Positive Thinking.” Those coming are requested to bring their 10 most favorite positive words and why. Newlyweds, moms, grandmas — all are invited to come together to support one another as sisters, and bring something for the children to play with at the church. “This is a time set aside for women in the community to socialize with each other,” said Bonnie Jones, organizer.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder Ward humanitarian group continues to meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays. They finished tying two quilts and also made girl’s hygiene kits on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light lunch will be served. All are welcome, children included.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Troy M. Crouch, of Weston 1st Ward, was sustained as Second Counselor in the Preston Idaho South Stake Presidency at Stake Conference on Sunday, January 26, under the direction of Brett Stuart, Stake President. Crouch was released as Stake Clerk.
Brennen Campbell of Weston 2nd Ward was sustained as Stake Clerk replacing Troy Crouch.
The Weston 2nd Ward had a combined Young Men and Young Women activity, Tuesday, January 28 playing several favorite board games such as Candyland. They enjoyed ice cream for refreshments.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women in Mapleton brought their own sleds and snowboards and went sledding on the snow covered hills in Cub River on Friday, Jan. 31.
The elk are migrating into the area from the hills looking for food and invading farmer’s hay. It was reported that the Fish and Game officials brought in fencing panels to help the farmers block the elk.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Eagle Scout Court of Honor held on Sunday, Jan. 26, for the Clifton 2nd Ward Scouts was the final court of honor to be held in the ward. Eleven young men received their Eagle Scout awards. There were lots of family and friends in attendance. The refreshments available afterwards were yummy! We loved hearing their Scout leaders pay tribute to these boys by sharing experiences had with each of them, many of those involving camping trips. Many thanks to all of their leaders for the many years of helping these young men achieve this award. You all deserve a good rest now! May your next callings be as nursery leaders!
Collin Karchtner spoke to the parents of the West Side kids on cell phone usage with the youth. It was very well attended and he had many good ideas. It is interesting that we older folks have memories of our childhood which involved riding bicycles and playing outdoor games with our friends. The favorite activities of many of today’s youth are playing video games alone and looking at their phones. He also spoke with the youth at school during the day.
January/February is basketball season and games can be found most every evening. The seventh and eighth grade teams at Beutler Middle School both won their games against Soda Springs on Jan. 29. Apparently Mike Robinson, a coach of the eighth grade team, tells his boys that the secret to hitting foul shots is humming in your mind a favorite song. It relaxes the mind and they usually will hit the foul shots then. Where was that advice when I played as a young woman on our church ball team?
Following those games in the high school gymnasium, the annual rivalry game between Clifton 1st and Clifton 2nd Ward young men was played. Clifton 1st Ward won the close competition by a mere two points. There may or may not have been some bribery and illegal recruiting taking place by the senior boys of the two teams — I am only reporting what I might have been told! Ah, church ball!
Happy 24th birthday to Papa Jay’s. The annual party was held on Feb. 1. Papa Jay’s roast beef sandwiches can’t be beat!