Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Eleven Activity Day girls and their two leaders had a Christmas party on Fri., Dec. 10, at the church building. They played a fun game tasting candy canes with different flavors, such as spearmint, root beer, Dr. Pepper, and peppermint, explained Tammy Drury, Activities Day Leader. The candy canes were also their refreshments. They had a gift exchange throwing a large foam rubber dice. Depending on the number they threw, they passed the gift to the right or the left, trade with another girl, or keep the gift, outlined Cory Nelson, Activities Day Leader.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Cindy Christensen for their annual Christmas party. They had a luncheon of soup, bread sticks, and an ice cream snowball sundae. The lesson “Winter on the trail” was given by Marsha Inglet. Gifts were given by the DUP officers to the seven members and four visitors who were in attendance.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had their Christmas party on Thurs., Dec. 16. They had ham, funeral potatoes, salad, cake and cookies. The Primary children sang Christmas songs and the congregation also sang Christmas carols. Santa came and handed out treats. The members enjoyed visiting together.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men of the Cub River Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a busy month. They went to Bear Lake and stayed at a member’s cabin overnight. They went to the Old Lake Bonneville side of the lake to look for fossils. They found some rocks and at their next activity cut open the rocks and found some interesting markings.
The next activity was a combined Young Men/Young Women Scavenger Hunt. Each group had a list of items that were worth a certain amount of points. They visited houses within their ward boundaries to pick up the items on the list and returned to the church. The team with the most points received a special treat. For refreshments, they all had brownies.
On Tues., Dec. 21, the youth again collected items to be put into a basket to give to people in the ward to wish them a Merry Christmas.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted their Christmas party on Fri., Dec. 17, at the Whitney Church building. Branch President, Dal Sellers invited all who speak Spanish in Franklin County to attend the dinner. They had a good turnout who feasted on fried chicken, Spanish style beans and Spanish rice, chips, salsa, salad, jello, and cake. They all had a turn at whacking the pinata with a stick to free up the treats packed in it. They also played a roll-the-dice game on a table. Each player had a Rolo Pop, threw the dice and passed the candy to the left or to the right as the number on the dice indicated. The one with the most pieces of candy at the end of the game was the winner. Santa also delighted the children by appearing and giving them treats.
The Whitney Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ad a Linger Longer after their church on Sun., Dec. 19, where they visited and ate ham, potatoes, salads, carrots, rolls and cookies.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Relief Society Christmas Dinner was an elegant affair with seasonal ambiance provided by Terrie McKay, Kim Christensen and Margret Iverson, turning the cultural hall into a festive dining room. The menu was under the charge of Amy Baldwin and Lisa Auger, tri-tip roast beef from the expertise of Clair Christensen, baked potatoes, a fruit & greens salad, rolls from the kitchen of the Senior Citizen Center, slices of oranges, fruit punch and a cheesecake dessert. Gentlemen of the Elders Quorum were the servers for this evening. Around 50 people attended. “O Come, O Come Emanuel ,”a viola solo by Benjamin Seamons, accompanied by Kathy Jarvis began the program. Claudia Erickson gave an original reading on the “Light of Christ, the Spirit of Christmas,” with Mary Ann Jepsen singing Silent Night to close the evening. Each woman attending received a small lantern in remembrance of this night. Kathy Jarvis was the director of the event. Sets of china were provided for the setting of each table by JoAnn Ford, Melinda Jepsen (chargers also), Dana Olson, Penny Swann, AnnaBeth Olson, and Corinne Larsen.
Dallon Baird, the son on LaRon and Liesa Baird, has received a call to serve in the Arizona, Tempe, Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will begin his home training on January 17, and will go to the Missionary Training Center in Salt Lake City on January 27.
Jonia Jackson has been in Hawaii, visiting her son and family. She arrived back in cold Mink Creek a couple of weeks ago, in time to do the ‘white Christmas’ with her family here, Brint and Brittnee Phillips and children.
There was no question of a white Christmas in Mink Creek. A few days prior the outdoor temperatures had risen sufficiently so that it looked more like March with mud and dirty snow patches. December 24th brought in a storm that remedied that appearance and it has been storming sporadically, with fits of wind ever since.
On December 26, a power outage and blizzard conditions canceled the Sunday meetings that had been anticipated by members of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With no electricity, which means no heat or light, and no phone service in many homes, members of the community had to be contacted personally by an early morning door to door alert. Within just a couple of hours the Rocky Mountain Power crews had taken care of the problem and it was much appreciated.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
I am so very, very sorry to announce the passing of a precious young boy. Jack Kimpel, age 14 and son of Ed and Andrea, passed away on Monday December 27th, just two days after Christmas.
Many of you may have read that their family was given a ‘Secret Santa’ this year that included lots of Star Wars gifts presented to Jack in person by many storm troopers. He was a huge Star Wars fan. Their family also received lots of gift cards and, get this one, a new car for their mother Andrea. Jack had the “best Christmas of his life” according to his mom. He had valiantly fought cancer for 6 years. Jack’s dad, Ed, also is fighting cancer. We send much love to the Kimpel family from many of the residents of Clifton, Dayton, and the Preston area.
Wow! Our community fasting and prayers for snow have been answered. It just keeps coming! Church was cancelled in all of the Clifton and Dayton wards on December 26th. Our power was out for 5 hours plus there was a blizzard outside. We really need the water this snow brings, but some of us are really afraid to get out on the slick roads and sidewalks.
The activity day girls from the Dayton Ward got together on December 22nd and made some fun candy poppers. Their leaders, Jarra Baird and Jackie Corbridge, keep coming up with these neat ideas and the girls love it!
It seems like there is a lot of sickness around our area, both flu and Covid. Get well, everyone!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Wanted: A new correspondent for this column.
Qualifications: A computer, a phone, and an interest in our community. Contact: Patsy Shipley @208-646-2040 or Jeff DeMoss @ jdemoss@tremontonleader.com
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women in the Weston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had fun on a chilly night and went caroling within their ward boundaries on Tues., Dec. 21.
A tradition that has gone on for many years, Santa’s Helpers visited every home on Christmas Eve in the Weston 2nd Ward boundaries. “A big thank you to the five Santa’s helpers and their drivers to keep this tradition alive. My aunt and uncle told me they had visits when they were children here in Weston,” said Janie Vahsholtz, Weston’s Events Coordinator. The Santa- dressed helpers go to all houses where children can sit on Santa’s lap and tell him their wishes. He gave them a treat bag with peanuts and candy. “Also, thanks to the Young Women who helped put the treat bags together for Santa,” said Janie.