Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch released and sustained a new Branch Presidency, Sunday, December 11. Sustained were Japen Hollist, Branch President, Fred Titensor, First Counselor, and Lance Zollinger, Second Counselor. Released were Dal Sellers, Branch President, Val Castillo, First Counselor, and Sergio Silva, Second Counselor.
Under the direction of the Bishopric and the different auxiliaries with an assignment, the Whitney Ward at their Christmas party on Wednesday, December 21, by individuals and groups on the stage portrayed five scenes leading up to the birth of Jesus posing in a still life picture of Samuel, the Lamanite, angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph on the road to Bethlehem, and the babe in the manger while a narrator told of each event. Christmas musical songs were performed by an Elders Quorum quartet, the Relief Society sisters sang, a duet was sung with guitar accompaniment, solos by a violin and cello, and the Primary sang. The Young Women organization decorated the tables with paper ornaments, glittered trees and lights were strung in the gym. Dinner included beef brisket, cheesy potato casserole, green salad, rolls, and cake.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Ward Christmas dinner held on Thursday, December 15, catered by Justin Dursteler. They were served ham, beef brisket, mashed potatoes, rolls, green salad, with cookies and cake for dessert. “The Missing Jesus” story was read and a Christmas message was given by Bishop Doug Lefler. Tables were decorated with a small Christmas tree in mason jars.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Fairview 1st Ward gathered for their Christmas party on Friday, December 9. They were served pork, potatoes, salads, rolls, and brownies for dessert. The Primary children were in a Nativity scene and sang songs. Santa also came and gave the children a candy cane.
Over 200 ward members in the Fairview 2nd Ward had their Ward Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Served for dinner was Sweet Chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salad, brownies, and cinnamon rolls catered by Ron Olsen. The dinner rolls were provided by the Senior Center in Preston. Santa visited the children in the Primary room before dinner giving them a candy bag. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary children read information about a Christmas Carol followed by the audience singing the Carol. A Christmas tree was set up in the foyer. The tables were decorated with ribbons, Nativity scenes and chocolate candy kisses. The gym was made to look a lot like Christmas.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston 1st Ward had an Open House at the church building on Friday, December 16, for their Christmas party. They feasted on pulled pork, baked potatoes, jello and tossed green salad, rolls and cookies. There was a Nativity scene. The Young Men and Young Women bore their testimonies.
The Weston 2nd Ward held their Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Greta Woodward wrote a play about how the Grinch stole Christmas from the ward members. Brent Greer played the “Grinch,” Master of Ceremonies were Kurt Kotter and Bill Stewart. Catered from Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield, they ate turkey, Dutch Oven potatoes, tossed green salad, and rolls. For dessert they had decorated sugar cookies. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary sang Christmas songs. The Ward Council played bells. “Here Comes Santa” was sung until Santa’s entrance who visited with the children and handed out candy canes to them. There were over 300 people in attendance.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
A family in the Franklin 2nd Ward portrayed the manager scene in a “Picture of Christmas” at their Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. The Primary children sang Christmas songs and talked about the Christmas symbols, bells, bows, and stars. The Ward Choir Director led the audience in singing Christmas songs and invited anyone who wanted to sing from where they were sitting at their table, or singing with others, like caroling. They had fried chicken, baked potatoes, salad, cake, cookies, sweet breads, eating on tables decorated with ornaments. Photos of their family could be taken standing in a country setting in front of a replica of a barn.
The Franklin 3rd Ward, for their Young Women activity, they made snowflakes out of brown paper bags to use as decorations for the ward Christmas party held on Thursday, December 1. The Young Women and leaders decorated tables with snowflakes, pine boughs, and little battery-operated candles. For dinner they had chicken tenders, Sheepherders potatoes, tossed and jello salads, pie, brownies, and cookies. Bishop Wade Perkins family sang, the Primary sang, the Cortez family sang, and a man and his daughter played bells for the program.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
“Remember Christ in Your Life” was the theme for the Winder Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. The Young Men served the dinner of smoked ham, Dutch Oven Potatoes, green salad, rolls and a variety of sheet cakes. The Young Women decorated the cultural hall with Christmas décor. The long tables were covered with white tablecloths, cinnamon scented pinecones and battery-operated candles. Santa made a visit and handed out an orange and some candy. A video was shown about families. The Primary children sang songs along with playing the bells as they read the story of the Nativity and the different symbols related to it, the putting those symbol ornaments on the tree, for instance the candy cane represented the shepherd’s cane and the star lighting the way for the wisemen.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Condolences go to the Gene Porter family of the Clifton 2nd Ward. Gene passed away just before Christmas and his funeral was on December 28th. He will be really missed in Clifton. Gene used to work for us milking our cows and he was a hard worker.
Condolences also to Teresa and Dennis Wood on the passing December 26th of Teresa’s father Milton Patterson who was 95 years old. His funeral will be on January 2nd. “Gramps” Milton and his wife Elaine have been living with Teresa and Dennis for a couple of years.
Ben Ward, son of Jill and Larry Ward of the Oxford Ward has received a LDS mission call for a service mission in the Provo, Utah area. Congratulations to Ben!
The Oxford Ward Young Men and Young Women went on a journey December 27th with their leaders to visit some temples, see some Christmas lights, and eat.
The school kids have had a variety of weather conditions on their Christmas break beginning with EXTREMELY COLD temperatures, lots of snow, rain to help melt the snow, and now ice rinks on every driveway and parking lot.
Kent and Judy Howell from the Clifton 1st Ward recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Judy said that their kids arranged to rent the Worm Creek Theater, show family movies, eat treats, and they had a wonderful time.
The three westside wards, Clifton 1st, Clifton 2nd, and Oxford, held their Christmas Cantata’s on Sunday December 25th. There were many in attendance at these meetings celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met in Preston last month for their Christmas Social. Captain Mary Ann Jepsen reported that Julie Westerberg gave an inspiring lesson. In spite of the winter flu and colds that were circulating in the area eleven members were able to attend. LuJean Young filled the group with laughter with fun activities, befitting the season. A tasty lunch was catered by Leah Costley Gilbert and she knew just the foods that would hit the spot. The group donated money for the local Angel Tree program as a great way to wind up their 2022 year of activity.
Some of the children of Hugh and Bonnie Hansen gathered for a weekend at their Hansen House on the shores of Mink Creek where they grew up. Schedules and illness caused some cancellations. They were celebrating the 100th birthday of their father, Hugh Hansen.
The recreation hall of the Mink Creek church building was welcoming with subdued lighting for the Community Christmas Party. Beautifully decorated tables filled the room, just waiting for the diners. The menu was ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, and rolls. Cheesecake for dessert. Jared and Hollie Keller were in charge of this event. The Primary children portrayed the lyrics of “Picture a Christmas.” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” was illustrated by participants with appropriate props. Judy Wilde played a medley of Christmas songs on the piano. There were candy canes and the arrival of Santa who took the attention of the younger set on his entrance. The more mature group enjoyed memories shared from earlier years at this annual event of looking forward to a small brown paper sack, filled with an orange, ribbon candy, peanuts and a few chocolates.
The youth of the LDS Ward gathered at the Preston Elk’s Lodge to help assemble the Christmas Baskets for this season. Volunteers and donations are always needed for this worthy project. Jackie Anderson was in charge of this event and reported that they gave away 760 baskets this year.
Elder David Seamons reported on his mission to Argentina. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons. Due to the COVID restrictions of 2020 he began his service in the Alabama, Birmingham, Mission, and then in January of 2022 was transferred to the Argentina, Cordoba, Mission for his second year.
A brother to David, Samuel Seamons and his wife AnaMae and their baby, have recently moved to Mink Creek. The couple has been living in the Philippines since their marriage. Their son was given a name and blessing in the Sunday meeting. He was named Elijah Jose Buenavista Seamons. Family and friends from out of town gathered here for these two events.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Matt Egley and his crew headed to Nevada for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a few days. It was racing time again for the bright yellow-green Egley race car. Shawnee Bailey has been the driver in recent races.
There have been lots of turkeys and lots of deer eating their holiday feasts from the fields in Riverdale. Most of the time they are in their own ethnic group, but occasionally one can observe some meet and mingle banquets in the process.
Before the year 2022 closed out the Lunch Bunch of Riverdale 1st Ward enjoyed a session at Pizza Villa. They compared notes as to how ready they were for the coming holidays and all the fun and busy-ness that goes with them in most homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.