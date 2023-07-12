Clifton/Dayton
Two baby girls were blessed and given names in the Oxford Ward on Sunday July 2. They are Marion Mae, daughter of Spencer and Molly Ward, and Willow Evelyn, daughter of Megan and Travis Westover.
Baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 1st was Bailey Hansen, daughter of Darrel and Joanne Hansen of the Oxford Ward.
The “prelude music” in the Oxford Ward was a real treat on Sunday the 2nd. Three nephews of Dianne Burnett played their violins and played a variety of patriotic songs and hymns. All from memory, too. Such talent!!!
Lacy Range, former ward member living in Arizona, visited her father Larry Ralphs for a few days with her children, Asher and Lily. It was so great to see her again.
Barbara Porter, from the Clifton 2nd Ward, had 35 of her family home for 4 days for a family reunion. Lots of fun, tons of food, and she is in recovery mode now.
Susan and Randy Peterson met up with Tom and Lora Naylor, former Clifton residents, in Seattle and spent a week seeing local sights then boarding a cruise ship for a week cruising around Alaska. They had a great time.
On July 1st our family and Amelia’s family had a fun outdoor party celebrating daughter-in-law Amelia’s birthday. A large slip-‘n-slide was set up for the younger ones and four Ballif grandchildren did their best to spook some horses and Grandma Smart, too. Two Smart grandchildren and two Zollinger grandchildren were a bit more controlled! Just a bit.
Carol and Lyle Henderson met up with their daughter Vicki, who lives in the Salt Lake area, and toured the open house of the Saratoga Springs Temple.
The town of Dayton pulled out all of the stops and hosted a wonderful community gathering on July 4th. There was a large parade, games, lots of food, and a patriotic program where Alan and Christine Taylor were announced as the Grand Marshals of the day.
Mink Creek
The barn swallows have returned in force. They are looking for insects with much swooping about. They are also packing mud and straw for nest building to anyplace that looks like it might adhere, often right above an entryway, which threatens the comfort and cleanliness for anyone who might approach a home.
Clifford and LaDawn Jensen just celebrated their Golden Anniversary, 50 years. All of their children came home to celebrate with them. Mercedes Mackelprang and her daughter Rachel of Statesborough, GA, Kristine and John Gore from Vienna, VA, and Jeremy and Heidi Jensen and their children of Preston. Extended family gathered in Mink Creek for lots of catching up on July 3rd. The together time extended into the July 4th activities at Mink Creek’s ballpark for even more fun.
Mink Creek’s July 4th Celebration was a day for memories. With our huge national flag flying on the eastern side, our ballpark filled early with families coming to claim a spot that was in the shade as their headquarters for the day, with tables, pop up shelters, chairs, blankets. The airplane candy drop delivered several times with a group of children zigzagging from one drop off to the next gathering the sweets. This activity is always a highlight for the day. Other activities were an ongoing Ultimate Frisbee under Conner Iverson’s direction, a popup Obstacle course with double slides, face painting, and a coin hunt in a small mountain of sawdust.
Jesse Wilcox was in charge of the patriotic program. Kurt Iverson was the master of ceremonies and the national anthem was sung by Ty Jepsen, Wally Christensen, Kerry Jepsen, Eldon Wilcox, LaMar McKague, and Mike Jepsen. They did well and set the stage for three speakers of patriotic thoughts: Warren Wilde, Clare Christensen and Mike Jepsen.
Many volunteers lighten the load and preparing food for around 350 people is no small task. Just preparing lemonade and homemade rootbeer is a bit daunting. Those in charge were: Clare Christensen, meat; Relief Society, tossed salad; Jody Rasmussen, baked beans; Jan and Necia Seamons, Dutch oven potatoes; Kim Christensen, rolls; Cecelie Costley, the gigantic cake. Just prior to being dismissed for the meal, Bishop Paul McKay reminded us of a past resident, Hugh Hansen, then a Marine in World War II, located just off of Iwo Jima, eating a basic diet of sardines for two months. It left a worthy image of gratitude for our free land of today.
Riverdale
Elder William Hamblin, son of Mike and Haylee Hamblin of the Riverdale First Ward, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Peru, Piura, Mission. He will begin At-Home mission training on July 3.
The Relief Society of First Ward had an informational activity in the church parking lot. Kenny Balls was their instructor on basic automobile maintenance. The theme of the night was Car Care Tips and Tricks from the Pro. The hope of the ladies is that they now can keep their wheels up and running. Katie Lucia provided cupcakes to cap off the evening.
All of Riverdale, and beyond, gathered for a sumptuous breakfast the morning of July 4th. The day began with a flag raising ceremony at 7 a.m. The early morning program included a beautiful vocal solo of our National Anthem, the Star Spangled Banner, and a trumpet duet of God Bless America. The Riverdale Shelter committee and numerous volunteers prepared a feast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and watermelon, with orange juice, milk or chocolate milk for chasers. Lynn Sharp’s famous buttermilk pancake syrup is always a bonus. There was a great turnout, a great way to begin the holiday.
