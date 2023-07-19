Riverdale
The parade of the American Flags that border Highway 34 along Riverdale Hill over the days preceding and following July 4th add much to the holiday. It is a wonderful reminder and thanks are given to Pete and Mary Bennett for the magnificent display.
The road through the Oneida Narrows is attracting more traffic with the coming of summer activities. People enjoy a long float down the Bear River on a hot day and the beginning of the ride usually takes place several miles up the canyon. There is always a need for a certain amount of caution. When the river is low it is possible to get hung up on a protruding rock or log snag.
The spillway from the Twin Lakes Canal has been reduced considerably. Where there appeared to be a waterfall, it is now just a healthy trickle making its way down the face of the cliff to the river.
Clifton/DaytonExciting news in the Clifton 2nd Ward on Sunday, July 9th. They have a new bishopric! Bishop Spencer Barzee, First Counselor Andrew Clawson, and 2nd Counselor Judd Ward are the new leadership. The clerks will remain the same — Tyson Moser, Ward Executive Secretary; Rick Westover, Ward Clerk; and Zann Larson, Assistant Ward Clerk. Released with a vote of thanks, and years of great service, were Bishop Dan Ralphs and his counselors Elden Tolman and Curt Fuller. Called to the High Council was Elden Tolman from the Clifton 2nd Ward.
The Oxford Ward youth had their summer water activity at Downata Hot Springs on Tuesday, July 11th.
Oxford Ward has a new baby girl, daughter of Chantz and Ashton Westover. She was born on July 10th and weighed 7 pounds 9 oz, 19 3/4 inches tall. Her name is Lyanna Christi Westover.
Elder Samuel Tolman, son of Elden and Heather Tolman, and Sister Kajsia Fuller, daughter of Curtis and Tawna Fuller, flew out from Salt Lake City this past week to the MTC to begin their LDS missions.
Mink CreekReNae Egley has returned from a trip to the Orient — Japan, to be more exact — with her friends Jill Baird Hobbs and Lelan Daines. They saw so many beautiful things along with having more of those “once in a lifetime” items. To name a few: cruise on a lake, with a ride on a gondola to an active volcano, rice paddies and beautiful Japanese gardens everywhere one looked, an ancient 16th Century building, riding in a bullet train, wearing kimonos, Tokyo, Kyoto, new and different food offerings. She has commented it was good to find a pizza place every so often. Home, safe and sound, and more than welcomed home from this adventure.
Jay and Kristin Collins have made their long anticipated move to Mink Creek. They purchased land here several years ago and will now begin construction on a home. They come from Lakeview, OR. Kristin is the daughter of Bob and Claudia Erickson and is pleased to be able to be “back home.”
July and Mink Creek go together as a summer vacation destination for many families. Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, plus Jon and Jacob, and older siblings came down from Caldwell, ID, spending time with grandparents, Cathy and Scott Seamons and Kathy and Joe Jarvis. Peter and Gretchen Haws and family escaped the warmth of Solvang, CA for more than a week to soak up some Idaho time. David and Melanie Law are in and out of their place on the shores of Mink Creek and Julie and Jeff Workman spend as much time as possible here, with employment still calling them to Utah.
St. George claims Jim and Debbie Harrison and Sam and Sylvia Stanger during the winter months, but home is really in Mink Creek. The Harrisons’ place received much damage from the snow slides and their repair work is ongoing. The Stangers hop right in to civic activities when they are here.
The afternoon rainstorms have played havoc with the first hay crop. The lightning streaks have put on a nature fireworks show to match the rolling thunder as it echoes off the mountainsides. South Canyon is a perfect backdrop.
