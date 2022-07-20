Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Women participated in a flag retirement ceremony with the Young Men. “Dennis Jensen, a veteran in their ward spoke to the youth about the sacrifices the men and women have made for our country,” reported Emily Cole, Young Women’s President. Afterwards they had root beer floats.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Frisbee Golf stands are up and ready for playing Frisbee in the Franklin City Park.
The Franklin Stake Primary held an Activity Day for boys and girls on Tuesday, July 12. Each child was asked to wear a plain white shirt and meet at the Franklin City Park. They slung marshmallows with a slingshot at the cardboard giant Goliath, had to guess the names shown on heads of the animals found on Noah’s Ark, witnessed the walls of Jericho falling, and hiked through the trees at the park to represent and listen to the story of the Israelites’ 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. While walking they ate for their lunch of Walking Tacos from a bag with hamburger, chips, cheese, lettuce, salsa, and drank lemonade, Tang, water, and had sugar cookies. They fished for Jonah’s whale with a fishing pole and a magnet and while they were waiting for the fish to bite, wrote their thoughts down on paper from Heavenly Father.
The Franklin 2nd Ward Activity Day girls made a Father’s Day card the Thursday before Father’s Day for their fathers by gluing small rocks on the card in the form of a man, coloring it with markers and wrote a message to their father that said “You Rock.”
The children heard the old bell atop the Franklin City Jail house ring 11 times at 11 o’clock on Wednesday, July 13, and walked or ride their bike to the park for their Library Day Summer Reading program. At Patsy Shipley’s station, they held a piece of wood for a fishing pole with a magnet attached to the string and fished for different kinds of fish. Sharon Taylor’s group made turtles out of homemade clay and placed them in a plastic egg that was their shell. The children then went to the Franklin City Jail, turned in their reading logs of books read that week, returned their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them to take home. They had sugar cookies for refreshments.
The combined Young Men and Young Women in the Franklin 1st Ward floated down the Narrows for their activity this week.
“Trust in the Lord” was the theme for the Franklin 2nd Ward combined Young Women at Girl’s Camp, July 7-9 at the Julie and Cameron Johnson property in Cub River. The seven girls slept in tents and the five leaders stayed in a cabin. After they set up camp, they went to the USU Ropes Course Team building activities held at First Dam in Logan. They had a picnic at the dam afterward. Back at camp they made bracelets and painted on a canvas a path through the mountains to a sun that represented Heavenly Father. Valynn Spackman, Camp Director, gave a talk on ZIP Lines having to trust the line when getting on it likening it to the theme to “Trust in the Lord.” The last day the girls and leaders went to Willow Flats hiking to the Springs. Because the Springs is living water, Valynn also gave a talk on living water. The first night they had Tin-Foil dinners. The next night the Bishopric prepared dinner of barbequed chicken and Dutch Oven potatoes.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Riverdale residents who participate in their ward Lunch Bunch have each met recently. First ward lunchers met at Pizza Villa on July 8th, 2nd ward gathered at Mis Amores at noon on the 13th. These efforts are two-fold: #1 to get together for a friendly visit over food which is always fun and #2, to support local eateries and help them stay in business, both worthwhile causes, in my estimation.
The family of Justin and Colleen Carter enjoyed some vacation days with a trip north. They enjoyed the cooler temperatures and the beauty of the Flathead Lake area and the Glacier National Park.
It is the season for the For the Strength of the Youth sessions, generally held on college campuses in summer months in this area. Some Riverdale girls have attended are are planning to in the future. There is FSY at USU in Logan, and at BYU/Provo and BYU/I in Rexburg.
Riverdale 1st had a cannery assignment not long ago. Twelve of their members went down to the Welfare Cannery in Ogden one evening for a late shift.
KC and Ashley Smith have a new baby girl in their family. She was given a blessing and named Jaylynn Ann Smith. She has a big sister and 3 brothers to help care for her.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Lisa and Sid Whitehouse have been among us for a few weeks. They are now living in South Carolina, in a more permanent style, but have leftovers from the years they spent in Mink Creek that are slowly being taken east. Lisa claims they are not finished just yet, and that makes the community pleased. We like having them continue to ‘revisit.’
Judy Clark has plans to move to Preston, to be closer to her children/grandchildren that live in that area. She hates giving up her yard, her favorite walking paths and the life she and her husband built in Mink Creek. The move will solve some winter care problems, etc. Already she is missed in our village. In the meantime she has been visiting with her daughter Kim and Sam Daines in Lehi, UT.
Summertime brings people home. Drew Erickson and his daughter Paige of Tempe, AZ spent some time at the home of his parents, Bob and Claudia Ericskon. It was a time to escape the intense Arizona summer temperatures, something to which Drew has never been able to enjoy. Another daughter, Claudine and LaMar McKague of Vancouver, WA, came down for a week to check out some of the challenges here in Idaho as they make plans to build a home in Mink Creek in the near future.
This is also the season for family reunions. The Fenton family, Utah based, gathered here with Ami and Tom Fenton and their children, Ami the daughter of Eldon and Danita Wilcox, grew up in Mink Creek. The immediate family of Wynn and Cecelie Costley were on hand for the holiday weekend, celebrating the return of their parents from their most recent mission services to the Salt Lake City Temple Mission.
The sons of Delmer and Velda Olson, Jeff, Jimmie and Nate, all who now live on Station Creek, threw out the welcome mat for Terry Olson and his family. Terry is a cousin of the Olson’s who spent his younger years in Texas, but spent several summers with the family in the Station Creek mountains. Terry brings his family to reconnect with the days of his youth and remember the many great times in Mink Creek. He is retired from his career as chairman of the Family Living Department at BYU/Provo and now lives in Orem, UT.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Lunch Bunch for July was held at Papa Jay’s on Monday July 11th. Eleven ladies joined for a good lunch and visiting. Attending were Sandi Van De Reit, Debra Miles, Debbie Wardell, Dolletta Roberts, Susan Atkin, Sue Beckstead, Linda Burton, Nola Garner, Brenda Porter, Sally Jones, and Nelladee Waldron, a visitor from Virginia.
Kelly and Robert Ballif experienced that “miserable joy” of dropping their daughter Kori off at the Missionary Training Center in Provo on July 13th. It also happened to be Kelly’s birthday. What a wonderful birthday gift……….SMILE KELLY! Sister Kori will be serving her LDS mission soon in Barcelona Spain.
Sister MaKayla Hatch from the Oxford Ward spoke in sacrament meeting on Sunday July 17th prior to her beginning her home MTC. Sister Hatch will serve her LDS mission in Yakima Washington. She is the daughter of Jeramie and Aubrey.
Wednesday July 20th will be a combined Oxford Ward and Clifton 2nd Ward Relief Society “Salad-bration”. This will be held at the Clifton Park Pavilion at 7:00 pm that evening. You are invited to bring a salad to share or just come and enjoy time with friends. Everyone is welcome.