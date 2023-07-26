Clifton/DaytonNancy and Tracy Cox have recently returned from a fun trip to the Caribbean. They had a “nice vacation — no cooking, no cleaning, just a beautiful place with lots of delicious foods!”
We took our Ballif family to a nice dinner the other night. Each of their three boys (with LARGE appetites) had 3 refills on their large drinks. Together with their sister and parents, they consumed 16 drinks!!! Thank goodness for free refills. I think it paid for their bill.
Logan Checketts from the Clifton 1st Ward has been called to be the Stake Clerk in the Preston Idaho North Stake.
Welcome home to Sister Summer Anger, Clifton 2nd Ward, from her LDS mission to Charleston West Virginia. She is the daughter of Reggie and Brittney Anger.
Congratulations to Dylan Ralphs who just received his LDS mission call to serve in Argentina. He is the son of Cody and Kristen and is a member of the Oxford Ward. Dylan begins his missionary service on August 30th.
Wayne and I are excited to announce the birth of our 21st grandchild, Oliver Earl Smart, on July 19th. He is the son of Amelia and Jeff and also the grandson of Earl and Mary Roberts of Whitney. Congratulations to this family. We are glad he is here!!
I have written this column for I don’t know how many years — LOTS — but I have never reported this next item before. There was a body found along the Oxford Road, wrapped in plastic wrap with feet sticking out the end. Apparently he (?) was asleep, not deceased, and no one knows anything more. The homeless have arrived in Franklin County!
Mink CreekIt is July and that means that Hannah Costley Singleton and her sons, Gray and Samuel are here for their annual summer stay in Idaho. Wynn and Cecelie Costley are her parents and several of her siblings live within an hour or two of driving, or less, so a lot of reunion and cousin time takes place. It is a time of rejoicing.
The combined families of Jacob and Christy Cheney and Ken and Jean Ross have had extended family visitors this summer. Extra aunts, uncles and cousins have added to the fun of living in the country and experiencing country chores and surroundings not part of their daily more citified, routines.
Recently Jared Keller was released from his calling as the clerk for the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Steve Baldwin will now be serving in that office with the Mink Creek Ward Bishopric.
The youth of the community enjoyed an evening of obstacles that was presented on a ninja course in the backyard of Kurt and Margret Iverson’s home. Various skills were needed for this activity and both strengths and weaknesses were explored. There were some aching muscles as a result but nothing serious. They also had some challenges with boxes and beams that took teamwork to solve within a limited time. Amazing what teamwork can accomplish! All of this provided learning experiences and building confidence.
Hats off to Elizabeth Greene! She has achieved a Masters Degree of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from the Western Governors University. This will only serve to make her an even better teacher for the youth of this area.
Joseph and Rebecca Jones came up from Herriman, UT, to spend some time with his aunt and uncle, Vicki and Richard Free at their ranch. Extra hands can lighten up the summer work load.
Our gardens are doing well, after having such a late start with the up and down spring. The hope now is that this growing can be maintained without the local deer gobbling produce up before it is ready to harvest. Their food of choice seems to be anything edible.
RiverdaleWith the hot weather upon us there are more people seeking the coolness of floating the Bear River through our community. That cool water feels mighty good. Now that the Bear is behaving after such a loaded spring runoff pushing at its banks it is a most enjoyable activity. The Family Fun River Rides operated by Lark and Dan Diesel have some new floating rafts to go with the kayaks and smaller tubes. The business is located close to the junction of Highways 34 and 36. They also offer busing to the drop off into the river as well as pick up.
The eldest resident of Riverdale has passed away at age 99. Arda Fern Keller Smith will be missed by many after a century of influencing lives with her goodness. Many of the young generation think of her as “the flower lady,” she always had gardens of beauty to share. She also attracted the Trick R’ Treat set throughout the years with her decorations of ghosts, skeletons and other scary stuff, inside and outside of her home during Halloween.
