Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Vilate Hampton who celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, June 23, who currently lives in the nursing home on Main Street in Smithfield, Utah. “As a former member of the Ellen Wright Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp in Franklin, we took her flowers and a chocolate rose,” said Patsy Shipley, DUP Captain. The nursing home put together a slide show of pictures from Vilate’s life. Neighbors and family helped celebrate her birthday.
Ellen Wright DUP member, Debbie Chatterton, suggested for one of their DUP projects, to mark the graves of the Franklin Founders. She is researching names and graves for those buried in Franklin. In order to fund the project, Karen Lowe found a partially-completed quilt in a second-hand store in Smithfield. Several DUP members helped to finish the quilt with Marion Shumway doing most of the hand work on the temple on a hoop and bound it. The DUP had an entry in the parade with the Glen and Cathy Kirkbride family pulling a handcart representing the Ellen Wright Camp. They had the quilt on display at their booth at the Idaho Days selling raffle tickets in order to pay for the sealing of the 60 metal markers made and donated by the Lundahls in Franklin and to create a special one for Ellen Wright who was the first white girl born in Idaho. Contact Patsy Shipley if you want to make a donation or buy a raffle ticket.
Mayor John Packer would like to thank the about 30 combined Young Men and Young Women and their leaders in the Franklin 3rd Ward who joined him and two City Councilmen, Mark Dietrich and Stuart Parkinson, for a “Service With The Mayor Night” on Tuesday, June 28. In support of an Arbor Day Foundation Grant the city received for Arbor Day they planted additional trees, Flowering Plum, Flowering Crabapple, and Maple trees along the park strip by the road and the park, the pioneer pavilion, the playground, two trees by the sports court, and the Firebush in front of the jail.
Elina Priestley, 14, daughter of Bryon and Mindy Priestley of the Franklin 3rd Ward in the Franklin Stake, was chosen from the Franklin Stake to sing in the youth choir for the Smithfield Temple Groundbreaking on Saturday, June 18. “I was very honored and very excited for the call to sing at the temple groundbreaking ceremony. It was one of my goals to be able to share my talent and my voice with others,” Elina expressed.
Elina who sings Soprano, has sung in recitals, performed at Franklin Idaho Days, at the Franklin County Fair, and sung the National Anthem at USU soccer games and gymnastics meets. “While I was singing the song at the groundbreaking, I felt the Holy Ghost with the two Apostles there and to see everyone in the audience smiling,” Elina shared. “I’m excited to have a temple closer to us so that I will have more opportunity to go do baptisms there.” She had her photo taken by the large photo of the completed Smithfield Temple.
The old bell atop the Franklin City Jail house is rung 11 times every Wednesday to announce that it is Franklin Library Day held at the Franklin City Pavilion for the Franklin Summer Reading program. The children hear the bell and either walk or ride their bike to the park. On June 29, there was a good size crowd, around 45 children, the biggest group they have had so far. The groups rotate every 15 minutes to the different stations. Patsy Shipley filled a plastic swimming pool with sand and water where she buried shells and pearls. The children dug to find them and were able to keep them. At Sharon Taylor’s station, she read a story about an octopus. Then the children made an octopus out of large noodle shells and colored them with permanent markers. For treats they had homemade cookies and tiny cupcakes. The children then were escorted into the basement of the Franklin City Jail where the library books are kept, turned in their reading logs, returned their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
A Junior at West Side High School and on the Drill Team in Dayton, Idaho, Haley Wangsgard, 16, daughter of Scott and Amelia Wangsgard of the Weston 1st Ward was chosen to represent the Preston South Stake to sing in the Youth Choir for the Smithfield Temple groundbreaking on Saturday, June 18. “I love to sing. I have been taking lessons all my life and more recently from Maria Ashby, a member of the Tabernacle Choir who lives in Weston,” said Haley, who sings Soprano. “I also practiced at home with my mom who is my piano teacher plus with the help of my voice teacher, I was able to sing and do my best for the performance, and I could feel the Spirit there,” recalled Haley. She was also able to take a shovel and “turn the dirt.”
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The farmers are keeping busy with cutting their first crop of hay, and replanting corn and a mix of grains they call triticale, a grain crop that is harvested to be used in various livestock feed. The community was sad to see the Matt and Emily Shumway family move to Preston. They will be missed. Welcome to a new family Jay and Tricia Hyer, and their daughter, Olivia, who graduated from high school. The family recently moved into the area from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Efrain Morenco is the newest member of the Valley View Branch with his baptism on Saturday, June 18, and confirmed on Sunday, June 19, into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Efrain is from Nicaragua learning how to speak English and working in Preston.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Soon-to-be Elder Parker Henderson of the Clifton 2nd Ward spoke in sacrament meeting on Sunday June 26th prior to beginning his upcoming LDS mission to Tampa Florida. He is the son of Bracken and Jessica Henderson.
The Oxford Ward activity day girls had a really sweet experience at their activity day on Friday June 24th. They learned to bake cookies and cut up fruit. They were able to bring home a couple of delicious cookies and several fruit kabobs. There were 11 girls and leaders enjoying the morning activity and the yummy treats.
Mary and Richard Penrod left Clifton and Papa Jay’s wonderful store and headed north to Alaska on a cruise. The store was still standing when they returned home. I think they needed a break!
Congratulations to Sadie Smith, daughter of Jeremy and Katie of the Clifton 1st Ward, on her marriage June 24th to Pratt Griffeth.
Ed Kimpel is home recovering from recent surgery. All of our community wishes him well and we hope he is back on the mend soon.
Speaking of favorite people in Franklin County, we residents of Clifton and Dayton also wish Bill Salerno well. He is definitely missed in our area. Prayers coming your way, Bill!
Lunch Bunch ladies, remember that the date for July’s lunch bunch has changed to Monday July 11th ... 12:00 at Papa Jay’s.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Elder Andrew Iverson has returned home after serving the last two years in Spanish speaking missions. Due to the COVID his first months were spent in the Texas East Mission. Then he received the transfer he had been waiting for, to the field where he was originally called, the Mexico Queretaro Mission. In some ways it was like starting from the beginning, all over again. Elder Iverson is the son of Dr. Kurt and Margret Iverson. Most of his siblings were able to gather to welcome him home: Johnny and Gaby Iverson and daughter of Rexburg, Walter and Jillian Iverson, Charles and Conner Iverson, brothers still living in Mink Creek. His grandparents, Johnny and Jeannine Iverson of Mink Creek and Sharon Knapp of Cub River were able to be there. Other relatives of the Knapp and Iverson families attended.
This was perfect timing for the Iverson family. Walter Iverson and his new bride, Jillian Jarvis, were hosted with an open house at the Iverson home, June 25, introducing Jillian to friends in this area. Walter and Jillian were married on May 4, in Provo, UT, and there was a reception for them in American Fork, UT, that evening. Jillian is the daughter of Matthew and Heather Jarvis.
There were more wedding festivities at the home of Dr. Kerry and Melinda Jepsen for their son Cole marrying Marissa Kay on June 24th. Due to the fickle weather patterns experienced recently this event took place indoors. The evening prior to the nuptials the family celebrated with a “getting-to-know you” party for all friends and neighbors to meet the new couple.
Douglas Mellor, husband of RaNae Olson Mellor of Meridian, ID, passed away recently. ReNae grew up in Mink Creek, the daughter of Delmer and Velda Olson in the Station Creek area.
Sam and Katie Hatch are announcing a new grandbaby. Haylee and Bryce Jensen of Brigham City, UT, have a new little boy to join their family. Big sister, Emma, is already a big fan of this brother. The name the Jensens have chosen is Lukas Lee Jensen.
Jay Wilde, a summer resident of Mink Creek, is encouraging interest in the beaver dams being restored in Birch Creek. He held a question and answer presentation for all who were interested at Clare Christensen’s shop and the following morning gave a tour of the Birch Creek Beaver Project in Birch Creek Canyon, complete with a hamburger lunch at Little Basin.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
There have been some power outages on the north side of Preston. The first gave us about a four hour stint that started about 12:30 a.m., which was only confusing if a person wakened to total blackness or the flashing of an electronic clock announcing that things were not normal. The second was of shorter duration, only an hour or so in the predawn hours. We appreciate Rocky Mountain Power for the choice of maintenance hours and hope the crews were well paid for their efforts in our behalf.
With the warmer days it won’t be long before there are various watercrafts floating the Bear River as it winds its way through Riverdale, from top to the lower end. Tubes, rafts, kayaks, using the coolness of the river to give comfort in the heat of the day.