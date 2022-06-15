Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The seven Franklin 2nd Ward Activity Days girls made a lip scrub for their mothers for a Mother’s Day gift in May. Now that it’s warmer in June, this past week they played in the water at the home of their leader Valynn Spackman. They had a fun time with water balloons and played in the sprinklers. They ate popsicles for a snack.
Over 50 children assembled at the Franklin City Pavillion for the Franklin Summer Reading program held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. The theme for the summer is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Stories, crafts, activities and refreshments are built around that theme for each week’s library activity. On Wednesday, June 7, they read a story “Swim, Swim,” then made jelly fish out of paper plates and crepe paper, and pretended to walk the plank (on a blue plastic tablecloth with cut-out sharks “swimming on it” made by Patsy Shipley). They went into the library in the Franklin City old jail building check out their books. They had Otter Pops for refreshments.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Kathryn Christensen, 15-year-old daughter of Kit and Minnie Christensen (who is from Mexico), in the Valley View Branch, celebrated her 15th birthday (Quinceanos) on May 18. It’s like a “Sweet 16’ celebration. The parents hosted a banquet, a big cake that resembles a wedding cake, at a reception for a festive gathering of friends and family that included music, food, and dancing. She dances her first waltz with her father. The girls (Damas) and the boys (Chambelanes), performed a choreographed waltz. The guests shared a toast with apple cider, the cake, danced and then partied until midnight.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Twenty Young Men and Young Women joined the Franklin Stake for the Trek this year met at the Stake Center on Wednesday, June 1, where they loaded buses that took them to Albert Moser Camp Ground. With six boys and girls assigned to each handcart, the youth hiked the three miles pushing and pulling the donated wooden handcarts with their belongings in it to the base camp at Hull Valley where they set up their tents and bedding. All of the meals were cooked in the Lodge by the Trek Committee and served to the youth and leaders outside. They ate breakfast burritos, muffins, juice, sandwiches were taken for lunch that they carried in their bucket to eat while hiking, and back at camp for dinner they had chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, cornbread, roast beef, and drinks. They started the day and ended the day with a devotional with speakers from the Stake Young Men’s and Young Women’s Presidency about the Trek. Some of their activities included pioneer games, like hatchet throwing, candle making, making cornbread, tug-o-wars, and two men chain saw competition. They went on a hike each day pulling and pushing their handcarts, one of which was the Women’s Pull. They returned home on Saturday, June 4. “I heard good reviews of the Trek from our youth while I was there,” said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. “They said that they didn’t think they could do hard things, like the hikes, but they pushed themselves and felt good that they could do them.”
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women, ages 14-18, activities for the past several weeks have been getting prepared to go on Trek for the Preston South Stake. They looked for an ancestor’s name to represent them on the Trek, had square dance practice, and following a suggested list of items to take, assembled and packed Western-type clothing to wear, sleeping bags, warm coats, and personal items to take with them. They met at the stake center on Monday morning, June 6, where they loaded onto a bus that took them to Martin’s Cove in Wyoming.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth ages 14 and up spent the month preparing for Trek scheduled in June. They met with the ward’s Family History Specialist who tutored them on how to learn about the history of their ancestors who crossed the plains and to choose a name to take on Trek with them. They also learned First Aid care and gathered or make pioneer clothing. “The girls needed to have an apron. We had a sewing night where they learned how to use the sewing machine and made the aprons and skirts,” said Jennifer Roberts, First Counselor in the Weston 1st Ward Young Women’s Presidency.
On Monday morning, June 6, the youth and leaders boarded a bus at the Preston Stake Center and headed for Martin’s Cove in Wyoming, where they camped nights in sleeping bags in tents. They had sack races, played Tug-of-War, and stick pole. “The youth said their favorite part was the Women’s Pull. They liked playing in the Sweetwater River, doing the stick pull with their friends then competing on a stake level, and loved every meal as ‘the food was hot and good,’ said my 15-year-old son,” reported Jennifer. “They said they also enjoyed the testimony meeting on the last night.”
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Announcing a beautiful baby girl is always fun. This little one is Adaline Marie Phillips. She came into the family of Ami and Brad Phillips. Besides her parents her chief welcoming committee is two brothers and a sister, plus two sets of grandparents: Nan and Reece Phillips and Douglas and Diana Higley, all of Riverdale. She is grandchild # 18 for the Higleys.
Thanks to the Highway road crews in their mowing the long grasses in the barrow pit and shoulder of the Highway 36. This particular chore makes it so much easier to see the sudden appearance of deer, skunks, raccoons and other critters that pop up in front of vehicles passing through. Humans may think they have the right-of-way, but the wildlife often prove otherwise, to the detriment of all parties.
Riverdale has several young ladies involved in the sport of rodeo. Recently at the District 9 High School Rodeo for Idaho, Miss Brecken Smith was awarded Reserve All-Around Cowgirl, participating in several events, and she qualified for the state rodeo held in Pocatello. She is the daughter of Weston and Brandi Smith. Other participants are Bryndel Smith, another daughter of Wes and Brandi; Kambry Ward, daughter of Nathan and Annie Ward; and Darby Bennett, daughter of Laurie and Ben Bennett.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
We may need a reminder that it is spring, nearly summer, and our wildlife critters that have been in hibernation are now out and about again. Don’t know that the raccoons ever slept much, but the skunks are making their presence known. They love to visit outdoor feeding stations for our domestic pets and we hope that the pets will give them a wide berth.
Most of the children of Eldon and Danita Wilcox were gathered here over the Memorial Day weekend. Elise and Jeff Hardy and their children from North Ogden, Ami and Tom Fenton and family from Tooele, UT, MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter and their youngsters of Arimo, ID, Brigham and Jenipher Wilcox with their children from Idaho Falls and of course Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and Desmond from within our boundaries. Only Lezli and Brittany were absent.
Bryant Douglas Nelson, who did his growing up life in Mink Creek, has passed away. He had an accident about 3 years ago, falling from a ladder and has been suffering from the damage caused since that time. He is the son of Edna Brown and Douglas Nelson and graduated from Preston High School in 1963. He and his wife Linda have raised their family in Hewitt, TX.
Jeff Olson had a fun visit from daughter Lesli and Jared Nehmer and their little ones, Hannah and Cal. The Nehmer family live in the Salt Lake City area and Jeff thoroughly enjoyed showing his grandchildren the fun things around his home on Station Creek.
Mink Creek’s oldest citizen, Naomi Wilde, has celebrated her 107th birthday in Pocatello. This year she chose the adventure of riding a camel as her birthday treat. Somehow her children were able to comply with her wishes. Happy Birthday, N’om.
To whom it may concern: Keep in mind that it is the Mink Creek Originals summer party on June 18, 11 a.m. at the Mink Creek Ballpark. Lunch sacks are each $13. Bring a lounge chair to be comfy during the all the visiting and catching up.
We overlooked another high school graduate from Mink Creek. Bracken Christensen, son of Bryan Christensen also received his diploma. Bracken will be working at home on their farm for the summer and has plans to attend Utah Tech University in St. George (formerly Dixie State U) in the fall, studying sports kinesiology. Bryan’s older son, Carson is engaged to Shalayla Elliot and they have plans to marry in the fall. Another part of what we’ll call “the Christensen Chronicles” is that Bryan’s brother, Phil Christensen, and Jenny Hollingsworth were married on May 21 at the Benson Ranch. Close family and friends attended.
Clifton/Dayton
BY CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton Ward youth and leaders left the Preston South Stake Center on Monday June 6th in a caravan of 4 busses (very nice busses) heading to Independence Rock. My grandson, Michael Smart, went on this journey and has given me some very detailed information about their 4 days on trek. While on the bus they read two stories about “Leave No-one Behind”. They were about Brigham Young, how he went back and administered to over 1000 saints and a story about how the saints covenanted to not leave anyone behind who wanted to go west.
Once at Independence Rock they met their “families” which consisted of a Ma and Pa and brothers and sisters. They then read a story of the rescue of the Martin Handcart Company. While on the bus they had a game where they counted the number of antelope they could see out the window of the bus. The winner in the stake counted 635! They collected pioneer trading cards and tried to get a set of 18 cards. The trekkers played “string games”, mainly the Cats Cradle. At night they camped at the sixth crossing of the Sweetwater River. They had sack races, played tug of war, and had stick pole competitions. They had brackets, referees, the whole nine yards! Sleep came easy at night as they were exhausted. The nights were spent in sleeping bags in tents.
Day #2 began early, 5:00 am, with a good breakfast. Michael said that the meals were very good. The cooks got up each day between 3:00 and 4:00 every morning and cooked delicious meals. They had a 5 mile hike on Martin’s Cove trail, and forded across the river while someone played bagpipes. The person who played the bagpipes went on his LDS mission to Scotland. They also read stories. There was even a person in their ward, Hallie, who played the flute in the middle school band, who can trace her heritage to Mary Hurren, who they read about! Michael thought that that was a special fact. Later that day they had a square dance and did the Virginia Reel, which Michael said was really fun.
Day #3 began with a hike following the Willie Handcart trail. They forded the Sweetwater River. Then they witnessed the “women’s pull” up the
hill. The girls in his “family” were very strong and had no trouble pulling their handcart. When it was time to pull the handcart across the river, the girls weren’t tired and still wanted to pull it across.
Back at camp they had a testimony meeting. Many said during the testimony meeting that “I didn’t want to go on trek, but I’m glad I did.” That was the thought of many of the trekkers.
Many thanks to my grandson Michael. Maybe I’ll turn the writing of this column over to him!!!