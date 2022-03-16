Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The new Second Hansen Merchant Store on the corner of 1 South Main Street and Highway 91 will host an open house at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 19. There will be lots of gifts from drawings.
The Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers met for their monthly meeting at the Franklin Stake Center on Monday, March 7, under the direction of Patsy Shipley, Captain, who was installed as the DUP Captain for a 3rd year. Debbie Chatterton gave the history of Ellen Wright and her mother, early pioneer Franklin settlers and for whom the Franklin DUP is named after. The lesson was given by Lindee Drews on “In Honor of the 175th Anniversary of the arrival of the Vanguard Company of Pioneers,” reported Marion Shumway, DUP Secretary. Patsy Shipley made veggie pizza that was served to the 11 members in attendance.
Fifteen Young Women and three leaders attended the Franklin Stake Young Women’s conference on Saturday, February 26. The girls and leaders choose from 20 classes learning how to give a party, make goals, how to write stories, made a key chain, and enjoyed the meal catered by Panda Express.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met at the home of Sue Burg. She shared the story of an artifact that is displayed in her house. A Swingletree Tree also known as a Single Tree bar belonged to her great-grandfather who lived in Dayton. The Burg’s found the tree in the family barn in Dayton. Sue’s husband, John, made a decorative light out of the bar that hangs over their dining room table. The wood is used as a crossbar that is attached to the horse-drawn wagon or plow connecting the straps on the collar of the horse to help balance the load.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The women in the Winder Ward have been keeping busy this past month in a labor of love working on humanitarian projects. They finished over 200 Girl’s Days hygiene kits that they started in November 2021. They also tied two quilts. Even though it was snowing that day on Tuesday, February 15, along with visiting, they all agreed it was good to get out of the house and sew and ate chili, cornbread, and salad.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Jed Hurren who won 2nd Place in the district wrestling match in the 120 lbs., division and went to compete at state in Pocatello on Friday, February 25, where he placed 5th for the 2A State Wrestling Championship. Owen Nielsen went to state playing basketball where he placed 2nd. Also attending the state basketball games were cheerleaders, Sadie Fellows and Christian Plancarte and Riley Williams who was on the drill team.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers gathered at the home of Sue Burg in Whitney, on Monday, March 7. Pauline Keller, DUP Captain welcomed the 8 members and conducted the meeting. The thought and prayer was given by Cindy Nielsen, Outreach Chairman, from Elaine Cannon’s book “Turning Your Heart.” She said “No precious stone was ever cut into facets by a marshmellow.” Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave a quote by Benjamin Franklin: “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” Becky Porter gave a history of her great-great-grandmother, Rebecca Mary Grimshaw who was born in England and emigrated to Utah in 1852. She died at the age of 92. The artifact shared by Sue Burg was a decorative light that hangs from the wood bar over their dining room table made out of a Swingletree Tree (also known as a Single Tree) that belonged to her great-grandfather, John Murdock. The Burg’s found the tree in the family barn in Dayton. Sue’s husband, John, made the lamp. The wood of the tree is used as a crossbar that is attached to the horse-drawn wagon or plow connecting the straps on the collar of the horse to help balance the load.
Melanie Keller gave the lesson “Tales of Triumph.” She shared stories of the hardships of those who arrived with the Vanguard Company of pioneers 175 years ago who are being honored this year. Carma Lee provided Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins and Blueberry Muffins, green grapes, key-lime green and white M&M’s, and water served on green St. Patrick’s Day plates with napkins for refreshments.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The recent organization of the Glendale Ward has affected the boundaries of what are considered the Riverdale First and Second Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Change is inevitable in these situations and it takes time to adjust. Treasureton village is still part of the 2nd Ward. Those homes towards Glendale have moved into the newly formed ward. Homes along the lower end of the community and on up the Dugway and over the top are in Riverdale 1st. There is a rather jagged boundary line. There were some moves in some of the Preston Wards as well.
The young women of the 2nd Ward were absolutely amazing when they chose an activity of swimming at the Bear River Hot Springs. It may sound pretty ordinary, but it just happened that the date chosen matched that of a heavy snowstorm. We so need the snow so there were no complaints. Snow and all, they had a great time. The warm water is welcoming no matter the weather. This was not a Polar Plunge but a fun activity.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sister Tara Jepsen has finished her 18 months of serving in the Colorado, Ft. Collins, Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She returned home on March 4, the last place where she served being Casper, WY. She is the daughter of Dr. Kerry and Melinda Jepsen.
Voting for the school district levy took place at the normal polling place in our community. The only public building in our community is the LDS Church meetinghouse. Polls opened at 8 am, as do all elections.
A name and a blessing was bestowed on the small son of Jamie and Natalie Forbush this past week. He was named Canyon Michael Forbush. Robbins and Forbush relatives and friends gathered in Mink Creek for this special occasion.
A televised Face to Face session was offered to the youth of the community, gathering at the home of leaders, Bret and Jody Rasmussen. The topic was the 2022 Youth theme, “Trust in the Lord,” featuring the Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon. It was a fun event on a cold winter evening.
Lana McCracken has spent some time recently with two daughters and families. Lana and Tamara Taylor, plus two of Tamara’s daughters and a dog, drove down to Placitas, N.M. Placitas is in the mountains near Albuquerque, and is the home of Annette and Russ Batchelor. The Batchelors have lived there for about a dozen years. It was an entire week of fun, doing science kits and whatever project Annette had in mind. Family time together is priceless, even on long drives.
In spite of the scanty snow depths at the time, the family of Johnny and Jeannine Iverson gathered in Mink Creek at their Glencoe home for their annual “Snowfest.” Around 30 participated this year, the second smallest number since they began this tradition. Still they had representatives from every branch on their family tree except two, coming from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Virginia, California and Texas. The Iverson’s have a sound proof, smash proof, play room that is a favorite place for the young set. The group was able to find a neighboring slope with enough snow to provide tubing and sledding. Mink Creek Iversons, Kurt and his son Charles, took on the task of hauling those on the hill back to the top with their snowmobilies.
Mink Creek proper, the waterway, has been flowing with gusto. This week much of the water has been diverted into the Twin Lakes Canal to carry the water over to the Twin Lakes near Dayton. It was delayed due to the need of repairs in the maintenance of the ditch.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The West Side varsity basketball team finished their season with a 4th place showing at state and the 2A division Sportsmanship Award. Congratulations to the team, cheerleaders, band, drill team, and all who traveled to Boise to support them.
Now it is time for the annual school musical. “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” will be presented at 7:00 p.m. at the Dahle auditorium on March 17th, 18th, 19th, and 21st. Tickets are available online or at the door. This is going to be great! We have some very talented youth.
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s was held on Monday March 7th with 9 ladies enjoying visiting and a good meal. Attending were Linda Burton, Susan Atkin, Jean Malouf, Trenna Gailey, Nola Garner, Debra Miles, Carolyn Smart, Brenda Porter, and Sally Jones (I listed you last, Sally!!).
Oxford Ward had their very successful ‘Becoming a Missionary’ week from March 7th through March 13th. Most of our youth were involved doing service projects, visiting families, teaching lessons, doing baptisms for the dead at the Pocatello Temple, early morning devotionals on Zoom, spending time studying with their companions and singing at sacrament meeting. They even dressed in their Sunday best to attend school one of the days. We’ve got great youth – they will make wonderful missionaries some day!
Speaking of missionaries, welcome home to Elder Hesston Geddes from his LDS mission to Santos Brazil. He is the son of Mike and Tristan Geddes from Clifton.
Those cute activity day girls from Dayton were busy again this week. Their leaders talked with them about being prepared for all kinds of things – storms, traveling, and being spiritually prepared. The girls covered soup cans with construction paper and decorated them. They each did three cans, one for saving, one for spending, and one for tithing. Four girls attended and they had assorted cookies and crackers for a treat.
Finally, a sign of spring. I heard some birds singing yesterday morning! Also, I saw this time-appropriate quote the other day……”Getting gas this
morning, I noticed the person before me on pump #3 bought $10.00 worth. Where the he- — were they going? To pump #4?” Just when COVID is getting over, now we can’t afford to go anywhere!!
Jeff and Amelia Smart traveled to Las Vegas last week to a veterinary medical convention. They loved the warmer weather, but their petting zoo (4 dogs, 6 goats, a horse and a donkey) at home surely missed their daddy and mommy!