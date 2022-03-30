Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The first day of spring brought snow to our village. It is a gift so appreciated. Even though it didn’t have great staying power, it was soggy and quickly absorbed. There are a few crocuses and tulips poking their greenery through the buildup of winter leaves. Geese are making a loud racket as they fly about, checking out our local landing ponds.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox spoke to the Mink Creek LDS Ward, prior to their leaving to serve a mission in the New York/Pennsylvania Church Historical Mission. They will begin their service in Harmony, PA. Most of their children and grandchildren were able come and hear their remarks and feel the excitement as they move into this chapter of their lives. They will leave on March 28 and will be missed.
Sister Tara Jepsen shared some of her missionary experiences recently in the LDS Ward. She has been serving in the Colorado, Ft. Collins Mission since September of 2020. Her original call was to New Zealand and due to the COVID restrictions she was reassigned to serve stateside. Family and friends enjoyed her remarks. Tara and her sister, Macy Jepsen, performed a piano duet with at medley of hymns. Welcome home, Sister Jepsen.
The young ladies of our village have done some fun activities lately. A favorite was breakfast at the home of Jody Rasmussen, complete with pancakes with a variety of toppings for choice and bacon and eggs. The girls have redecorated their meeting room in the building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members. A change is always interesting and fun.
That building was completed in 1929 and is much loved by our residents. One of the yearly events is that of a few wasps descending from their winter naps and adding some distractions by joining the congregation during spring meetings. We know spring is on its way, regardless of all else, because the winged creatures have arrived this past month. Generally this is taken in stride, but visitors often get a bit disturbed.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The 201 page Oxford Ward History for 2021 has been emailed out to all ward members. This history is amazing and we have Jill Adams to thank for it. It has been fun reading through it. Very detailed and lots of photos. Great job, Jill!
Saturday March 19th was a special day for two cousins from the Oxford Ward. Audrey Brooks, daughter of Alan and Mary and Sydal Young, daughter of Ben and Kattie, were both baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that day. These cousins were born hours apart on the same day, in the same hospital. Congratulations to them on their baptisms!
Sunday March 20th Elder Hesston Geddes reported his LDS mission to Santos Brazil. Lots of family and friends attended that day. We also had Danika Roberts and Tayden Tripp speak about their experiences during ‘Becoming a Missionary’ week. They both seemed to really enjoy their experiences.
The ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ West Side High school musical was wonderful. The cast members were very talented in singing and dancing and, above all, seemed to really be having a good time performing.
Those Dayton Ward activity day girls continue to have fun activities every week. It makes me wish I could be younger and able to join them. On March 23rd they made Moses baskets from The Friend magazine then played some games. They had turtle races with wooden turtles racing along a rope and a ball game where a ball was bounced into a cup. The winners received a bead and at the end they made bracelets out of the winnings. 5 girls attended and had mini Oreo cookies for the treat.
Welcome to Clifton to Casey and Calli Tripp and their four children, and Michelle Furniss and her two daughters.
Finally, some real signs of spring! Our snow left from the storms in December has finally melted!!! Many of our residents are enjoying spring break week. Some are on vacation, and a few of us remain home. We have survived another winter!!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The young men of Riverdale 1st ward are in the midst of an exciting project. They are learning the process of making knife handles. Leaders Boyd Bradford and Jer Barnard order blanks that become blades and each young man makes his own handle. This is not a one night project and there are quite a few guys who are interested.
Riverdale has some new homes going up in various stages of construction. There has been excavating going on and the piling of building supplies here and there. One has finished pouring the foundation and now is on hold for more action. Other homes have been expanding with additions and it always exciting to anticipate the end results.
As a person drives through Riverdale it seems that their turkey population may be decreasing. Generally there appears to be more turkeys than residents, at least during certain seasons of the year. It is an unwritten rule that turkeys always have the right-of-way when they take a notion to cross a road.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Despite Spring Break, the Winder Ward had a good turnout at their 180th Relief Society Birthday celebration on Thursday, March 24, summarized Jonna Clement, Relief Society President who gave a talk on the history of Relief Society. Judy Geddes-Wells wrote a skit on Ministering. Cindy Swainston gave a testimony about Relief Society. Activities chairman is Janae Cox. The women played two games, Get-Too-Know Bingo and Relief Society trivia. Hors D’oeuvre of ham and cheese were served on toothpicks, cheese ball, veggies, cake and ice cream sundaes were served for refreshments. A 180th Birthday banner was hung in the cultural hall. Table decorations were spring-like daisy flowers in vases and yellow runners on the tables, and birthday balloons.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Women were greeted by a balloon archway and sat at beautifully decorated tables, with their personal dinnerware and silverware, with a Spring-like theme, Easter and pictures of Christ in the cultural hall to go along with the evening’s theme “Hope In Christ” and the topic of the guest speaker Becky Child Eck at the Relief Society birthday celebration on Thursday, March 17. Becky grew up in Preston, the daughter of Robert and Karen Child, who currently lives in Smithfield, Utah. The Young Women sang their 2022 year’s theme song “Trust in the Lord.” Chicken Cordon Bleu pasta, salad, homemade bread sticks made by Tara Rigby who has a shop in her house was served for dinner and cheesecake dessert was made by members in the ward.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Eight Spanish sisters in the Valley View Branch enjoy getting together once a month for a Ladies Breakfast bringing food to eat for a potluck breakfast and visiting. They met at the home of Patsy Shipley in Franklin on Saturday, March 19. This is an event that the sisters look forward to all month long. This month they brought all kinds of sweets including fruit, apple bars, Danish cream cheese pie, and juice.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston 2nd ward Relief Society held their Relief Society Birthday Party on Wednesday, March 23. Bill Stewart started the evening off by doing a life sketch of Emma Smith. He also shared artifacts and pictures with the group from Kirtland, Ohio, where he and his wife, Tina, served an LDS Mission. The sister’s were given an Oatmeal Raisin cookie that was from Emma Smith’s recipe and a copy of the recipe. The sisters were treated to a turkey dinner that was served by the Bishopric. The menu included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, rolls and birthday cake. Following dinner a skit directed by Taci Balls and Reagan McHargue was performed. The skit was about three pioneer Relief Society sisters who had been sent back to the present day to report on how Relief Society was going today. After hanging around a present Relief Society President, they conclude that Relief Society is still going strong. The actresses were: Lynette Buttars, Sharon Kroft, Linda Olsen, Lanna Kotter and Dawn Ashby. The sisters watched a short video about Emma Smith’s life and were given a candy bar from Alvey’s Chocolate’s for a gift for their own birthday. “It was a wonderful evening and very well attended. The skit was great entertainment,” reported Relief Society President Suzanne Russell.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club met Wednesday, March 23, at the home of Linda Hansen. The book that she chose was suggested by a club member titled “Rascal” by Sterling North. Rascal is North’s pet raccoon that he found and who is his best friend when he was young. “The story was a neat true-life story. There was a good discussion as we could relate to the historical events that were happening during the time-frame in 1918’s of this story,” outlined Linda Hansen. “I love learning about historical facts such as the Spanish-flu. It was a well-written book, and besides that, we need some fun stuff to read right now.” The five club members shared comments while they ate chicken salad croissant sandwiches, veggies, nuts and drink.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
“Finding Joy in the Madness” a Mad Hatter Tea party and meal was the theme for the Franklin 2nd Ward Relief Society 180th birthday celebration under the direction of Activities Coordinator Aranina Peterson and Meagan Wilson, held on Thursday, March 24. Women were invited to come dressed in a whimsical hat. The women also joined up in teams for a hat-making contest to make one hat. The winning team won a prize. A video was shown on the life of Emma Smith saying “We will do something extraordinary” for the spiritual part of the evening passed on from the first Relief Society meeting to the modern day and how to move forward. Cucumber sandwiches, chicken croissant sandwiches, Carmel turtles, cream puffs, and cookies were served for dinner.
Randon and Karen Lowe enjoyed a visit from their nephew and their family from Utah on Saturday, March 19, who wanted to go horseback riding with them on their farm. “It was a lot of fun to have them here with us for the day,” said Karen.
Another highlight in the life of the Lowe’s on Saturday, is that they received a phone call telling them that they were one the winners of a ping-pong table from the drawing at the open house at the Second Hansen Merchant in Franklin. “I had a ping-pong table when I was growing up and haven’t played since, so it will be fun to now play with our children,” offered Karen.