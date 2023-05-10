Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Trey Smith, son of Jeremy and Katie from Dayton. He placed 1st out of 310 competitors in the ‘Meeting and Event Planning Concepts’ at the BPA (Business Professionals of America) National Competition. What a great honor!! Trey also recently received his LDS mission call.

Congratulations also to Abby Fuller, daughter of Curt and Tawna from Clifton. She has signed to play volleyball for Western Wyoming. West Side’s girls volleyball team took the 2A runner-up trophy last fall. Good luck, Abby.


