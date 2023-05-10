...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1134 AM MDT, emergency management and National Weather
Service survey teams reported localized minor flooding
continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to
continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting
snow, and reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Localized flooding caused by a combination of rain and
melting snow continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including
the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun
Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow may result
in localized flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying
fields, and other flood-prone locations. Some low-water crossings
may be flooded, and localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses remain possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Rural Route News — May 10, 2023
By CAROLYN SMART
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Trey Smith, son of Jeremy and Katie from Dayton. He placed 1st out of 310 competitors in the ‘Meeting and Event Planning Concepts’ at the BPA (Business Professionals of America) National Competition. What a great honor!! Trey also recently received his LDS mission call.
Congratulations also to Abby Fuller, daughter of Curt and Tawna from Clifton. She has signed to play volleyball for Western Wyoming. West Side’s girls volleyball team took the 2A runner-up trophy last fall. Good luck, Abby.
Lunch Bunch was held on Monday May 1st at Papa Jay’s. There were only four ladies there — several are dealing with their lawns and gardens now — but we had lots to talk about. Enjoying lunch and visiting were Nola Garner, Debra Miles, Carolyn Smart, and Aubrey Hatch.
Wayne and I were able to attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in Preston last week. This production was so enjoyable! We saw a ‘professional’ production in Salt Lake City several years ago and I honestly thought this one in Preston was every bit as good. We look forward to more productions.
Well, at last. Going…GOING…G-O-N-E. Our snow in the front, and back, of our house is finally HISTORY. I had forgotten what my house really looked like. This lady is HAPPY!!!
Time for a couple of jokes. ‘Cats can memorize 120 commands, but they don’t want to!’ and ‘If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to see it a chihuahua 500 miles away will bark at it!’
Have a great week!!!
Mink CreekThere has been some changes in leadership of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On April 23rd Trevor Rasmussen was released as the 2nd counselor in the Bishopric and was called to be a High Councilman in the Preston North Stake. Miles Erickson was sustained as the new 2nd Counselor to Bishop Paul McKay. Kurt Iverson was released as a High Councilman from the Mink Creek ward.
The following week the Elder’s Quorum Presidency was released. The new leaders sustained are Bret Rasmussen, president; Wynn Costley, 1st counselor; Jesse Wilcox, 2nd counselor; and Jeff E. Olson, secretary. Those released with a vote of thanks for work well done are Clare Christensen, president; Clifford Jensen, 1st counselor; Brint Phillips, 2nd counselor; and Miles Erickson, secretary.
Rhonda and Ray Tinker of Casper, WY, spent an afternoon with Claudia and Bob Erickson. Rhonda and Claudia are cousins, but it has been several years since they were able to be together. Genealogy is a hobby for both and it was fun to share.
Elder Dallon Baird, son of LaRon and Liesa Baird, is home on a temporary medical leave from his field of missionary labors in Arizona. He has experienced several concussions and it is hoped this time will allow him to heal more effectively.
The new home on the Hugh and Bonnie Hansen farm has enjoyed family visitors recently. Pat and Dirk Bowles of Fairview came up and were surprised at the depth of snow still in the area. Wes and Heather Hansen drove up from Ogden, UT, for a weekend, glad to find an approachable driveway.
The birthday of Judy Clark was a good reason to celebrate. We miss her since she has moved to Preston. Her daughter Kim and Sam Daines, now of Lehi, UT, came back to Mink Creek for some extra friendship time.
With a few warmer days the snow is slowly retreating. In some areas it has been sufficient for some spring planting to take place in the fields. It makes for late hours on farm machinery when more wet weather is in the forecast, but it has always been the way of life on a farm. The weather dictates activities around the clock and calendar.
RiverdaleWith the Bear River running high the whole length of the Riverdale community all the residents are aware of the brown swirling water, and places where it may spread out before this is through. The upper end of Riverdale Road has had some limitations for several days where the mouth of swift flowing Station Creek is sending water, mud and rocks across the road and into the river.
The Young Women of the Riverdale Second ward spent some evening hours hiking, in preparation for the coming Trek. Tiara Reeder, who lives in Treasureton, found a good location and planned a route near their home. Other leaders, Rivkah Wright and Audra Conrad accompanied the girls and the group enjoyed some S’mores to keep up their energy levels.
Those who enjoy lunching together met at noon on May 3rd. Pizza Villa always has great food, and room for visiting.
Riverdale First’s quilting class met with EmmaJean Moosman as they learn the craft and make beautiful items. It is a forever talent.
