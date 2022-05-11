Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Two new handsome baby boys were blessed in the Oxford Ward on May 1st. They are Louis Jesse Brooks, the son of Alan and Mary Brooks, and Dean Ray Robinson, the son of Colton and Dani Robinson. The Robinson baby has turned Sessilee and Warren Choules into “great-grandparents”!!
Congratulations to Ron and Carol Mumford on their LDS mission call to serve in the Rome Italy Temple beginning next fall. Ron served his mission in Rome so he was very excited. Carol doesn’t speak Italian…yet. She soon will!
West Side High School’s prom was held on Saturday April 30th at Utah State University in Logan. It was well attended and many parents attended also and danced with their kids.
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s was held on Monday May 2nd. There were 10 of us enjoying lunch and visiting. Attending were Emma Jean Rider, Debbie Wardell, Linda Burton, Sue Beckstead, Debra Miles, Trenna Gailey, Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Jean Malouf, and Carolyn Smart.
Dayton activity day girls have two weeks to report. Last week they made little 4” stuffed hearts. They were for the girls to share with their families as a little surprise if someone was sad or a reward if they saw someone doing a good deed. They also made notes to leave around their houses. This week they did string art of their profiles. Each girl had their profile drawn and outlined with small nails. They filled in their face with yarn. 5 girls attended with Oreo cookies and gold fish for a treat.
Oxford Ward’s activity day girls had a fun activity which involved “secret grandmothers”. The grandmothers were welcomed, given a nametag, and ate lunch with their “granddaughters”. They ate vegetables, salad, and flower mints. After eating they all talked and asked questions. My granddaughter Annalyn gave me all of this information. She had a fun time. Her “grandmother” was Sue Beckstead.
Wayne and I and our son Jeff and his wife Amelia drove to Grace the other night to attend our granddaughter Amber’s musical play at Grace High.
It was delightful and we were glad we went. However, on the way home it was raining and snowing extremely hard and our windshield wipers decided to quit. After deciding they couldn’t fix them, Jeff announced to his dad that he (Jeff) had better eyes than his dad and he would drive home. I honestly don’t know how we got home alive. Kudos to our son and his amazing eyes! We were so relieved to get home and then discovered our power was out and had been for a couple of hours. What a night!!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Mink Creek community gathered for their annual spring roadside cleanup. Residents met at the Mink Creek Ballpark at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning to get their assigned stretch of Highway 36, and receive bright orange trash bags and orange vests. After an hour of pick up time they were scheduled to reconvene at the ballpark for a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausages, pancakes and hot chocolate, prepared by Clare Christensen and a crew of assistant chefs. The event had been postponed a week due to storms but it cooperated beautifully on this weekend. There was a good attendance and now we have a happy main thoroughfare.
Josh Reichmann, husband of Brooke Corbett, recently graduated from BYU/Provo with a Bachelors of Science in Biophysics with a Chemistry minor. Brooke’s family, Sherrie and Shane Corbett and son Austin went down to Utah to celebrate in this accomplishment.
Davanie Ostler recently spent some time in Colorado recently to certify to become a life guard instructor. She is the daughter of Alona and Stuart Ostler. She was the youngest participant and passed with flying colors. At the present time Davanie is in charge of staffing and certifying the lifeguards at the Bear River Resort in Riverdale. She also works as a CNA at the Franklin County Medical Center. This young lady already has her eye on her future goals.
There are preparations being made for Memorial Day and the many visitors that come to the Mink Creek Cemetery over that weekend. The area is being trimmed, weeded and the overall landscape set in order. Over the last several years there have been photos placed at the grave sites of the individual claiming that spot of eternal rest. Putting a face with the names gives a feeling of completion and recognition, no matter how long ago the person may have passed away. Each year there are few more photographs added, spreading throughout the cemetery and anyone who has someone they care about occupying a plot in our cemetery are invited to become a part of this effort. It is becoming a visual history of Mink Creek’s past.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The young ladies of the Riverdale 2nd Ward experimented with the art of baking bread. They put it together, did the mixing and kneading with their leader LuJean Young. The dough was a take-home project to finish the process and then be baked at their own houses. This was a hands-on situation, not with a bread machine. A win-win experience for girls and their families.
Those readers who are part of the Riverdale Book Club are reminded that there will be no session for the month of May since PHS graduation exercises are scheduled for the same evening. Generally this group of a dozen or so members meet on the fourth Thursday of each month and then take a vacation through the summer months. Due to the change this month they will meet in June. The book they are currently reviewing is “That Long Walk To Water.”
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
This past week there was pouring rain, hail, and large snowflakes, accompanied by thunder and lightning storm that hit Franklin Sunday night dropping two plus inches of rain that overflowed ditches and flooded several basements in houses.
After receiving her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from Utah State University in May 2021, Alyssa Kirkbride Dyer, one year later received her Masters of Social Work Degree in the College of Humanities Social Studies at Utah State University on Thursday, May 5. Afterwards, parents, grandparents, siblings, and cousins gathered at the Franklin City Park to celebrate the occasion by eating pizza and soda pop.
Congratulations to the two baptisms in the Franklin 1st Ward. They were Hugh Hansen, son of Stewart and Brandi Hansen, and Eloise Waddoups, daughter of Wayne and Kimberlina Waddoups.
For their annual closing social, the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers braved a chilly day having a picnic lunch at the Benson Park pavilion located near the Oneida Academy in Preston on Monday, May 2, reported Camp President Patsy Shipley. They had barbequed sloppy joes, baked beans, salads, chips, cookies and apple and cherry little pies. Sharon Taylor presented a lesson on the first school in Franklin. She showed an old lunch pail. She made the bread and the butter and made sandwiches out of them wrapping them in wax paper showing how they used to do it to take lunch to school. The sandwiches were eaten as part of their picnic lunch. Barbara Wright gave a history of her ancestors Thomas Smith and John Smith. Kristy Gamble showed pictures of two English stone bottles that belonged to her family, one had a cork in it. When they later went on a tour to the DUP Museum in Preston led by Alexis Beckstead, Franklin County DUP President, they viewed the two bottles that are displayed in the museum. Before going to tour the museum, the 11 members present practiced the song that Debbie Chatterton wrote for the play their camp will be performing in for the DUP Centennial Celebration on Friday, May 13.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The monthly breakfast activity for the Valley View Branch Spanish women was held at Cathy Seller’s home in Cub River on Saturday, April 14. The six women who came brought fruit, egg and sausage casserole, doughnuts and drink. They especially loved the time they could visit together.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
For their closing social, eight members of the Spring Creek DUP Camp toured the Cache Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum in Logan established in 1927. Afterward they met in a private room at The Sizzler in Logan for their meeting and lunch. The prayer was given by Melanie Keller. The lesson “Journal of Louisa Barnes Pratt” was given by Beverly Smith. Those who attended were Pauline Keller, Melanie Keller, Julie Sturm, Jennie Hansen, LaRue Hooley, Kay Moser, Becky Porter and Beverly Smith.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Elizabeth Gudmundsen, West Side High School senior, took 2nd Place in the watercolor category at the 24th Annual West Side Fine Arts Competition on April 14 at the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton.
The combined Young Men and Young Women had a Field Day activity where they played 9-Square, Catch the Flag, and Corn Hole. They roasted hot dogs and marshmallows at the church building on Tuesday, May 3, and ran around to keep warm despite the cold, rainy evening.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Ryan Lemmon, son of Aaron and Kathleen Lemmon received his mission call to Austin Texas Mission. He starts his Home MTC on May 16 after speaking in church on Sunday, May 15.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Sorry to hear about the burning of the Travis J. and Brenda Talbot’s garage in Banida but grateful no one was hurt.
Congratulations to Blake and Baylielynn Lindhardt Jensen of Banida on the birth of their baby boy, Rosslynn Don Jensen, born April 29.