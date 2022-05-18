Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Franklin 1st Ward Priest Quorum young men met at the home of Bishop Brad Wood where they painted fishing lures for their High Adventure trip this summer.
Joshawa Denton, son of Gina and Tim Denton, in the Franklin 1st Ward, a Sophomore at Preston High School helped to make small flashlights in his SEITEC (Southeastern Idaho Technical Charter School) class that will be sent to Ukraine. Josh, who is plans to be an electronic engineer, made 10 flashlights a day and was glad to do something that will help somebody.
Several youth, ages 7-14, from Franklin are playing on Preston City baseball teams at the Preston City Park as well as a few games played at the Franklin City Park.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women’s groups did a service project of cleaning trash along the roadside of Highway 91. Afterward, they regrouped at the church building where they had doughnuts and chocolate milk.
The combined girls made Mother’s Day gifts by painting a clay flowerpot and planted flowers in them. They talked about their mothers in their individual classes on Mother’s Day.
Primary children sang a Mother’s Day Medley “I Often Go Walking,” “I See My Mother Kneeling” during the sacrament meeting on Mother’s Day much to the delight of the mothers and grandmothers.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The younger girls went for a hike with their leaders up to Sugar Creek near the cemetery last Tuesday.
Molly Ray participated in the annual Bennett Cup music competition at Preston High School in April playing the piano.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Since the day they normally meet for their monthly DUP meeting, the Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers attended the Annual Convention for the Franklin County Daughters of Utah Pioneers celebrating their Centennial on Friday, May 13, at the Preston South Stake Center. They plan to meet for their closing social on May 20, reported Julie Waldron, DUP Captain.
At the DUP convention, for those who wrote a history or worked on their own life story this year, were asked to put their name on a ticket for a drawing for a prize. The winner of the drawing was Julie Waldron, DUP Captain of the Lone Rock Camp. She received a beautiful shawl.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Spring decorations and different cakes were the centerpieces at the Fairview 1st Ward Relief Society 180th Birthday Celebration held on April 7. They had chicken salad sandwiches, salad, and fruit to eat.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
It was noted that the population of Linrose grew by two more individuals this past week with the birth of a baby boy and a baby girl in two separate families. Congratulations!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
At the top of Riverdale Hill it is nice to see the waters of Foster Reservoir rising and reflecting the beautiful spring skies. There is now a home built just below the fence of the pull-off area on Highway 34. This structure has been underway for a couple of years. The mailbox installed gives it a feeling of completion.
Need some help with making a quilt? Riverdale has a quilting class that meets twice a month on first and third Mondays at the LDS meeting house. There were reasons for quilting bees held in days long ago. Only one of them was the creation of a wrap to keep you warm. Just the creating does good things for our emotional balance, and the society of others are high on the list for the bees. Add education and learning a skill. Quilting is a keeper for anyone interested and anyone interested is invited.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, UT, is a favorite spot for visitors with their multitude of spring flowers.
Steve and Terry Mainini spent some time there with their daughter Angelina Koren and her daughters Ariella and Adara. They soaked up the beauty of Ashton Gardens and the annual tulip festival. The riot of color is hard to resist.
Another group of Mink Creek residents enjoyed the same location. Nate and Dana Olson, Clare and Linda Christensen, and Glade and Corinne Larsen took a break from the seasonal chores in Mink Creek to attend the tulip festival. After this outing the group drove to Park City for an overnight retreat.
The Syringa Camp of the DUP met this month for their closing social. They gathered at the Mink Creek LDS Meetinghouse for lunch and a lesson given by Virginia Flippence. The ladies were reminded of the DUP convention to be held in Preston on May 14. Following this the group drove up Station Creek Road to the home of Terry and Wendy Westerberg. This family home has sheltered three generations of the Westerberg family. Terry and Wendy have restored it to its original beauty. The home was built in 1910 for the family of Terry’s grandfather, Alfred and Ester Westerberg.
Craig and Elaine Larsen welcomed a visit from their daughter Cheryl and Mitch Cowgill and their three children. The grandchildren got a tour of nearby beaver ponds and all around the Birch Creek farm while Chreyl shared her memories of growing up in the village of Mink Creek. The Cowgills now live in Idaho and Craig and Elaine are looking forward to more frequent visits.
Jesse and Celina Groesbeck and their daughter Oakley recently moved to the area near Seattle, WA. Jesse will be selling pest control there during the coming summer months.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Parker Henderson from the Clifton 2nd Ward on receiving an LDS mission call to serve in Tampa Florida. He is the son of Bracken and Jessica Henderson. An interesting note, at least for me — we currently have two grandsons serving in the Florida Tampa mission! Parker will be leaving in August.
Dennis, Jenny, and Grandma Sara Ballif, along with Bob and Kelly Ballif and kids Kori, Brenden, Ammon, and Addie took a trip to Island Park and Yellowstone over Mother’s Day holiday. They saw 6 bears along with lots of other wildlife and just basically had a great time.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their May meeting on Monday the 9th at the home of Nola Garner. A lesson on Louisa Barnes Pratt was given by Carol Mumford. The ladies brought an heirloom from a relative to share and then a pot luck lunch was enjoyed. Those in attendance were Nola Garner, Carolyn Smart, Trenna Gailey, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Elizabeth Christensen, Dru Westover, Carol Mumford, Dawn Taylor, Peggy Christensen, Pam Thornock, Teresa Wood and her mom Elaine Patterson.
The Dayton Ward activity day girls worked on tieing knots this week. They could call it macramé but really it was just a bunch of knots, trying to learn what they are called and how to tie them. Square knot, granny knot, slip knot, half hitch. They also did a family motto. Six girls attended.
The spring sports at West Side High are finishing up and our school did well. Many competed in state, and our BPA qualified for nationals. Trey Smith, son of Jeremy and Katie of the Clifton 1st Ward, won Executive Vice President for Idaho BPA.
Several members of the DUP from both the Cedar Tree camp and the Harold B. Lee camp attended the DUP County Convention held in Preston on May 13th.
Lots of residents in our area with health issues right now. We pray for better days ahead for all of you!