...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1205 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Rural Route News — May 24, 2023
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
By CAROLYN SMART
Mink CreekThis May is a month for changes. We have been waiting and hoping and finally we have had spring arrive. It may be short because temperatures are already heading toward summertime. Some of those changes may involve graduation from various educational institutions.
Four of our youth are graduating from high school. They are Davanie Ostler, daughter of Stuart and Alona Ostler; Liberty Stanworth, daughter of Kaci Baldwin; Samantha Petersen, daughter of Brian and Jill Petersen; and Kendall Donaldson, daughter of Courtney Donaldson. Now is a time for big decisions for the months ahead.
