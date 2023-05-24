Support Local Journalism

Mink CreekThis May is a month for changes. We have been waiting and hoping and finally we have had spring arrive. It may be short because temperatures are already heading toward summertime. Some of those changes may involve graduation from various educational institutions.

Four of our youth are graduating from high school. They are Davanie Ostler, daughter of Stuart and Alona Ostler; Liberty Stanworth, daughter of Kaci Baldwin; Samantha Petersen, daughter of Brian and Jill Petersen; and Kendall Donaldson, daughter of Courtney Donaldson. Now is a time for big decisions for the months ahead.


