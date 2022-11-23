Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
So very close ... the West Side Pirates came within 1 point, in overtime, of winning their semifinal game against Bear Lake on Saturday November 12th. The pirate football team brought home the 3rd place trophy. It seemed like most of the west side community traveled to the Holt Arena that day to cheer the boys on. It was a very evenly-matched game and we are very proud of our team!
Elder Ryan Beckstead reported his mission to Detroit Michigan on Sunday November 13th in the Oxford Ward. There were many in attendance that day, kind of like a Beckstead reunion. Welcome home, Ryan!
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughter’s of Utah Pioneers held their November meeting on November 14th at the Clifton Church. Lisa Sears gave the lesson on the Mormon Battalion and delicious warm soup and crackers were served by hostess Nola Garner to Carol Beutler, Peggy Christensen, Edna Fuller, Trenna Gailey, Nola Garner, Emma Jean Rider, Lisa Sears, Carolyn Smart, Dawn Taylor, Teresa Wood, Danelle Willis and visitor Katie Willis.
Welcome home to Marcia Kendall after 6 weeks in the Ogden hospital following an accident. She is doing great and is excited to return home. She still has lots of physical therapy ahead but we know she will continue to recover even faster now. She has been missed!!!! Her faithful husband Benny, who stayed with her the entire time, is excited to sleep in a bed again instead of a hospital recliner.
Welcome to Seth and Hallie Palmer, new members of the Oxford Ward. Hallie grew up here and it is good to have her back!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Brock and Catherine Goff and their family have moved to Mink Creek from the area around Malta. There are four children: Emma, a teenager, Jacob and Olivia who will add to the small numbers of our primary age group, and Edie, a cute baby girl with a smile that sparkles. They have moved into the rental home of Paul and Terrie McKay on Bear Creek Road. The Goff’s are friends of Doug and Beverly Bruderer, Mink Creek residents, with Doug and Brock both drivers of milk trucks.
The community wants to say a big “Thank You” to Glen Smedley. He is the driver of our school bus of the Preston School District. Driving a school bus is not an easy job and requites a good dose of patience and good humor, and one where sleeping in is not an option every school day of the week. We appreciate Glen’s efforts in behalf of our kids and families.
Pedro and Avery Gomez have been having some grandparent fun while watching over Flint and Taylor Van Buren. They have had a night at the movies, and lots of outdoor fun, regardless of the chilly temperatures. Outdoors is just part of life with this Pedro grandpa. These two youngsters belong to Nicole and Matt Van Buren of Grace.
Winter is on its way, officially. Bishop Paul McKay of the LDS Ward invited the congregation of Mink Creek to consider signing up for Snow Shoveling for the coming months. The inviting sign-up sheet is posted on the Ward’s bulletin board. A plus to this activity is a new snow-blower used to help on the job.
The turkeys have returned from the higher elevations of summer. Now they are invading yards, garden spots, fields, even paved parking lots. They think they own the place when in reality they are imports, brought in by the Fish and Game Department to our area a little over 25 years ago.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers had their monthly DUP meeting at the church on Friday, November 11. Bev Dailey gave a history about her ancestor, a great-aunt. She also shared the artifact from the museum, a picture of a portrait of Brigham Young when he was younger. The lesson “California DUP Markers.” was given by Jennifer Roberts. They had delicious homemade apple pie provided by Jenny Barnett. Lana Kotter also brought carrots from her garden to share with the 8 members present.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Due to conflicts with the Franklin City building and the Thanksgiving holiday, there was no Franklin Outreach Story Time for the preschool-aged and younger children on Tuesday, November 22 and November 29, who usually meet on Tuesday mornings. They were able to hold their Thanksgiving class on Tuesday, November 15, where they each received a book on Thanksgiving from the Larsen-Sant Library. During class they read together “Gobble, Gobble,” by Cathryn Falwell, “10 Turkeys on the Road,” by Brenda Reeves Sturgis, and “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi Silvano. There also read poems and rhymes read and discussed them. They sang a song about a turkey at Thanksgiving. For the craft they made a turkey headband out of colored construction paper that can be worn on the head. Story time will start up again as usual on Tuesday, December 6, at 11 a.m. until December 27 which is off for the holidays, and then will resume again until May 2023.
There will be a Benefit Dinner, live auction and raffle sponsored by Second Hansen Merchants for Karen Lowe to raise money for medical bills for her cancer treatment. The dinner will be $30 a plate at the Preston Senior Center on Saturday, December 3, 5-7 p.m.at 64 West 1st South, Preston. Contact Lacie McDonald, 435-535-6424 for tickets or visit secondhansenmerchant.com or look them up on Facebook or visit their Second Hansen Merchant store, 19 South State Street, Franklin, Idaho.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Seven members of the Sara Mar DUP Camp met at the Fairview Church on Thursday, November 10. MaryJo Roberts gave a history on her 4th great-great-grandfather, David Garner. Elsie Thompson, new lesson leader, gave the lesson on “California DUP Markers.” A pumpkin roll was served by Janice Nelson.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
French Toast casserole, sweet breads, chocolate milk and orange juice was served at the Winder Ward Relief Society Fall Social on Saturday, November 12. The women made fall decorations out of painted wood and Christmas snowmen, Santa Claus, and snowmen ornaments out of cardboard painted with metallic paint that made them look like metal. Snowflakes were made out of paper bags. Painted placemats were also made.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club met on Wednesday in November hosted by Cory Nelson, discussing the book “A Light in the Wilderness” a historical fiction by Jane Kirkpatrick. Refreshments were enjoyed by the 8 members after discussing the book. They had a hot chocolate bar with trimmings, breads and fruits. The book club will meet in December with a book exchange.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Bryan Boyack has moved in to his new home. In the very old days that spot was the home of Perry Smith, long time Riverdale resident. For the past 60 years all that has been in evidence was a bit of concrete indicating a home had been on that spot. Bryan has shade trees in place and yard space all set.
The Lunch Bunch for Riverdale 1st Ward is meeting at the New York Deli this month. It is always fun to anticipate eating out with friends.
There are new leaders in the Young Women’s presidency of Riverdale First Ward. Teresa Wyatts is the President, Haley Hamblin her 1st Counselor, Nicole Bennett, the 2nd Counselor, and Heather George, Secretary for the group. They will be taking the place of Wendy Henrie the President, Laurie Bennett as 1st Counselor, Carlee Hansen as 2nd Counselor and Michelle Stephenson as the Secretary.
