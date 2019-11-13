Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Four of the five candidates running for Franklin City Council were on the hot seat Wed., Oct. 30, to answer questions moderated by Saundra Hubbard from the Franklin Lions Club. The forum explored a variety of issues and concerns exposed by a dozen citizens participating in person and online. City water supplies, main street traffic, citizen involvement, certified employees, budget, business incentives, and a volunteer fire department were all discussed. John Packer and Dee Burgess defended their seats, challenged by Corey Richards, Tauma Noel, and Marilyn Sanchez (who was not present).
Voting on Election Day, Nov. 5, was a steady trickle reported Election Judge Jeanne Smith, with 212 citizens casting ballots on the courthouse bond and city councilmen. Packer and Richards won the election on Nov. 5.
Halloween night was officially ushered in at 6 p.m. with a church parking lot encircled two times with more than 50 gaping trunks and swarms of trick-or-treaters. An enormous, googly-eyed green monster loomed over the city- sponsored table covered with steaming hot chocolate and square donuts. Tyona Atkinson, City Clerk, reported they had ordered 20 dozen donuts (an increase from 2018) and prepared three 5-gallon jugs of hot chocolate – which magically disappeared! Parents were keeping a careful watch on the little ones, but Mayor Hawkes had confiscated three baskets of goodies from his nieces and nephews by the end.
“The best thing about Halloween is scaring all the little kids! If they would pay me to do that, I’d love it!” exclaimed an 11-year-old phantom guitarist from “Coco.” The event was over by 7 p.m., as participants scattered into nearby neighborhoods for traditional door-knocking success.
Nearly all of the 15 new Daughters of the Utah Pioneers accepted offices Mon., Nov. 4, at their regularly scheduled Ellen Wright Camp meeting. Two long-time members Barbara Wright and Zelma Woodward presented the patriotic thought, pledge, and lesson. Melaine Marler led the group in “I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railroad,” and Debbie Chatterton shared a washboard, tub, and irons with removable handles from her mother’s collection. Sharon Durrant gave a history of her grandfather Thomas Hoar Durrant. Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Company, was in attendance and complimented the camp’s rejuvenation efforts. She briefly covered the goals and objectives of the organization, outlining the leadership assignments.
Rebecca Kirkbride handed over the Captain’s duties to Patsy Shipley, with Karen Lowe and Marcia Sorenson as co-captains. Others included Secretary Marion Shumway, Treasurer Wrae Miller, Historian Linda Lund, and Artifacts Specialist Sharon Taylor.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Our Oct. 31, party was titled a Fall Extravaganza and it was great! The recreation hall of the meetinghouse was packed with people of all ages. The central serving table, laden with varieties of chili and soups, looked full enough to provide a pot of soup for everyone in attendance. A trio of judges gave prizes for the most traditional, the most exotic, the spiciest and then the consuming began. Decisions had to be made and it was difficult, just so many! There were bread-sticks and crackers to add to the menu. Two or three servings were then followed by an assortment of pies — fruit pies, cream pies, caramel pies, nut pies, and so it went.
A parade of costumes twisted up and down the room, much applause given. Prizes again, this time for creativity, cuteness, most frightening, best family group. More applause. Then let the games begin: eating doughnuts on a string, Jesse Wilcox was #1 with Justin Longhurst a close second; feeding a grown man a baby bottle, Kerry and Lacey Christensen aced it; shaking a box of pingpong balls (hard to describe, but hilarious). The winner here was our own Dr. Kerry Jepsen, staid orthopedic surgeon in our midst. Another was a balloon stomp where two gals ganged up on the male victor to declare victory for themselves! A twisted bowling type game appeared to be perfect for Eldon Wilcox, until he was challenged by Hannah Greene with her splendid strategy.
After all the main-floor activities there was time for pictures being taken in a photo shoot and then the trick r’ treat set moved to the basement for that part of the evening. All were grateful to be out of the cold this freezing Halloween night. Using a common phrase, “A good time was had by all.”
The Egley family is having a bit of a break from following the racing circuit of their son Matt Egley. This past season Matt’s car has raced four times in Meridian, ID, and twice in Hermiston, OR. He managed to get his first heat win in Meridian. The last trip for the Egley fans will be to Las Vegas with a big race coming up the last part of November. In the meantime Matt’s crew is making sure that #86 lime green car is in top condition.
Deer are visiting yards on a regular basis. Perhaps they see themselves as the cleanup crew after the freezing nights wiped out whatever was left in gardens and froze much of the fruit that was not quite to the picking point in our orchards.
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Sage Tripp and Ole Sharp from the Clifton 2nd Ward. They were baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saturday Nov. 2. Proud parents are Curtis and Jackie Tripp and David and Jamie Lynn Sharp.
Our West Side boys cross country team placed fourth in the state meet held in Pocatello. Jacob Moffat from Dayton had a second place finish overall which was also the fastest boys time ever at West Side.
The West Side Pirate football team is also playing in the state football tournament. They were fortunate to be able to play their first game on their home field in Dayton. We wish them lots of luck!
The obituary I posted last week for our box elder bugs was apparently premature. Many of them are back and enjoying life in a semi-frozen state. Their will to live is amazing.