Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home to Elder Calvin and Sister Cathy Winward who returned from a year serving at the Priesthood Restoration sites and had a wonderful experience.
Best wishes to Elder Roy Buttars, son of Ryan and Janis Butters. He spoke in the Clifton Second Ward on Nov. 17, prior to departing for the Vancouver British Columbia LDS mission on Nov. 20.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their November meeting on Nov. 11, at the home of Emma Jean Rider. The lesson on Historic Buildings at the ‘This Is the Place Heritage State Park’ was given by Carolyn Smart. There were nine ladies in attendance: Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Lynda Smith (a new member), Nola Garner, Carolyn Smart, Andrea Kimpel, Pam Thornock, Carol Beutler, and Peggy Christensen.
Congratulations to Andy Clawson and Dave Wand on their recent elections to the Clifton City Council. The water bond in Clifton also passed. Oxford voted in Jarred Barlow as their new mayor. Congratulations to him, also.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Josh and Brooke Reichman spent a weekend with her parents, Sherrie and Shane Corbett. The Richmans are currently living in Provo. Josh is going to BYU and Brooke is studying at Utah Valley University, both having full-time jobs in addition to school.
Reporting on some of our housing changes. Lisa and Sid Whitehouse are now living in the southern end of Mink Creek, in the former home of Opal and Merlin McKay on Bear Creek.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox are building a new home on Valley View, living in Danita’s parents’ home in the meantime. The Wilcox duo sold their first home to Kade Nicholls and Leigha Beckes. Kade and Leigha had Halloween decorations out and seem to have settled right into the neighborhood.
Raphael Arnsworth has sold his Utah holdings and is now a permanent resident of Mink Creek and Idaho, living in Floyd and Jessie Erickson’s home which he purchased a few years ago. Raphael has spent considerable time in the remodeling stages since his purchase. Things are quite nicely “spiffed up ”and looking good.
Lizzy and Josh Greene and their three small children have moved back to Mink Creek and have spent the summer remodeling their former home, that of Marlene and Orvid Christensen, at the top of Capitol Hill. Lizzy has been pursuing college classes and is close to meeting her goal.
The Relief Society members of three area wards, Riverdale First, Riverdale Second and Mink Creek met at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Riverdale for an evening of fun and enlightenment. The Riverdale Second ward invited a local artist, Brent Borrup, to share his talent and his beliefs with the group. Lynn Sharp introduced Borrup and the stage was well set for his presentation. He is becoming well known for his artwork of Jesus Christ and various LDS Temples. All felt a spiritual boost for having been there. Refreshments of caramel apple cake were served to top off the night.
The Mink Creek Ward Relief Society has had a change in their presidency. Laurel Wilde, who has been serving as the Second Counselor, has been released. Now being given an opportunity to serve in that calling is Cynthia Hanson. Cindy is relatively new in our community and we look forward to getting better acquainted.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Former Franklin Stake Presidency counselor, Chad Womack, is at his home at 23 North 300 East in Franklin recovering from a quadruple bypass when he is not out walking the neighborhood with his wife, Elaine. The surgery on Oct. 21, came as somewhat of a surprise as the two were planning to submit paperwork for a mission, but he had been experiencing some twinges after physical exertion. Womack had completed a triathlon the end of July and had retired from work one week before the results indicated he needed surgery. Well-known for his running competitions, it was definitely unexpected. You can’t keep a good man down – Womack will be back soon and sprinting stronger than ever!
It is definitely skeet season! Saturday morning, Nov. 9, both the Franklin First and Third wards were out for competitions. Doug Porter’s field hosted the First ward with over 20 competitors firing rounds to the aroma of fresh pancakes and bacon. Dean Hansen won the big turkey, and Josh Yardley came in second for the smaller turkey. Other winners included Sean, Trevor, and Mike Gardner winning hats and a pocket knife, as well as Jade Yardley and Kwin Willis who took home sweatshirts.
The 30 sharp-shooters from Third ward met across from Robert Moser’s on the Hobbs’ farm. They awarded a prize for the Best Couple which was won by Scott Panter and his daughter Kassidy. Bryon Priestley was the men’s champion, and Brooke Palmer took the women’s prize. The winners took home hams and the group enjoyed hotdogs and hot chocolate – satisfying both palates.