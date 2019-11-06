Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The corn maze in Preston has attracted young men and young women from Franklin like bees to honey. On Oct. 15, Franklin First Ward had about 40 participants, and Second Ward young women counted 10 who challenged the confusing twists and turns.
October 22 found many involved in service projects from leaf raking to wood chopping for ward members. Franklin Third Ward was busy inside playing Fugitive! They also combined the young men and young women earlier in the month with an etiquette dinner, complete with disguised Halloween menu choices, shrouding individual orders in mystery. The Pumpkin Walk in North Logan was another attraction for the First Ward young women. And sprinkled in the midst of all the fun, wards have scheduled regular temple trips for their youth.
First Ward’s Young Women President Ann Marie Anderson reported that some of the girls are still pushing to achieve their Young Woman Medallion before the Young Women’s program changes at the end of the year. Five young men in the Third Ward and five in First Ward are also working toward their Eagle projects. After Jan., 2020, any young men who still wants to achieve that award will need to join the District Scout Troop which will meet in the archery building in Preston.
The wind and snow blew winter onto Franklin’s doorstep Oct, 29. And then, when the clouds cleared, record-breaking temperatures below zero stabbed the night air. Light the fire, bundle up, and hide the welcome mat!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Patti and Forrest Christensen have another adventure on their schedule. They visit Florida often, with Patti’s daughter living there. Now the Christensens have purchased a house in Florida. Interestingly, it was the home of Nelson Coleman’s parents, Nelson being a former resident of Mink Creek. The plan for the future for Patti and Forrest is to be snowbirds in Florida during winter months, soaking up the beaches and warmer climes and then head home to Mink Creek when warm weather arrives.
The families of Kathy and Joe Jarvis and Jeff and Jennifer Seamons have been filled with returning missionaries lately. They traveled to Utah to welcome Elder Jackson Jarvis who was returning from service in the Australia, Sydney Mission. This past week the families have gathered again, this time in Mink Creek to hear Elder Samuel Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer, speak about his time in the Philippines, Legazpi Mission. Samuel returned at the beginning of October. His fraternal grandparents are Cathy and Scot Seamons, also of Mink Creek.
Laural Janke and her children Sophia and Theo of Richfield, UT, spent the Utah School break with her parents Bob and Claudia Erickson. A highlight of their visit was checking out the annual Halloween display of a friend, Arda Smith, in Riverdale. This display is always a treat for spectators this time of year.
Vernon Keller and members of his family gathered to celebrate the wedding of Kylie Jensen, a granddaughter. She married Britton Peterson. Kylie is the daughter of Karla Keller and Chris Jensen. The marriage took place at the Mt. Naomi Farms Vineyard in Hyde Park. Karla’s family were there, both from Utah and Idaho. Oldest brother Kelton and Denise Keller and their daughter Mari came up from Alpine, UT; Jeff and Kay Hill of Taylorsville, and some of their family; Karla’s twin, Karma and Doug Wood of Logan; a brother Kim Keller of Mink Creek; sister Kristi and Brett Hall of Preston and their children. These are Bridger and Kenzie Hall, with baby Drew, Tyson and Ashlie Hall, and Tawni and Tayson Reid and brand new baby, Trapper.
Spencer Wilde, son of Judy and David Wilde, is engaged to Paige Hilton with wedding plans for Nov. 23. The two met while attending school at BYU/Idaho in Rexburg. Paige hails from the state of Maryland.
Since we have no choice but to endure the very cold days of late, we are hoping the box elder bug population will also be more than uncomfortable. Any warm surface seems to attract them in droves outdoors. Although they don’t bite, indoors they are a constant nuisance.
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Nola Garner enjoyed a visit from a good friend, Raylene Lyon, who lives in Salt Lake City. Raylene brought along Hunny, her dog, who basically tormented Nola’s dog, Bengee. Hunny is much younger than Bengee and is rather hyperactive. Hence, after Raylene and Hunny left for home Bengee spent many hours sleeping to recuperate from her fur-ball friend’s visit.
Happy 95th birthday to Afton Ralphs on Oct. 25.
There is a new baby in town. Levi and Jenessa Waldron are first time parents to a baby boy who weighed in at 4 lbs. 12 ounces. Congratulations to the Waldron’s.
The West Side High School football team are 2019 District Champions and will be advancing to the state football tournament. At their final home football game the game ball was delivered via helicopter by Anna Mae Ward, who is the latest West Side Hall of Fame recipient. She said that it was a wonderful experience and she wasn’t even nervous riding in the helicopter. Anna Mae has had 43 years of service to the West Side School District.
The West Side volleyball team was named the state academic champions. The girls averaged a 3.875 GPA which was not only first in the entire 2A division but third place in the entire state of Idaho.
Blake Olsen, son of Reid and Stacey from the Clifton 1st Ward, has recently departed for the Canada Winnipeg mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hesston Geddes, son of Mike and Tristan, from the Clifton 2nd Ward, has received his mission call to serve in the chruch’s Brazil Santos Mission.
Ryan and Janis Buttars are first-time grandparents to a little grand-daughter, born to their son, Casey, and his wife, Emily. This also makes number four great-grandchild for Nola Garner.
Halloween in Clifton was tons of fun – a little cold – but lots of fun. The annual trunk-or-treat was held on Halloween evening at the park followed by a warm meal in the Community Center, provided by Papa Jay’s and Clifton City. The West Side Witches: Kelly Ballif, Reta Barlow, Jenny Ballif, Dru Westover, and Tammy Kent, made an appearance that day to the high school, middle school, and grade school with the main purpose of entertaining the kids and also, very important, embarrassing their own children. With that accomplished they cackled their way back home again.
Attention Clifton 2nd Ward ladies, today (Wed. Nov. 6) at 7 p.m. the Relief Society will hold an activity, “Swap Till You Drop,” where women can bring their clean, gently used, items and toys and swap for something there that they would like.
Good news! The box elder bug infestation is now history, thanks to the 1 degree overnight temperatures last week. The best part of winter!!