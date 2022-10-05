Clifton/Dayton
The Oxford Ward has a new Young Women’s presidency. The former presidency, released on Sunday September 25th, were President Ashlee Cox and her counselors Katie Mumford and Laura Moyle. The new presidency will be Tami Leavitt, President, and her counselors Missy Mumford, Kyli Povey, and secretary Jill Adams. Shelbi Alpaugh will be an advisor.
The Clifton 2nd Ward has a new young girl getting baptized on October 8th. She is Annie Jones, daughter of Gary and Brittany Jones. Congratulations, Annie!
The Dayton activity-day girls learned to sew a neat Halloween project. They made stuffed pumpkins out of scrap fabric using a 6 segment pattern. They sewed them together and then stuffed them. They also made some out of orange felt but they hot glued those together and then stuffed them. There were wooden beads to glue on for stems and other adornments. They turned out super cute! Three girls attended and they had chocolate chip cookies for the treat. Thank you, Jarra Baird, for this information.
Mink Creek
Twlonie and Kim Bullock are serving as missionaries with special needs students at Green Canyon High School. The Bullocks began this service last March and have continued into the current school year.
Jacobi Johnson and Ryann Greaves were married at the beautiful Day Mountain Ranch Resort and Event Center in Cub River Canyon on September 10th. Jacobi is the grandson of Phee and Robert Crosland of Mink Creek and grew up here as a son. Ryann is the daughter of Shawn and Kari Greaves of Preston. The Crosland clan were in attendance, so pleased for Jacobi.
Roxy and Mack De Vries have added a baby boy to their family. He was born Sept 20th, a little ahead of schedule, weighed 8 ob, 10 oz, and was 21 inches in height. Roxy and Mack had chosen the name Carter Slade for this young man.
We have had some cougar sightings, the big cats are out and about and it pays to be aware, particularly for pets and livestock. These mountain lions don’t seem to be deterred by the traffic on our main drag, Highway 36. After all, we are living in their territory along with the deer, elk, skunks, raccoons, eagles, etc. Speaking of deer, the critters are attacking garden sites, even consuming grapes, tomatoes, squash, nothing seems to deter their appetite, or a desire to sample each plant, then moving on to the next one.
With Fall coming on our ‘in an out’ human population dwindles somewhat. Jim and Debbie Harrison are still making frequent trips home to Mink Creek. David and Melanie Law of Kaysville, UT, are getting more comfortable in their spot on the slopes above the Mink Creek itself.
Riverdale
The red leaves of the maple trees on Evans Hill in upper Riverdale are a sharp contrast to the dark green of the evergreens that are sprinkled among them. This is the season when the maples dominate the vision of the normally green mountainside. The yellow in the aspen leaves are taking on a brighter hue.
Doug and Diana Higley recently took a trip to Indiana around the South Bend area to visit the family of their daughter Ashlee. They were able to enjoy a birthday party for a granddaughter, take in the scenic sights, experience some serious sand dunes. The Higleys spent their last day in the Chicago area before heading home to Riverdale.
Lynda Hamblin has an orchard with apples and pears at just the right stage. All she needs now are friends that are willing to pluck the fruit from the trees and take them home for enjoyable eating.
Cub River
After taking the summer months off, the Canyon Book Club resumed their monthly meeting for their book club on Wednesday, September 28, hosted by Rhoda Azevedo. Rhoda purchased the book “Good Hope Road” by Lisa Wingate at the Larsen-Sant Library used book table. “It was a book about tornados and how the town comes together during those times. I thought it would be a good book to have a lot of discussion,” Rhoda offered. “There were a lot of favorable comments from the members about true-to-life happenings.” The 10 attendees were treated to homemade blueberry ice cream, blueberries, strawberries, nuts, and orange zest and white chocolate cookies for refreshments. The next book club is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, hosted by Cory Nelson. They will be discussing the book “Light In The Wilderness” by Jane Kirkpatrick, a story about Letitia who traveled on the dusty and dangerous Oregon Trail into the American West.
Mapleton
An evening of swimming, the Young Men and Young Women spent their activity night Tuesday, September 13, enjoying the pool and hot tubs at the Red Cub Lodge near Deer Cliff Inn. The Bishopric barbequed hamburgers. “It was a fun night even though it was raining. It did not stop the youth from being in the pool and hot tubs,” said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
In August they participated in helping with the tours reading the scripts for the descriptions at the Traveling Tabernacle in Logan. After their assigned time, the youth and leaders then toured the Tabernacle. They finished their day with a cookie at Crumbl Cookies in Logan, Utah.
Fairview
The Fairview 2nd Ward’s members participated in the Friday Family Time programs in the Legacy 3 Branch at Heritage Senior Living. The first week Brett and Ronnie Ward and their family sang “Teach Me To Walk In The Light,” “I Will Walk with Jesus,” and “Keep the Commandments.” The children gave the prayers and Ronnie gave a lesson with an activity. The second week Bishop Burke Smith read to the residents a “I Love You Forever” book. Then a sister in the ward and her son helped the residents decorate and folded paper airplanes that they each took turns throwing them into a basket that was a very fun activity for all. On another day, the Activity Day girls dressed in costumes and put on a skit reenacting the life of Queen Esther that they’ve been studying about this year from the Old Testament.
Weston
Start designing your display or carved pumpkin for the Weston Pumpkin Walk scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. If you haven’t done so yet, register for a space at westonpumpkinwalk.com if you’d like to create a pumpkin display. A carved pumpkin with its own LED light can be brought to the Weston City Park Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m. If you need a pumpkin to be carved, they are available at the Weston church Tuesday, October 18 from 6-8 p.m.
Linrose
Three Activity Day girls enjoyed decorating a wooden block with fall decorations on it with stickers to display in their bedroom.
Franklin
Welcome home to Elder Hudson Nelson, son of Molly and Mitch Nelson, of the Franklin 1st Ward, from his full-time mission to Nashville, Tennessee, returning home September 21.
The Primary 1st Ward children presented their annual Primary Sacrament meeting Sunday, September 25, with words and music. JoBeth Morrison, Primary Chorister, promised them at practices that if they sang well that she would fill a Pinata with treats that they could break open after the performance. They were delighted when after church, they each had a turn to break the Pinata at the Franklin City Park for their treat.
Gina Denton brought her “Grins and Giggles” Pre-School group for their annual visit to Farmer Karen Lowe’s farm to help feed the animals and pet them. “It’s always fun to have the children come and have them help feed the animals,” said Karen.
Karen also related that they had something different happen at the farm this year. A chicken decided to lay an egg in the rafters of the barn instead of in the box provided for her with the other chickens. The Lowe’s soon saw a pigeon dutifully sitting on the egg in the rafters until it hatched. Karen’s daughter brought the baby chick with her human hands and put him in a box with a small stuffed monkey in the living room next to the stove to keep warm. Karen had the thought that it was a good thing he was a chicken otherwise he would probably have to go through therapy to know who he is.
