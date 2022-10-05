Support Local Journalism

The Oxford Ward has a new Young Women’s presidency. The former presidency, released on Sunday September 25th, were President Ashlee Cox and her counselors Katie Mumford and Laura Moyle. The new presidency will be Tami Leavitt, President, and her counselors Missy Mumford, Kyli Povey, and secretary Jill Adams. Shelbi Alpaugh will be an advisor.

