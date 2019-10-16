Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It is a beautiful Fall in this community. Evans Hill, to our south is a swirl of red and orange from top to bottom, and if a person looks across the broad valley over to the west side their mountains tend to be a match. We have had a thorough freeze, but it is still lovely to see. An overnight snowfall has stayed in every spot untouched by the cold rays of the sun. With this last freeze the deer may miss out on some of the munchies from orchards and blackened gardens.
Elder Samuel Seamons is back among us after serving for the last two years in the Philippines, Legazpi, Mission. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons and his family had a great time welcoming him home when his flight landed at the Salt Lake City airport. Kathy and Joe Jarvis, grandparents, have welcomed two returning missionary grandsons this month, both from island missions, the Philippines and Sydney, Australia.
La Ron Baird had a brief stay in the hospital in Pocatello after having a ATV vehicle rollover. He had been hunting in the Burley area and ended up with a concussion and injured shoulder.
The Forest Service had a control burn up our way a while back that caused some excitement. Seeing smoke rising, knowing how dry the terrain was, caused some anxious moments for residents until they learned it was a planned situation.
There has been an unusual roadside fatality. A coyote was the victim, we expect to see deer, racoons, skunks, even a turkey now and then but a coyote carcass is a rarity.