Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Karl and Marion Haws have been with us for the past month. Periodically they need to reconnect with their Idaho lives. While here they have had family visitors. Ken and Lauren Nash were up from Sol Vang, CA. Adam Haws, also of Sol Vang, and a friend took advantage of the deer hunting season. Kasey and Julie Haws were welcomed home. They were released not long ago from presiding for three years over the Mexico Villahermosa Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kasey and Julie live in Redlands, CA.
A new family has moved onto the Two Creek Ranch. They are Greg and Pearl Olsen with their daughter Marie and her children: Shea, Courtney, Kendall and Morgan. A son is deployed in the military. Curry Donaldson, father of the family, manages a large ranch in Arizona and comes north frequently to support his children in their varied interests. Shea Donaldson spoke recently in the Mink Creek LDS Ward, prior to her leaving to serve in the Paraguay, Asuncion, Mission.
Kent and ReNae Egley managed a few days break after the intense hay harvest to slip down to southern Utah. They enjoyed the slightly warmer weather and the scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park and the surrounding area.
Jeff and Julie Workman enjoyed their fall break from their Utah jobs to spend time at their Mink Creek home. They live in Stansbury Park. Even though our weekend was rainy and skies were on the gloomy side, the switch is a boost for them.
Hunting season is getting short. Still getting some reports of both elk and deer, tagged and being readied for the freezers. Seems to have been a pretty good year, judging from word-of-mouth reports, nothing official.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
In keeping with the “spirit” of the season, the Franklin Relief Societies have met for service and activities. Franklin Second Ward met on Oct. 4, and was greeted with animated witches around the room. Dani Dunn, disguised as a decrepit old fogy was the instigator of fun, along with the help of her daughters Dana Kay Moyle, Tara Gardner, and Jacee Jensen posing as the Sanderson Sisters from the movie “Hokus Pokus.”
To add to the brew, Meagan Wilson, Haley Wilson, and McKenna Moyle became the Sanderson step-sisters. They danced around a cauldron, sang “Five Little Pumpkins,” and included an ‘instrumental’ number with unusual sounds. Five contestants were winners from each of the two categories – Witches’ Dishes, and Costumes – with titles such as “I’m so wearing that next year!” and “Most likely to go back for seconds.” Dunn ordered the buns in a lovely shade of purple for the roast beef sandwiches, adding a haunting touch to the evening!
Third Ward gathered donations and bought 15 backpacks to give to the Little Lambs Foundation out of Logan. Serving children who have been displaced or sent to foster families empty-handed, the organization provides necessities and comfort items to assist in the move. Danielle Acthley organized the Relief Society event on Oct. 9, which gathered more than $2,000 worth of items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, stuffed animals, diapers, and coloring books, adequately filling each bag. Mindy Priestley, Relief Society President commented, “It only took 40 minutes to assemble the bags along the stage, and we didn’t even have to put up tables!”
Oct. 17, was the First Ward’s annual auction. As bids and “boo-bucks” filled the air, auctioneer Bryce Wood fielded the event with help from Jenna Veselka and Addy Smith. Becky Wood’s framed hand-painted Christmas art, Tiffany Murphy’s catered art party for eight, and Kim Wright’s home-made casseroles were hot items. Hand-spun wool and knitting lessons from Loa Lee Hatch along with candied jalapenos made by Gina Denton were among some of the more unusual items. But everything from live spider plants, to Halloween plaques was sold. Elegant witch hats provided by Corey Wood lined the Halloween treat table. The food committee was headed by Lynette Hansen, and offered an array of veggie pumpkin and skeleton faces, sweet delicacies, hot soup, and frothy apple cider.