Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
“Thanks” to Barbara and John Packer for their willing contributions to the city. Friday, Oct. 4, they paid for four pallets of sod delivered and generously laid by Sunrise Construction and other volunteers around the sports court.
Then Tues., Oct 8, the young men from Franklin First Ward leveled one more area and laid another donated pallet of sod. Leaders in charge included Steve Jeppson, Chance Randall, Josh Jensen, and Devin Migliori. The energetic young men involved were Chandler Cole, Rusty Chatterton, Tyler Denton, Karson Denton, Andrew Gibson, and Devyn Wood. Their acts of beautification and service in the community do not and should not go unnoticed!
Monday afternoon, Oct. 7, fifteen women from Franklin and the area gathered to investigate and instigate a new year for the Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Rebecca Kirkbride, Captain, called the meeting to order and following a prayer, Barbara Wright shared an inspiring quote on freedom which preceded the Pledge of Allegiance. Marion Shumway led a rousing chorus of “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” and Wright taught about a pioneer kitchen cupboard. The bulk of the lesson was led by Zelma Woodward on the background of the homes lining the Pioneer Village in Salt Lake City. Kristine Gamble will be taking over the Secretary duties for Stella Sharp, who is now serving in the Spanish Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After the women enjoyed a “DUP” cake and ice cream, Karen Lowe volunteered to assist those who needed help finding ancestors on Family Search to complete their application forms. The meetings will continue throughout the winter on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Franklin Stake Center. Anyone interested in joining is welcome.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
We surely hope everyone survived those frozen temperatures last week. Hopefully the hay crops dried out and have now been, or are currently being, harvested.
Monday Oct. 7, was the monthly Clifton Lunch Bunch which is held at Papa Jay’s. Those in attendance were Sally Jones, Nola Garner, Emma Jean Rider, Afton Ralphs, Jean Malouf, Ruth Price, Susan Atkin, and Dolletta Roberts. This group always has an enjoyable time lunching and discussing current happenings in the community.
Congratulations to Tanner Henderson, son of Bracken and Jessie, whose pumpkin that he grew weighed in at 264 pounds and for third place in the first annual Franklin County 4-H Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest. That is a lot of pumpkin pies!!
Congratulations to Mackayla Westover, daughter of Rick and Sally Westover, on her upcoming marriage to Alex Nye on Oct. 25, in the Logan Utah Temple.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It is a beautiful Fall in this community. Evans Hill, to our south, is a swirl of red and orange from top to bottom, and if a person looks across the broad valley over to the West Side, their mountains tend to be a match. We have had a thorough freeze, but it is still lovely to see. An overnight snowfall has stayed in every spot untouched by the cold rays of the sun. With this last freeze the deer may miss out on some of the munchies from orchards and blackened gardens.
Elder Samuel Seamons is back among us after serving for the last two years in the Philippines, Legazpi, Mission. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons and his family had a great time welcoming him home when his flight landed at the Salt Lake City airport. Kathy and Joe Jarvis, grandparents, have welcomed two returning missionary grandsons this month, both from island missions, the Philippines and Sydney, Australia.
La Ron Baird had a brief stay in the hospital in Pocatello after having a ATV vehicle rollover. He had been hunting in the Burley area and ended up with a concussion and injured shoulder.
The Forest Service had a control burn up our way a while back that caused some excitement. Seeing smoke rising, knowing how dry the terrain was, caused some anxious moments for residents until they learned it was a planned situation.
There has been an unusual roadside fatality. A coyote was the victim, we expect to see deer, racoons, skunks, even a turkey now and then, but a coyote carcass is a rarity.
Fairview
By DIANNE BURNETT
Fall is here and the leaves are turning color — Added excitement for holidays just around the corner. Our beautiful foliage is so great for photographic backdrops.
Events coming up: Fairview First Ward is having their Halloween Party Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. First Ward Pack Meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Stake Baptisms are held Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. Elections will be held at the church building Tuesday, Nov. 5, all day.
Hello to Adam and Michelle Gregersen that bought Stacy and Don McMullin’s house. Neighbors who stop by and help them will make them feel welcome.
Temperatures are dropping and Saturday morning it was around 20 degrees when Emma Earley brought Dianne Burnett a nearly frozen kitten, most likely just four weeks old. Living here, people should take special care to keep pets from the cold. A note for anyone new to this area: the temperature can easily drop 40 degrees within 24 hours.
In the rural area many people drop off unwanted cats and dogs, and being unable to let them suffer and freeze to death, Burnett spent the better part of Saturday and Sunday nursing this baby kitten. This free calico kitten is looking for a new home.
Please email me with your stories and let’s keep our Fairview Community safe by watching out for each other. Peace.courage@gmail.com