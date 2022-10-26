Clifton/Dayton The Dayton activity-day girls have really been busy lately. Last week they used their pressed leaves from the week before to make fall wreaths. Since that didn’t take very long they then painted pumpkins. Some got faces, one became a cat, there was a patriotic one with a flag on it and a scary Halloween one with spiders and a ghost. Lots of fun and Oreo and chocolate chip cookies for the treat.
This week 6 girls attended and they tied a cute boy crib quilt. This is some of the girls’ 4th quilt and they are getting the knack of it with only a little help getting their knots started. The quilt had fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and police cars on it. The fabric was light blue flannel with red, blue, orange, and white vehicles. They tied it with red yarn and it had a dark blue backing.
Ty Ward from the Clifton 2nd Ward reported on his mission to Ohio at church on October 16th.
Darrel Hansen from the Oxford Ward is the new Ward Clerk, taking the place of Rand Roberts.
Welcome home to Elder Ryan Beckstead, son of Wayne and Jane, from his Detroit Michigan LDS mission.
The Primary children from the Oxford Ward held their annual program on October 23rd. One of the favorite meetings of the year!
Just a reminder of the Clifton community Trunk-or-Treat on Monday October 31st at 6:30 pm.
Papa Jay’s has an interesting contest guessing “what is behind the un-opened door in Kelly Ballif’s basement?”. Kelly actually has a room under her stairs which has NEVER been opened in the 18 years she has lived in her house. (Her grandparents used to live there.) Two options are the choices – a treasure or a dead body. Anyone missing in the county??? Kelly is my daughter. I am guessing the dead body!!! I don’t plan to be anywhere around when that door is opened. HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!
Mink Creek
“Soup & Bread—Self Reliance” a preparedness activity for the ward was the evening of October 15th. It turned out great. Brian and Jill Peterson were in charge. The recreation hall was decorated beautifully in fall colors – oranges, browns and gold – covering tables and the display areas, along with fall flowers, thanks to Jill’s efforts. They had a game for kids guessing how many skittles were in a container, won by Danny Keller. The display booths were Egg preservation and Bee Keeping by Brian and Jill, Freeze Drying by Clare and Linda Christensen, Bread making by Terrie McKay, Canning by Kathy Roy, Gardening by Phee and Robert Crosland, Fermentation for Health, by Brittnee Phillips, Herbal Gardens by Laura Wilde, and Cheese, Butter and Yogurt Production by Laura Cheney. They had a good variety of soups and several kinds of bread with butter and honey. I would guess around 60 people came, some new people, some non-members, getting acquainted in the community. A good night.
ReNae Egley has returned from a friend trip to France. Her traveling companions were Jill Baird Hobbs and Lelan Daines. Readers will recall that Jill’s growing up years were in Mink Creek, the daughter of Verla and Harold Baird. Just days before the trip began ReNae fell and broke her arm and injured her shoulder. This didn’t cancel the trip and with some assists from her friends it turned out to be a wonderful vacation. It began in Paris but stretched way beyond: Avignon-Luberon-The Heart of Province-Marseille-The French Riviera-Eze-and Monaco. They walked cobblestone streets, miles at a time and sampled new foods. ReNae’s world has expanded, a dream come true.
Juliana Packer and children, Cedar, Kymber and Cason, were here to visit family. She is the daughter of Liesa and LaRon Baird, and the granddaughter of Lana McCracken. The Packer family moves around quite a bit, going with Blaine Packer’s employment and Juliana took this opportunity to be back home for a few days.
Phee and Robert Crosland enjoyed a Carribean Cruise just prior to the Hurricane Ian event. They went with their son Mario and Amanda Crosland of Smithfield who were celebrating an anniversary. The weather was good while they were there and the group was on their way back to Idaho before the hurricane moved in.
Riverdale
Turkeys that headed to higher elevations to the north are beginning to return to our area. The approaching holiday of Thanksgiving seems to give them no concern whatsoever. My understanding is that they “are tough old birds” is true in recipes as well as mentality.
The Riverdale First Lunch Bunch enjoyed a mid-day get together at the Mis Amores restaurant recently. Good food, good friends.
Mapleton
The combined Young Men and Young Women enjoyed a variety of events on Saturday, October 15. at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville, Utah, at their annual Fall Harvest Festival. The Corn Maze on the Farm features a 7-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, giant lawn games, a straw fort, 9-Square, pony rides, a bucket train, family-friendly haunt walk through a spooky alley, spooky train rides along with their regular exhibits such as cider pressing, corn shelling, candle making, steam engine threshing, and hayride/wagon ride.
The younger girl’s group, ages 11-13, planned and put on a dinner to thank their parents. The girls made spaghetti and salad for dinner and served a variety of cookies for dessert. The girls set up individual tables for each of their family and decorated it with items the girl’s liked. “For instance, one girl had items from Africa that came from her grandma and decorated her table with those items,” offered Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Linrose
A good turnout for the combined Young Men and Young Women who took advantage of the still fairly warm weather and cool evenings by playing volleyball and roasted S’Mores at the Weston Park for one of their activities this month. They also had an equally good turnout for an indoor activity last Tuesday where they went bowling at Island Bowl in Preston.
Franklin
Vilma Gonzales, Franklin 2nd Ward Activity Day Girls Assistant, who is from Guatemala, taught the five girls attending their activity on September 29, how to cook a favorite food from her country. The food was fried Plantains (bananas) and black beans.
The Franklin 1st Ward Relief Society hosted their annual Service Auction for their fall activity on Thursday, October 20. The women enjoyed snacking on relish trays and dips, chocolate Halloween treats and cupcakes. Darren Hatch was the Auctioneer. Every woman who attended received $500 to “spend” for their bid. Some of the items they bid on were crocheted scrubbies, painted pictures, massage, handmade games, bottled salsa and chips, bibs for children, aprons, bread and jam, Halloween Crack treats, a husband’s time was offered to do handyman repairs for 30 minutes, a service was provided by a woman to help with filling out applications to college, Kim Wright made meals, like soup or funeral potatoes along with the recipe and put it in the refrigerator at church for the recipient to take home, a homesown dress, and an apron to put eggs in, etc.
Whitney/Valley View
John and Sue Berg have captured the festive fall season with decorating their front porch with carved pumpkins.
Fairview
Mary Jo Roberts, secretary of the Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers reported that 9 members met at the church building for their monthly DUP meeting on Thursday, October 13. Marsha Inglet gave a history of her 3rd great-grandmother Drusella Doris Hendricks. The lesson “Beehive House” in Salt Lake, Utah, was given by Elsie Thompson. Cindy Christensen served Apple Crumble with vanilla ice cream for refreshments.
Weston
Seventeen Activity Day girls, ages 8-11, in the Weston 1st Ward displayed their painted pumpkins in a booth at the Weston Pumpkin Walk Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at the Weston City Park. They chose the theme from the Primary Song “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.” Their Activity Days Leader, Jennifer Roberts, printed the words to the song on a poster board so visitors can read the words while relating them to the carved pumpkins. The pumpkins and paint were provided. The girls chose what they wanted to paint on the pumpkin to reflect the words in the song, like a bird, music notes, eyes, blue sky, clouds, a lilac tree. The pumpkins were displayed under a lighted canopy.
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers had their monthly DUP meeting at the church on Friday, October 14. A history was given by Cheryl Hilton about her ancestor. She also shared the details about a potato masher made in the shape of a bottle for the Artifact item. The lesson was given by Jennifer Roberts about the “Beehive House” in Salt Lake, Utah. The group enjoyed learning about the song “Sunshine In My Soul” then singing it, led by Lana Kotter. Creamies were served for refreshments.
Some plans changed but that doesn’t mean the fun was canceled. The Riverdale First held their Enrichment Night at the church gymnasium. The invite was to bring a game and teach it, or just come with the plan to play, some learning and playing combined. Of course there were snacks. What a great way to have a couple of down-time hours!
