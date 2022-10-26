Support Local Journalism

Clifton/Dayton The Dayton activity-day girls have really been busy lately. Last week they used their pressed leaves from the week before to make fall wreaths. Since that didn’t take very long they then painted pumpkins. Some got faces, one became a cat, there was a patriotic one with a flag on it and a scary Halloween one with spiders and a ghost. Lots of fun and Oreo and chocolate chip cookies for the treat.

This week 6 girls attended and they tied a cute boy crib quilt. This is some of the girls’ 4th quilt and they are getting the knack of it with only a little help getting their knots started. The quilt had fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and police cars on it. The fabric was light blue flannel with red, blue, orange, and white vehicles. They tied it with red yarn and it had a dark blue backing.

