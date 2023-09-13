Lana and Ivan McCracken have been throwing their doors wide for company lately. Eden McCracken, Ivan’s daughter, came up from California for a few days. Ivan’s brother, Samuel and his wife Robbie, left the smokey skies of Raymond, Alberta, Canada, for a visit down to “the States.” Robbie is Filipino and she and our resident Filipino, Annavelyn Wilcox enjoyed some conversations in their home language of Tagalog. More McCrackens, Aaron and J’lene of Manhattan, KS, stopped in for a visit in Mink Creek while they were taking their oldest daughter to BYU/I in Rexburg.
Lana spent some time with her daughter, Maria, in Utah where Maria is recovering from a recent illness. Devin Flake, Maria’s husband, attended a Flake family gathering in the northwest to participate in the Hood to Coasts relay race where twelve team members traveled a route from Hood, OR, to the Pacific Coast.
There has been a summer motor home parked at the home of Cade and Leigha Nicholls. It is the summer home of Leigha’s parents, Ben and Seana Beckes, who call Springville, UT, their more permanent location. The Beckes enjoyed some fun time with little Peter Nicholls, their grandson.
The Hansen House has been well occupied over some of the recent weekends. Wes and Heather Hansen of Ogden hosted a family reunion for Heather’s side of their family. The Hansen Girls, now better known as the Hansen Grandmas have been in town — Pat, Roxanne and Sandy. Sid and Geraldine Hansen, of Richmond, UT, were welcomed by Mink Creek friends. This couple have recently returned from serving a mission in Hawaii for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This Hansen retreat is a great place for all the family of Hugh and Bonnie Hansen.
There are lots of “garden sharing” going on in Mink Creek. Reports on gardens are a big variety: totally wiped out by grasshoppers, just certain plants thriving while others wither, Summer squash by the bushel, etc. This growing season has had extra challenges with the late spring and grasshopper invasion.
Clifton/DaytonBy CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Zoey Burnett from the Oxford Ward on her baptism Saturday September 2nd into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zoey is the daughter of Josh and Je’lana Burnett.
Congratulations also to Hyrum Tolman on his marriage to Macie Petterborg in the Logan LDS Temple on September 2nd. Hyrum is the son of Elden and Heather Tolman of the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Elder J. Bridger Christensen from the Clifton 2nd Ward will begin his home MTC on September 11th. He will serve his mission in Kennewick Washington. Bridger is the son of Kyle and Carolyn Christensen. Best wishes to this Elder.
Elder Joey Hansen, from the Oxford Ward, spoke in sacrament meeting Sunday September 10th prior to departing for his LDS mission. He is the son of Darrel and Joanne Hansen. Joey will serve his mission in the Peru Trujillo South Mission.
Dennis Ballif welcomed home two of his daughters for the funeral of their great-grandmother Sara Ballif. Home from Texas was Megan and her husband Travis Farber and from Omaha Nebraska, Liz and her husband Josh Bullock.
Things are very quiet around Clifton and Dayton now with the kids back in school and the college kids headed back to their various towns. The most excitement has been a few very HEAVY rainstorms. A year ago the temperatures were over 100 degrees for a week and now it is actually getting quite cool in the evenings.
RiverdaleBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
For September the Riverdale First’s Relief Society’s Lunch Bunch are meeting at the New York Deli. First date was September 8th. They choose a different location each month and this will be the kick-off for the coming months.
There have been some pedal bikers making short practice runs on Highway 36. It is all preparation for the coming LOTOJA race that will take place Sept. 9 through upper Riverdale and Mink Creek heading to Jackson, WY.
Such sunflowers this year, beautifying the countryside wherever you look. They seem to grow in collections up and down the sides of our roadways. Happy golden blooms announcing the approaching season of the year!
It is bow hunting season for those hunters with elk tags. Reports are coming in of successes, with plans to fill family freezers in the next few days. The whole process isn’t an easy chore, but it is very worthwhile.
