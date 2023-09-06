Clifton/DaytonBy CAROLYN SMART
I am beginning to think that I am writing an obituary column. Two local deaths last week and now two more this week.
Dave Matthews, a former Clifton and Preston resident, and a renter of our little white house, passed away August 25th in Kanab Utah from an ATV accident. Many around Franklin County will remember Dave when he lived here. He served in the sheriff’s department for 25 years. Many of us knew him as “Lurch”, a character from ‘The Addams Family’ television show. “YOU RANG?” That name was given him by Marcel Beckstead, whom Dave used to work for on his dairy farm. We send our sympathies to his wife Kriston, to Becky (his wife when he lived here), his kids Heather and Mark, and his parents, Larry and Linda. His funeral and burial were held here in Preston. The funeral procession had a police escort from Preston’s finest!
Passing away early Sunday the 27th while waiting to watch Preston North Stake Conference on her TV was Grandma Sara Ballif. She is the mother to Dennis Ballif, the grandmother to our son-in-law Bob, and the great-grandma to Matthew, Kori, Brenden, Ammon, and Addie. Grandma Ballif was 91 years old. She lived a wonderful life!
Now something joyful to report. Enoch Ward, son of Jill and (the late) Larry Ward, was married on August 30th in the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His bride is Taylee Lybbert. Congratulations to this couple!
Mink CreekBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The community gathered to welcome the final return of Naomi Nelson Wilde to Mink Creek. The chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located within easy walking distance of her home, was full to the brim. The event will be recorded as a funeral, but Naomi had told her sons that she would rather have a party and the feeling of joy shared expressed that feeling. She had lived most of her 108 years in this little village, raising her family and being a “farmer wife” with her husband Merlin. Her son Dean said her work ethic was one of the key things she passed on. As an early teen, aged 13, Naomi had assumed the role of the lady of the house when her own mother died, helping her father raise her younger siblings. Her zest for living continued throughout her long days as she chose exciting things from her ‘bucket list’: riding in a helicopter, a motocycle ride through Pocatello, riding a camel and an elephant. Naomi had a life well-lived and she was loved by those who knew her.
A welcome home took Jimmie and AnnaBeth Olson to Meridian, ID, when their grandson, Elder Charles Peterson returned from serving a mission for the LDS Church in the North Carolina, Raleigh, Mission. He is the eldest son of Dana and Charles Peterson and will now be starting his college education.
There is a brand new baby girl in the family of Jamie and Natalie Forbush. She was a little late in arriving, but was welcomed warmly on August 17. The Forbush family has been enjoying a visit from Elizabeth Bradley, one of Natalie’s friends who came to help out in these first few weeks of new baby in the house.
ReNea and Raphael Arnsworth enjoyed a weekend in Freedom, WY. They were attending a wedding for one of ReNea’s cousins and so it was a bit of family reunion time with beautiful surroundings.
Jonia Jackson has had frequent family visitors the last month. Her brother Tony and Diane Jackson and their daughter Miya came down from the area around Coeur d’Alene, ID. Jonia’s son John and his family flew over from Oahu, HA, and have had fun with family in the area.
RiverdaleBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The youth of the Riverdale Second Ward have been doing service within their community. They have cleaned their local church meetinghouse and given some hours to assist at the Bear River Hot Springs resort, along with some swim time. That is a win-win situation.
With the closing of summer’s months the Riverdale First Relief Society has begun their Lunch Bunch meeting. This was week they did a picnic affair, bring their own lunches and gathering at the City Park in Preston. Another startup is the Book Club. The reading was “There’s a Bear in My Attic” by Patrick McManus. His works usually supply lots of humor and fun.
