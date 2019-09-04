Fairview
By DIANNE BURNETT
Two of Fairview’s impressive younger persons are Rachel Linden and Tayden Rawlings.
Rachel participates in pageants and is one of Franklin County’s “Distinguished Young Women” — a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls in their junior year, to develop their full, individual potential. “This was a once in a lifetime experience,” she said, to get to know more about herself and the other girls who participated. The talent with which she competed in the pageant, fitness and weightlifting, is a method she hopes she can use to influence others. Rachel is very much into weightlifting and has hope others can see the benefits of fitness. Rachel loves the beauty industry and is doing her senior project on cosmetology.
“I love doing nails, hair, makeup, and hope to pursue helping others with my talent.” However Rachel holds that inner beauty as being more important than outer beauty. Her favorite quote is one of Socrates’: “I pray thee, oh God, that I may be beautiful within.”
Rachel’s inner beauty is often visible as she and her sister, Heather, cradle and comfort the babies and children in the Fairview 1st Ward. Gotta love our Rachel!
Tayden Rawlings graduated from Preston high in 2019 and soon leaves to minister to the people of Newport Beach California as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tayden says that it was always a plan of his to go on a mission from a young age, but that as he grew up, he developed a better learning about what it truly takes to go on a mission. “Now that I get to go it is just very exciting for me,” he said, even though he does think there’s a possibility that he may miss a sister getting married and another sister could have a child while he is gone.
Tayden is busy making money for his ministering mission. He continues to prepare both mentally and spiritually and says that his favorite scripture is Matthew 6:22-24.
Tayden expressed a big “thank you” and love to his parents, Tony and Korie. There is an extensive list of gratitude that Tayden has for his parents, and it did include encouraging and believing in him. Wish I could get it all in. Love this young man!
Thanks to these two for allowing us to learn just a little more about the goodness in our Fairview.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Combines are busy in the grain fields. Heavily loaded trucks are hauling the kernels to storage, whether it is on the home farm or at the grain elevators in Preston. It is a busy time of year. Just a few days ago another crop of hay was in the harvesting stage and being transported to the best vantage point, some by a hay wagon and tractor, others with sufficient quantity to require a semi truck.
The countryside is drying, things are only green if they are being irrigated, whether that is a field or a lawn. The whir of the grasshopper wings is heard in the Fall air. The revolving of seasons is once again taking place.
Stetson Ostler is helping his uncle, Rex Sharp, and his grandmother, Jody Sharp, with the care and training of race horses. This occupation is winding down a bit with the starting of school. The family of Stuart and Alona Ostler are also part of a catering business, Western Dutch-Oven Cooking. It is a mobile business where they travel with their ovens to the event and the food is prepared close to the site where it will be served. Alona’s parents, Brent and Jody Sharp of Cub River, are part of this cooking crew. They have magic with the ovens, producing yummy food.
Phee and Robert Crosland took one last family trip before school got underway. Some of their children had the wish to retrace a trip taken when they were youngsters to the Oregon coast. Malia and Jason Kunze and their children of Rigby, ID, combined with Giovanni and Kristine Crosland and their little ones from Tremonton, UT, plus newlyweds, Angelo and Gracie Crosland, and all traveled caravan style to the northwest. They soaked up the beautiful scenery, enjoyed the beaches of the Pacific Ocean and various tourist sites while they were camping and having fun together. Good memories were both relived and made anew.
Crystal Christensen, wife of Jeremy, and their children came up to spend a few days with his parents, Kim and Wally Christensen. Jeremy is now employed as an actuary for insurance for the Nevada State employees. The family lives in Carson City, NV.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
With backpacks in tow, students have flocked to their studies, and with that migration a score of staff must also heed the call. Franklin proudly boasts many who assist in the education process. At Pioneer Elementary Cherise Olsen is the librarian, Stephanie Lavender assists those who need English as a second language, Rashann Dean works with the Title I program, Corey Wood helps in special needs, Crystal Malcolm is the new reading coach, Heidi Chatterton serves lunch, and “Grandma” Jerri Lowe may not help in Shuman’s classroom as much, as she has accepted a new job in the high school cafeteria. The Oakwood Elementary has Amy Priestley teaching fourth grade and new this year in the Title I program is Valynn Spackman. Preston Junior High has Valicia Fuller teaching math, Don Woodward as a counselor, and Kathy Erickson in the office.
Eric Thorson teaches math and is the football coach at Preston High School where Andrea Spencer teaches English, Bill Provence directs the Special Ed Program, and Dakota Atkinson is the new Spanish teacher. Atkinson’s wife, Kylie, crosses over the border into Cache County where she is a behavioral specialist, along with Brooke Richards who teaches Special Education, and Bill Chandler who teaches science. The alarm rings at 4:30 a.m. for Trisa Hansen, a bus driver for over 20 years.
Twenty-eight year teaching veteran, Jo Beth Morrison, is now at West Side with a second-third grade split class, along with her coworker, Cindy Moser, who has a similar split classroom. Also at Westside is Rebekah Hobbs in kindergarten and Susan Hawkes and her daughter Shawnee who aid in the classroom and help in the after-school program.
Schools also use a brigade of custodians, aids, volunteers, and room mothers who serve to keep the system running. A salute to each and every one of them as this new school year begins. All they do is appreciated.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch Young Men and Young Women and leaders spent an early morning serving at the Logan Temple baptistry, then joined other ward members who had served in other areas of the temple on Aug. 17, as part of the Whitney Ward Temple Day.
After a French toast breakfast, Logan Temple President, Jerry L. Nelson, spoke to the youth and ward members about how blessed the youth are to be able to attend the temple. Not everyone, even in the church today, has access to a temple like they do, and, when they consider themselves in the whole history of mankind on earth, they and the opportunity to attend the temple are just a small speck of dust in the timeline. President Nelson emphasized the incredible blessings of the temple and temple service.
On Aug. 18 the youth met in the Whitney Ward Chapel for a “Face-to-Face” meeting with Franklin Stake President Darin Dransfield, and his counselors Lonnie Lucherini and Trent Alder. They and their wives fielded questions from the youth as a panel. The stake presidency answered questions like “How can we respond to peer pressure in today’s world?” and other questions addressing concerns and challenges of the youth. Moderators were Kaylee Jensen and Wyatt Crowther. Cookies were served as refreshments.
For the Aug. 20 joint activity for Young Men and Young Women, the 11-18 years old plans were to attend “The Other Side of Heaven II,” however, due to the PG-13 rating, the activity was cancelled. Instead, some of the girls painted nails and visited about the new school year, and others played get-to-know-you games like “Never Have I Ever...,” and “Two Truths and a Tale,” then answered spotlight questions for upcoming activities.
The young men held a service project to clean up a home in the neighborhood, reports Young Women secretary Linda Hollist.